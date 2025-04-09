The new Opel Mokka: First-class digital infotainment experience

Cockpit based on the next generation Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform and Snapdragon® Auto Connectivity Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

While the new Opel Mokka is as eye-catching as ever thanks to its gently sharpened exterior design, it truly impresses with its refreshed interior with new technologies and innovations. Thanks to the new cockpit and infotainment, Mokka drivers can look forward to an even more connected and relaxed journey. This is ensured by Snapdragon®‘s state-of-the-art technology platform as well as the standard equipment with 10-inch screens that can be personalised in many ways. With ChatGPT2, artificial, co-learning intelligence comes into play in the Mokka for the first time, making every car journey more pleasant and entertaining. The new Mokka is stylistically refined on the outside and on a new level on the inside – bold, pure, intuitive and forward-looking.

Intelligent, intuitive, customisable: The upgraded Mokka infotainment system

The new multimedia and navigation infotainment system takes the Mokka to the next level. The cockpit utilises Qualcomm Technologies’ next generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform1 to enable premium in-vehicle experiences, including state-of-the-art graphics, multimedia and enhanced connectivity capabilities such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G.

The further developed bestseller now offers a 10-inch digital driver information display and an equally large colour touchscreen as standard. The latter can be easily operated via widgets, just like a smartphone – alternatively and in combination with the optional navigation system, a ‘Hey Opel’ is enough to use the natural voice recognition. Both displays can be personalised in many ways. The system recognises the driver’s personal profile on the connected smartphone; the connection is always wireless in the new Mokka. Various virtual shortcuts can be set up on the central screen and up to seven different colour schemes for the preferred ambience offer further customisation options.

When ordered with the integrated navigation system, map updates are made available automatically over-the-air. The system also constantly learns and – based on the habits of the linked driver profile – independently suggests destinations and routes. The myOpel app can also be used to easily send the destination and the corresponding route to the vehicle. Another advantage for drivers of the all-electric Mokka Electric: After entering the desired destination, the remaining charge level of the battery upon arrival is displayed. This is determined according to the previous driving style. The route can also be planned including charging stops along the way. The system then calculates possible driving and charging times. And the screen of the battery-electric SUV provides customers with a wide range of information and statistics on energy consumption, charge level and remaining range, as well as energy recuperation.

So much information: ChatGPT2 makes the new Mokka even smarter

In addition, Opel offers an innovative solution for the new Mokka and other models to make it easier to find your way around in unfamiliar surroundings or simply to make long journeys more entertaining: ChatGPT2, which is available in conjunction with Connected Navigation. With the functionalities of this generative AI technology, Opel drivers and passengers have access to a wide range of information from a long list of topics. The technology, developed by OpenAI, can return it to its users in a sophisticated and precise way.

For example, when looking for a restaurant in an unfamiliar city, ChatGPT2 can make suggestions based on personal preferences and offers routing to the chosen destination. It can also answer questions such as which artist performed a certain song, who starred in a blockbuster movie – it can even create a quiz to increase the entertainment factor.

Thus, ChatGPT2 is another example of how Opel is making top technologies accessible and affordable for a wide range of customers. This has also been recognised by the high-profile international AUTOBEST jury which awarded Opel and other Stellantis brands with the ‘SMARTBEST 2025’ for the introduction of ChatGPT2 in their models. The award recognises pioneering solutions for onboard connectivity in vehicles.

Enhance convenience and security: Digital displays, multiple connectivity options

In addition to the wireless connection of compatible smartphones to the infotainment system, the personal mobile device can also be charged wirelessly in the centre console of the new Mokka. Furthermore, portable devices such as smartphones and tablets can also be connected via the USB-C socket in the centre console.

Elsewhere, the new high-definition 180-degree rear-view camera ensures excellent visibility when manoeuvring in the city. When reverse gear is engaged, the view behind the vehicle is displayed on the 10-inch infotainment monitor. In addition to visualisation, signal and warning sounds support manoeuvring in tight spaces.

In all of this, clarity and intuitive operation of assistance systems, infotainment and setting options such as air conditioning were the focus of the development of the Mokka cockpit. The engineers and designers have integrated some settings that could previously be controlled via buttons into the central colour touchscreen. And assistance systems, which are not essential for every situation, can be easily deactivated and switched on again at the touch of just one button. The entire cockpit design appears fresher and more desirable, as if from a higher vehicle class. For example, the design of the remaining switches for the electric parking brake and the selectable driving modes (on the Mokka Electric and automatic variants) comes from the all-new Opel Grandland.

[1] Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

[2] This new service uses the power of generative artificial intelligence including the technologies of the SoundHound Chat AI platform. Version 3.5 of ChatGPT uses data dating back to January 2022 at the latest, and therefore has no knowledge of events and data after that date.

[3] A vehicle’s values not only depend on the vehicle’s efficient use of fuel and energy, but are also influenced by driving behaviour and other non-technical factors.

SOURCE: Stellantis