The new PEUGEOT 2008 launches in Malaysia

On 21 January, the new PEUGEOT 2008 was launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

On 21 January, the new PEUGEOT 2008 was launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This international SUV is manufactured at the Stellantis plant in Gurun. The plant also produces the 3008 and 5008 which have been sold in Cambodia and the Philippines since the end of January. The made in Malaysia new 2008 reinforces the internationalisation strategy of PEUGEOT. This model embeds the Brand values: Excellence, Allure and Emotion, which contribute to the success of PEUGEOT in South East Asia. It also feeds the industrial and commercial ambitions of the Stellantis group in the region. The Gurun plant has set high safety and quality standards and is increasing its production capacity since Stellantis acquired it in November 2021.

Before being launched, the New 2008 underwent over 200,000 kilometres of additional endurance and reliability testing in the particularly demanding Malaysian climate and road conditions. This new model is available to Malaysian customers in Allure trim with the PureTech 130 bhp petrol engine and EAT6 automatic gearbox, at a price of €27,000. It features the dynamic, sculpted design of the European model, as well as the vertical front light signature and three-claw LED lights. The car features the technological i-Cockpit® 3D and the latest generation of driving aids. The New 2008 will be sold by PEUGEOT’s exclusive distributor in the country Bernaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd.

The PEUGEOT 2008 confirms its status as an international SUV. Already manufactured in Europe at Vigo and in China at Wuhan, it is now produced at the Gurun plant in Malaysia. The Stellantis manufacturing plant in Gurun is there to meet PEUGEOT’s sales momentum in South-East Asia, where customers appreciate its top-of-the-range generalist positioning. It also produces the 3008 and 5008 SUVs, which are identical to the European versions with a modernised design in 2020.

“The New PEUGEOT 2008 is built in ASEAN (Association of South East Asia Nations) for ASEAN. This is an important step to enlarge our manufacturing footprint in the region. It is the first example of our ambition to expand the portfolio of Stellantis vehicles built in South East Asia.” Said Christophe Musy, Senior Vice President, ASEAN & General Distributors at Stellantis.

Stellantis Group acquired ownership of NAZA Automotive manufacturing and its Gurun Kedah production facility in Malaysia on 28 October 2021. 170 employees and 50 local suppliers have been ramping up production since late 2021.

The production of the PEUGEOT 2008 at the Gurun plant represented a real challenge for the local Stellantis teams, faced with the closure of the site at the end of 2021 due to the pandemic. They worked with their counterparts in Europe and China, using online tools and methodologies to meet production deadlines and the group’s demanding safety, quality and process standards.

Prior to its launch in Malaysia, the New 2008 underwent specific endurance and quality tests over 200,000 kilometers driven in the diverse local climate and environmental landscapes of South East Asia, to ensure it delivers Best-In-Class performances to meet the needs of customers in the region. The new 2008 has been marketed in Thailand since the end of December 2021. It will be launched in other South East Asian countries during 2022, in both right-hand and left-hand drive versions.

The new PEUGEOT 2008 is available in Malaysia in Allure trim, with the 3-cylinder 1.2 PureTech 130hp petrol engine coupled with the EAT6 automatic gearbox, at a price of 126,753.00 Ringitts (€27,000 including VAT). It is available in Fusion Orange, Amazonite Grey, Black Perla Nera and Pearl White metallic colours. It comes with a 3-year or 60,000 km maintenance contract and a 5-year or 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty.

The new PEUGEOT 2008 “Made in Malaysia” faithfully reproduces the assertive and dynamic design of the European versions. It features the vertical LED signature at the front and the three claw lights at the front and rear. The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit ® 3D displays information on two levels in the handset above the compact steering wheel, for greater safety and readability. The 7-inch touch screen and toggle switches provide access to the various functions.

The customers benefit from the safety and technology of the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS):

Automatic Emergency Braking, which also detects both pedestrians and cyclists, day or night.

Speed Limit Information and Intelligent Speed Adaption (SLI/ISA).

High Beam Assist (HBA).

Active Lane Keep Assist (LKA).

Active Blind Spot Monitoring.

Driver warning Alert, recommending a break if necessary.

Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Rear Camera.

The new 2008 was presented to the Malaysian customers at the 3S Centre in Glemnarie, near Kuala Lumpur. This new flagship of the Bermaz Auto Alliance network bears the colours of the new PEUGEOT identity. The dealership offers sales, after-sales, parts and services to meet the needs of customers and prospects. It reflects the distributor’s commitment to grow the PEUGEOT brand in Malaysia, and to offer the best customer experience at every stage of the vehicle’s life: purchase, maintenance and replacement. Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd is the sole distributor of the Brand in Malaysia since 1 December 2020 and sells the 2008, 3008 and 5008 SUVs.

SOURCE: Stellantis