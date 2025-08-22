The new Nissan Roox redefines Kei car segment with space, style and tech

First Kei car to offer 12.3-inch integrated infotainment display*

Nissan today unveiled the new Roox wagon-type kei car in Japan. Regularly one of the top-selling models within Nissan’s Japan domestic line-up, the new fourth-generation Roox brings a playful new design, more spacious and upmarket cabin, a suite of innovative driver assistance technologies, as well as quieter and more efficient drive. It is set to go on sale in Japan later this year.

The new Roox seeks to redefine the conventional notion of Kei cars by pairing features typically reserved for larger segments with strong value. The range will start at a price of around 1.6 million Japanese yen, with full pricing details and all specifications to be announced closer to the start of sales.

Key new features include:

Available integrated 12.3-inch infotainment display – a first within the kei segment.

Available Intelligent Around View Monitor (with moving object detection, 3D view, Front Wide View and Invisible Hood View).

Available NissanConnect and Google built-in.**

Class-leading 2,315 mm interior length comfortably accommodating four adults.

Like its predecessor, the new Roox was planned and developed by Nissan under the management of NMKV — a joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.

Playful yet highly practical design

The new Roox is based on a design concept of ‘Roomy×Max’ — the inspiration for the name Roox — which emphasizes the maximization of size within kei car regulations. A new signature design motif of a rounded square is incorporated into the headlights, rear combination lamps, door handles, headrests, speedometer and wheels. The motif not only symbolizes spaciousness and size, but through its rounded corners also expresses playfulness.

The interior was created around a ‘Breeze concept’ that aims to create a relaxing space with pleasant airflow and light, much like a living room. Nissan’s designers aimed to create a feeling of openness that exceeds the actual space. The playful rounded square motif can be seen on the headrests and speedometer. The dashboard features an available integrated 12.3-inch infotainment display — a first for kei cars — that enhances the sense of advanced technology and quality.

The body colors include a new two-tone combination inspired by ‘Karahafu,’ the curved gable found on the roof of traditional Japanese architecture. This design creates a unique color coordination that Nissan is using for the first time. It involves a color division from the lower beltline, including the hood, resulting in a distinctive look.

In addition, new colors such as ‘Celadon Green’, ‘Cinnamon Latte,’ and ‘Seto Blue’ are being introduced, expanding the lineup to a total of 17 variations: six two-tone options and seven solid body colors for the top trim, the ‘Highway STAR’ grade, and seven solid colors for the Standard series.

Spacious interior with class-leading roominess

The interior length has been extended by 115 mm from the previous generation, reaching a class-leading 2,315 mm and providing a spacious environment for four adults. The rear seat’s knee room is also best in class, providing ample space for adults to sit comfortably and allowing children to stand and change clothes when the vehicle is stationary. The cargo space boasts a top-of-class length of 675 mm and is capable of holding up to four 48-liter suitcases.

Comfort and convenience

The rear sliding door — a standard feature for super-height wagons — maintains a best-in-class opening width of 650 mm. It is equipped with large grab handles like those on the larger Serena minivan, enabling smooth entry and exit — especially for children. The rear seats can slide up to 320 mm, allowing the driver to comfortably reach children seated on the rear passenger side. The cargo area can be easily accessed thanks to a one-action lever on the shoulder of the rear seat that allows it to slide forward and back.

Interior storage has been improved with features such as large cup holders, a drawer for discreetly storing items such as tissues, an instrument panel center slide box for smartphones and wallets, and a covered box located behind the meter display for small items.

Enhanced drive and quieter cabin

Improvements have been made to the engine to achieve better fuel efficiency and reduce noise, enhancing running costs and aiding in-cabin comfort. Soundproofing measures — including noise-insulating sheets and high-performance sound-absorbing materials around the doors and tires — create a quieter, more serene environment. The seats are trimmed in a soft, stretchy Melange fabric, like that applied to sofas, enhancing comfort and supporting the living room atmosphere. The rear seats have not only been redesigned to distribute body pressure more evenly but also incorporate high-density urethane for enhanced vibration absorption, further improving ride comfort.

Advanced safety and driver assistance

The new Roox offers more advanced driving assistance systems that aid awareness and make parking, driving on narrow roads and intersections easier. In a first for kei cars, the Intelligent Around View Monitor now includes Invisible Hood View, a system that provides drivers with a virtual view through the engine bay, making it easier to see hazards that are normally out of sight. It also features 3D View, which provides an intuitive three-dimensional view of surrounding conditions, as well as Front Wide View for greater visibility at intersections.

In addition to the popular ProPILOT, new features include Intelligent Emergency Braking, which detects pedestrians and oncoming vehicles at intersections to assist collision avoidance. Additionally, Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), which helps avoid contact with vehicles positioned diagonally to the rear during lane changes; Intelligent Blind Spot Warning (BSW), which detects vehicles approaching from behind; and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), which provides an audible warning to the driver if vehicles are crossing behind the car while it’s reversing are available.

NissanConnect infotainment system

In a first for the Roox, Nissan has adopted the NissanConnect in-vehicle technology suite, combining navigation, security and entertainment as a manufacturer option, supplementing traditional dealer-installed navigation options. The system, equipped with Google built-in, now supports Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play, providing seamless access to a variety of information and entertainment. When paired with an optional drive recorder, it also supports a new Remote Photo Shot service, allowing remote vehicle monitoring via owners’ smartphones.

The new Nissan Roox will be on display within the company’s Global Headquarters Gallery, in Yokohama, Japan from August 23, ahead of a start of sales around this autumn.

* As of August 2025

** Google, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE: Nissan