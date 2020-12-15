The new Mercedes me Logbook App: The digital solution that saves time when recording business trips

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its range of new-generation Mercedes me Apps: The Mercedes me Logbook App now makes it much easier for the self-employed and small business owners in particular to maintain a vehicle log. Because the key data of every route travelled is automatically recorded and can be categorised with just a few clicks and also exported for tax records. Mercedes-Benz customers can test the app free of charge up until 31 January 2021.

The Mercedes me Logbook App belongs to the new generation of Mercedes me Apps and is now available to download from the App Store or Play Store – and it can even be used free of charge up until 31 January 2021. After downloading, Mercedes me connect or Mercedes me Adapter users log in with their Mercedes me ID. The app then connects directly to the vehicle and records trips automatically, including time, mileage and address. Thanks to intelligent in-app logic, the familiar route to the workplace will be conveniently categorised for the customer as “commute to work”. As with all Mercedes me Apps, the user interface of the Logbook App has been optimised so that it is simple and intuitive to use.

Matthias Vaitl, Head of Mercedes me & Digital Services Business at Daimler AG: “The Mercedes me Vehicle Log App will make life tangibly easier for many self-employed people and small business owners. Because it puts an end to having to record each individual journey, which takes up a lot of time: The app automatically records all the relevant data and can be controlled conveniently via smartphone. The export function means that even extracting information for the tax documentation is just a click away – an elegant and convenient solution, especially for those whose vehicles are for both business and private use.”

The Mercedes me Logbook: Requirements and features

The Mercedes me Logbook App is available to all Mercedes me connect customers who use a vehicle delivered from spring 2018 onwards (excluding V-Class and X-Class vehicles) as well as all Mercedes me Adapter users (available for many model series from 2002 onwards). The offer currently applies to Germany, with additional markets to follow in the coming year.

The Mercedes me Logbook includes a wealth of practical features which make maintaining a vehicle log easier. For example, the app recognises recurring routes: On request, the app saves frequently visited places, so called ‘Points of interest’ (POIs). For the routes between two work places or to the gym, the corresponding address fields are already pre-filled. Now the user can quickly categorise them as either business or private trips. The classifications can be changed for up to seven days afterwards. In addition, with just a single click, the user can export all the relevant data for tax records.

SOURCE: Daimler