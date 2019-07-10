The new Passat: more comfort as standard thanks to better connectivity

New interface between hardware and software simplifies communication

We Connect & We Connect Plus make many new online functions and services accessible

Wolfsburg (Germany) – The new Passat is the car for frequent drivers. Volkswagen is now bringing this popular company car to market equipped with the next development stage of operating and Infotainment systems. Hardware and software together form an intuitive interface with which onboard convenience and communication can be optimally adjusted by means of online-based functions and services. In the Passat, five components combine to form the current level of connected mobility: a new generation of Infotainment, an online connectivity unit (OCU) with integrated eSIM, “Volkswagen We” as an online ecosystem, the “Digital Cockpit” and a head-up display.

Online Infotainment. The new Passat boasts a standard “Composition” radio system (including 6.5-inch display) as well as the optional “Discover Media” (8.0-inch) and “Discover Pro” (9.2- inch) navigation systems. They are coupled with an online connectivity unit, which is always online (on request) – even without a connected smartphone – thanks to eSIM. New functions and an extensively redesigned menu navigation have been introduced in the “Discover Media” and “Discover Pro” navigations systems. They belong to the third generation of the modular infotainment matrix (MIB3). The superior “Discover Pro” navigation system is now also equipped with “App Connect Wireless”. This means that “Apple CarPlay™” can be used to integrate many iPhone apps wirelessly.

MIB and ”Volkswagen We” as one unit. Thanks to the OCU and eSIM, the Passat will be synchronised with a completely new range of internet-based information and service options. “Volkswagen We” is a digital ecosystem developed by Volkswagen for this purpose. It enables apps, online functions and services to be offered conveniently. It couldn’t be simpler: via the “Volkswagen We” online portal, customers receive their individual “Volkswagen ID” with which they can access functions and services such as those of “We Connect” and “We Connect Plus” directly through the Passat’s Infotainment system or a connected smartphone.

An overview of the “We Connect” and “We Connect Plus” functions.

“We Connect” (free of charge) and “We Connect Plus” (free of charge for a year) are part of the Passat package as standard.

A few examples of “We Connect” functions:

Status information about doors that may be open or lights turned on, the current parking position and “Automatic Accident Notification”

In connection with “Discover Pro”, compatible Samsung smartphones can serve as vehicle

It is also possible to download “In-Car apps” such as “We Park” (cash-free parking) and “We Experience” (special offers from restaurants, shops or filling stations) via the Infotainment

“We Connect Plus” contains additional functions (depending on equipment) such as

an online anti-theft alarm and online auxiliary heater – controlled by smartphone with the “We Connect”

The Plus range also includes Online Route Calculation, Online Map Update and, of course, Online Voice

In addition, the internet radio and Apple Music and TIDAL streaming services can be used with an optionally bookable data

With “We Connect Plus”, “We Deliver” can also be booked in order to make the Passat the recipient of deliveries and

The In-Car apps (“WE Park”, “We Experience” and “We deliver”) are being launched to market with the Passat in certain regions in Germany with selected partners.

About the Volkswagen brand:

Volkswagen Passenger Cars operates in more than 150 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at more than 50 locations in 14 countries. In 2018, Volkswagen produced around 6.2 million vehicles, including bestsellers such as the Golf, Tiguan, Jetta and Passat. Volkswagen has a current workforce of 195,878 employees around the globe. Added to this are more than 10, 000 dealerships with 86,000 employees.

Volkswagen is forging ahead consistently with the further development of automobile production. Electric mobility, smart mobility and digital transformation of the brand are the key strategic issues for the future.

SOURCE: VW