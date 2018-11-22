The new Range Rover Evoque: the luxury compact SUV for the city and beyond

The original luxury compact SUV has got even better. At home both in the city and the country, the new Evoque joins the Range Rover family with a choice of hybrid-electric engines.

Having pioneered the luxury compact SUV market, with global sales of over 772,096 (20% sold in the UK) and more than 217 international awards, the new Range Rover Evoque is a sophisticated evolution of the original. Combining unrivalled Range Rover heritage with cutting-edge technology – designed, engineered and manufactured in Britain – it meets the needs of today’s customers.

Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover UK said: “The Range Rover Evoque has been a phenomenal UK success over the past seven years. It’s proven very popular with customers from a broad range of segments with more than 60% of them being new to the Land Rover marque.

“With a fifth of global retails being in the UK, I am extremely confident this will be a great second album taking Evoque to a new level of refinement, luxury and sustainability while preserving all the charm of the first model which defined the compact SUV market back in 2011.”

Building on the original’s instantly-recognisable design, the new Range Rover Evoque is a sophisticated evolution of the distinctive coupé-like silhouette, typified by its distinctive fast roofline and rising waist, which unmistakably identify the Range Rover family.

The outstanding volume and proportions are amplified by its pronounced shoulders and powerful wheelarches that, alongside new 21-inch wheels, combine to create a strong and dynamic attitude.

The introduction of jewel-like elements such as super-slim Matrix LED headlamps provide a more sophisticated front and rear lamp graphic. Flush door handles add to the smooth, sculpted aesthetic, while sweeping directional indicators create a purposeful signature. Optional R-Dynamic details and burnished copper accents add to the unique appeal.

