The new midsize vans portfolio from Mercedes Benz is getting ready: From accessible luxury for families and campers to a statement for commercial customers

From the V-Class to the Vito, from combustion engines to fully electric drives – the renewed midsize vans product portfolio of the brand with the three-pointed star is getting ready for its premiere this coming summer. Following the current corporate strategy, distinctive new exterior and interior design as well as numerous comfort and functionality updates are the basis of the renewed models. In this way, Mercedes‑Benz Vans is fulfilling the desire of many private and commercial customers for something special that is both an expression of exclusivity and makes their everyday lives easier with modern technologies.

Mercedes‑Benz Vans is realigning itself. The company makes luxury for private vehicles and premium for commercial vans a central part of its strategy. The inventor of the light commercial vehicle segment wants to offer the most desirable vans and services for its target groups – for families and leisure enthusiasts as well as for commercial customers. With its new midsize van models, Mercedes‑Benz is taking a significant step in implementing this strategic realignment.

The midsize van models from the brand with the three-pointed star are firmly established in their respective segments and enjoy great popularity – in Germany, Europe and beyond. All models have always combined a high degree of functionality and comfort with unique, high-class design. In addition, they all offer plenty of space for business, family life and the next camping adventure. It is precisely these qualities that are now being emphasised and enhanced once again – from the midsize vans with combustion engines to the ones with fully electric drives. With a revamped exterior and all-new interior look featuring the latest MBUX generation the new EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo models clearly reflect an even greater focus on luxury and are thus following the Mercedes‑Benz passenger car models. The new Vito and eVito commercial vans, on the other hand, embody premium quality more clearly and consistently than ever before as they stay at the top of their segment with among others a totally updated infotainment and connectivity system, including new digital services, and also new safety features – hence assisting professions in the comfortable and efficient exercise of their jobs.

Mercedes‑Benz Vans will offer media representatives detailed insights into its renewed mid-size vans portfolio on Mercedes‑Benz Media in summer 2023. In addition to the press kit, further materials such as images, graphics and videos will be available for download in the form of a comprehensive media special.

