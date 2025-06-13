The new Peugeot e-208 GTi more pleasure. More GTi than ever!

Today, at the iconic 24h of Le Mans circuit, Peugeot has revealed its new e-208 GTi

Today, at the iconic 24h of Le Mans circuit, Peugeot has revealed its new e-208 GTi.

Alain FAVEY, CEO of Peugeot, Jean-Marc FINOT, CEO of Stellantis Motorsport and Matthias HOSSANN, Head of Peugeot Design, together with Paul Di RESTA, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies official driver were part of this exceptional event at the Peugeot Fan zone, for media and Peugeot fans, alike.

The GTi label makes its return on one of the most successful cars in the B Segment, the Peugeot e-208. With a focus on driving sensations, the e-208 GTi boasts the best performance in the electric hot hatch market, with 280hp and a 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds.

Forty years ago, Peugeot made automotive history by introducing the 205 GTi. In its 1.6L version (1984) and then in 1.9L (1986), the 205 GTi pioneered a new concept of the small sporty hatchback, combining exceptional performance and driving pleasure with a sporty yet subtle design, and unique versatility.

Over four decades, the Peugeot GTi label has marked the history of sports cars with several production models acclaimed for their performance and dynamic qualities – 306, 206, 207, 208, to name a few – and the history of motorsport with numerous victories, particularly in rally.

GTi is not just a badge; it is a distinction that validates the excellence of some of Peugeot’s most iconic models.

Today, Peugeot continues to write the GTi legend by reinterpreting the DNA of this emblem in a fun, modern and assertive way. The new Peugeot e-208 GTi is the first 100% electric GTi. It is the expression of contemporary and sustainable driving pleasure, combining unique and class-leading performance in the B segment with exceptional everyday versatility.

The e-208 GTi is therefore more GTi than ever! Because Peugeot, more than ever, takes driving pleasure seriously. The e-208 GTi opens a new era for Peugeot GTi.

Elegance, ingenuity, panache: the expression of French charisma

The result of the work of Peugeot Sport engineers and Peugeot designers, the new e-208 GTi offers the best performance in its category with elegance and discretion. A friendly, and somewhat humble car… for those who know.

The GTi DNA at the heart of the e-208 GTi

Bolder stance

Like all GTi models for 40 years, the e-208 GTi is distinguished first by its strong stance on the road thanks to a body lowered by 30 mm and tracks widened by 56 mm at the front and 27 mm at the rear. The large 18-inch wheels, signed “Peugeot GTi”, contribute to the powerful stance. Their perforated structure is a nod to the iconic “Hole” wheels of the 205 GTi. But on a GTi, design also serves performance: these holes also help optimise brake cooling.

Iconic and understated exterior design The wheel arches are another meeting point between aesthetics and efficiency. They have been widened to accommodate the increased tracks and highlighted with an elegant and sporty red line – another nod to the 205 GTi. Their lower part is flared to clear the tyres, which helps accentuate the sporty style of the car… without overdoing it. The design work done on the lower parts of the front and rear facias further tactfully reinforces the sporty stance of the Peugeot e-208 GTi. A front spoiler has been added to the bottom of the front bumper. The specific aerodynamic diffuser located under the rear bumper, which integrates a new small LED fog light, has been tinted in glossy black for more elegance and discretion. Finally, on the e-208 GTi, red is the colour! It receives an exclusive bright red body colour, which is a powerful nod to the iconic red paint popularised on the first 205 GTis.

An immersive and inspiring atmosphere inside

The iconic red colour of Peugeot GTis also brings its dynamism and energy to the interior of the e-208 GTi. The bright red carpets, floor mats and seat belts of the e-208 GTi, like those of the 205 GTi, immediately create a sporty atmosphere in the cabin. The sporty and elegant design of the specific front seats, with integrated headrests, pays tribute to the design of the 205 GTi 1.9 seats with a central red trim that extends across the seat and backrest. Not to mention the red mesh on the right side of the seats recalls that of the 205 GTi 1.6. The compact steering wheel, a key element of Peugeot driving pleasure, features perforated red leather combined with Alcantara® and a central emblem that also turns red.

The e-208 GTi enhances the elegance of the original e-208

A compact and dynamic silhouette

The dynamic style of the original e-208, one of the key elements of the model’s success, made the work of the e-208 GTi designers easier. The compact body of the e-208, with its generous shoulders and short overhangs, was an ideal base whose stance is amplified on the e-208 GTi by lowering the car and widening the tracks.

An iconic light signature

The Peugeot e-208 GTi features the iconic three-claw light signature of all 208 models. The lighting effect is spectacular. At the front, the striking effect of the three luminous claws integrated into the bumper is extended in the lighting function of the “full LED” headlights by the use of three independent optical modules. At the rear, the three horizontal claws, consisting of three elegant LED lines, further reinforce the car’s stance.

Particularly refined finish

Like all Peugeot GTis, the e-208 GTi combines sportiness and elegance. GTi-style refinement is expressed through small touches of red applied with finesse but enthusiasm on several elements of the e-208 GTi: in the grille, around the Peugeot emblems, in the headlights, on the wheel arches, on the front brake callipers, under the rear spoiler, on the stitching that extends across the dashboard…

French ’savoir-faire’, French Excellence

Designed by Peugeot Sport and Peugeot designers

The e-208 GTi was fully designed by the Peugeot Sport teams based in Satory, Paris, with the collaboration of the Peugeot design teams in Vélizy, also near Paris. With their unique experience in competition, Peugeot Sport engineers made no compromises in terms of efficiency and performance. The result is convincing: the E-208 GTi is the most powerful and high-performing model in the B segment. The e-208 GTi is the first all-electric car designed by Peugeot Sport. The experience gained by the team in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with the Peugeot 9X8 hybrids competing in the Hypercar category was valuable for the design of the e-208 GTi, particularly for optimising thermal management and energy recovery. Peugeot Sport engineers also worked extensively on the chassis and braking of the e-208 GTi (see below). The reveal of the e-208 GTi at the heart of French and International motorsport, for one of the largest sporting events of the year, 24 Hours of Le Mans, is no coincidence. Taking the expertise from the track and applying it to the road.

“Made in France” electric motor

The e-208 GTi’s powerful electric motor is produced in Trémery, in eastern France, a factory historically specialized in engine manufacturing, now dedicated to electric powertrains as part of the Emotors joint venture between Stellantis and Nidec Leroy-Somer.

A team effort with French partners

Peugeot demanded the best for the e-208 GTi, calling on French suppliers for specific elements. This is particularly the case for the tyres, fundamental elements of efficiency: Michelin, a long-time partner of Peugeot, provided high-performance tyres for the e-208 GTi, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 in 215/40-18.

Agility, dynamism, pleasure: unique driving sensations

For Peugeot, taking the pleasure of driving seriously means first offering exceptional performance and driving sensations, unique in the market…

The best electric performance in the B segment

A 280 hp electric motor

The Peugeot e-208 GTi is equipped with the M4+ electric motor that develops 280 hp and offers an impressive torque of 345 Nm. The e-208 GTi thus offers the best performance of all models in the B segment: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

Limited-slip differential

The Peugeot e-208 GTi features a limited-slip differential integrated into the reducer that optimises cornering behaviour, providing agility, efficiency, and stability.

A 54 kWh battery

The CATL electric battery with a gross capacity of 54 kWh in the e-208 GTi benefits from optimised management that protects it in sporty use and a specific cooling system adapted to high performance.

Peugeot Sport expertise at the service of a unique driving experience

A high-performance chassis

The Peugeot e-208 GTi offers the best power-to-weight ratio in its segment (5.7 kg/hp). An advantage that can be perfectly exploited thanks to the numerous modifications made to the chassis by Peugeot Sport engineers. Widened tracks, 56 mm at the front and 27 mm at the rear, along with the lowered body of 30 mm, combined with springs and shock absorbers with specific hydraulic stops, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, as well as the rear anti-roll bar, offer an ideal compromise between efficiency in sporty driving and everyday comfort. The ESP system of the e-208 GTi offers a specific Sport mode that suspends driver assistance systems to maximise sensations, for example on the track.

High-performance braking

The e-208 GTi features front discs with a diameter of 355 mm with fixed callipers with 4 pistons specifically designed to optimise cooling and ensure optimal and constant braking power in all circumstances. The design of these exceptional performance brakes was supervised by Peugeot Sport engineers. Their red-painted callipers therefore bear this label of excellence. This is not the case for the rear disc callipers, which are those of the original e-208: the e-208 GTi is not about showing off but about efficiency.

A Peugeot i-Cockpit® for enhanced driving sensations

Specific, sporty, and comfortable seats

The e-208 GTi features front seats designed to allow their users to “become one” with the car. They are particularly enveloping, both at the base and sides, and integrate the headrests. Providing effective support in sporty driving, they are also comfortable and practical in everyday life, ensuring the versatility that is part of Peugeot GTi’s DNA.

Specific steering

The sensitivity of the e-208 GTi’s steering has been specially calibrated to offer a particularly direct response suited to dynamic driving. The specific compact steering wheel (see above), helps provide unique driving sensations.

An immersive interface

When drivers want to immerse themselves in a truly sporty atmosphere, the e-208 GTi is ready to play the game! The graphics of the digital instrument cluster and the central screen are red in standard configuration, and specific performance indication pages are also available. The ambient lighting is also red by default (seven other colours are available). This sporty red lighting is accompanied by a unique onboard immersive sound experience, which awakens all the senses. Derived from the performance of the motor, it delivers further driving sensations and can easily be activated or deactivated, as the driver prefers.

Quality, service, loyalty: an e-208 GTi designed to last

The GTi badge has always been a label of excellence in all areas, from performance to equipment level, to finish and manufacturing quality. The many Peugeot GTis still in circulation today are a testament to this. The GTi of 2025 is more durable than ever, a true showcase of electric driving pleasure.

The best equipment and materials

A particularly complete equipment

The e-208 GTi offers the best of the e-208 in terms of equipment, both in terms of comfort and driver assistance. It features the Peugeot i- Connect Advanced information system with high-performance TomTom connected navigation, “OK Peugeot” voice recognition, and wireless mirroring function (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto).

High-end materials

Alcantara® on the steering wheel and sides of the centre console, new high-quality fabrics on the seats, thick specific floor mats… the e-208 GTi benefits from the best materials, adapted to intensive use over time.

A complete electric ecosystem

A high-capacity battery for suitable autonomy

Thanks to its battery with a gross capacity of 54 kWh with optimised management and the natural efficiency qualities of the e-208*, the GTi version offers a range of 350 km in mixed WLTP cycle, perfectly suitable for daily use.

Fast and easy charging adapted to all uses

The e-208 GTi can be recharged in 4h40 from a WallBox (7.4 kW). The “80% charge limitation” function, available in alternating current (AC), also allows the charge level to be adapted to daily use. For more intensive uses, such as on the track, the e-208 GTi can be charged from 20% to 80% in less than 30 minutes on a 100 kW charging station.

Services that simplify everyday life

Like all Peugeot e-208 models, the GTi is equipped with a Trip Planner associated with the connected navigation system that optimises trips to maximise the car’s range and facilitate charging. The e-208 GTi offers the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function which allows an electrical device to be powered via the car’s high-voltage battery. For example, to charge an electric bike or operate mobile lighting. The MyPeugeot® smartphone app allows remote access to several features: thermal pre-conditioning of the cabin, battery charging programming, embedded navigation programming before hitting the road, and much more.

THE Peugeot ELECTRIC PROMISE

Like all electric Peugeot models, the e-208 GTi benefits from the Peugeot ELECTRIC PROMISE designed to reassure customers about the reliability and charging of 100% electric models:

8-year / 160,000 km warranty on the vehicle thanks to the Peugeot Care program, the best coverage in Europe.

A Wall Box for home charging, • A Free2Move charging pass that provides access to nearly one million charging points across Europe.

Alain Favey, CEO of Peugeot, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the new Peugeot e-208 GTi, a ground-breaking next chapter in an iconic GTi story. This model represents a fusion of our rich heritage with cutting-edge technology, offering unparalleled performance and driving sensations, because at Peugeot we are serious about driving pleasure. With this new GTi, we set new standards within the hot hatch market.”

Jean Marc Finot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Motorsport, said: “The new Peugeot e-208 GTi embodies our commitment to performance and innovation, drawing from our extensive race pedigree, including a heritage of rally accomplishments and now competing in the World Endurance Championship. Having been involved in the creation of the original 205 GTi 40 years ago, this new era of innovation with the e-208 GTi is especially meaningful to me and I am happy to find again the typical Peugeot GTi agility and steering feeling. I am proud to present a car that combines racing excellence with modern driving pleasure.”

*The Peugeot e-208 was ranked “Most Efficient Car” in the ADAC Ecotest 2024.

SOURCE: Stellantis