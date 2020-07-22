The new Mercedes-Benz Vito with added vehicle dynamics, the new eVito Tourer with added range

It is a proven specialist for tradespeople, commerce and service: the success of the Mercedes-Benz Vito is based on strengths such as versatility, flexibility and a balanced price/performance ratio. Extensively updated, the new version is now even more attractive. Highlights of the facelift are the locally emission-free eVito Tourer (electrical consumption combined: 26.2 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions, combined: 0 g/km)[1] with a high-torque electric machine and 421-kilometre range[2], [3] as well as the new, efficient and powerful four-cylinder diesel generation of the OM 654 engine family. New products and features in infotainment and the assistance systems as well as enhancements in the design round off the vehicle. The new Mercedes-Benz Vito has been available for ordering since 06 April 2020. The entry price is 18,990.00 euros (excl. VAT) for a Vito Panel Van in the Worker design and equipment line. The new eVito Tourer will be available for ordering in the near future.

The highlights of the Vito 2020 facelift:

eVito Tourer with 150 kW and 421-kilometre range 2, 3

New OM 654 engine generation, incl. 176 kW top unit with passenger car registration

AIRMATIC air suspension

Greater safety thanks to DISTRONIC and Active Brake Assist

Improved reversing camera

Digital rear-view mirror

New infotainment portfolio

Enhanced vehicle interior and new seat covers

Radiator grille in new look

“The four-cylinder OM 654 diesel engine is a milestone in diesel technology and puts our Vito right out ahead on the road. Even at low engine speeds the vehicle gets off to a smooth and dynamic start. Thanks to significant fuel savings the 2.0 l diesel engine also shows impressive efficiency. Occupants also benefit from the pleasantly smooth, quiet operation and reduced vibrations,” summarises Andreas Hasselwander, Chief Engineer, Mercedes-Benz Midsize Vans.

Pia Herkewitz, Product/Marketing Management, Mercedes-Benz Midsize Vans, adds: “The extensive range of new assistance systems and the new engine generation continue the Vito’s success story and makes it even more attractive. The Vito is still uncompromising when it comes to operating costs or the desire for low emissions. As before, the payload and diversity of variants are among the best in the segment. The new infotainment offerings also meet the increased demands of our commercial customers.”

1. Large selection of drives – even more powerful and more efficient with new engines

The facelift coincides with the availability of the four-cylinder 2.0-litre OM 654 diesel engine for all variants of the Mercedes-Benz Vito with rear-wheel drive. It is familiar from the Mercedes-Benz Cars engine portfolio and has been optimised for efficiency and emissions. The new engine generation had previously only been available for the Vito Tourer. Commercial vehicle customers can choose from the following four output categories, with the Vito Panel Van as an example here:

The Vito 114 CDI with 100 kW (136 hp) and 330 Nm torque

(combined fuel consumption 6.6-5.8 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 173-154 g/km)[1]

The Vito 116 CDI with 120 kW (163 hp) and 380 Nm torque

(combined fuel consumption 6.4-5.8 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 169-156 g/km)4

The Vito 119 CDI with 140 kW (190 hp) and 440 Nm torque

(combined fuel consumption 6.4-5.8 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 169-154 g/km)4

Furthermore – as the new top engine in its class – for the Vito Tourer and the Vito Mixto registered as a passenger car the Vito 124 CDI with 176 kW (239 hp) and 500 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.4-6.3 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 168-166 g/km)4. In the acceleration phase, in the Vito 124 CDI only available with passenger car registration, there is also a further 30 Nm available temporarily (“overtorque”) – in addition to the 500 Nm torque. The Vito 124 CDI accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. It can reach a top speed of 210 km/h.

The OM 654 engine generation is even more efficient and cleaner than the OM 651 and additionally offers further improved noise and vibration characteristics. It is pleasantly quiet inside the vehicle and annoying vibrations have been reduced. The combination of aluminium housing and steel pistons, the stepped recess combustion process and the NANOSLIDE® cylinder wall coating for reduced in-engine friction, together with the dynamic multi-way exhaust gas recirculation and the in-engine exhaust gas aftertreatment, facilitates lower consumptions plus low emissions. Due to its near-engine, insulated position, the exhaust gas aftertreatment works with little heat loss and in optimum conditions. Its measures include:

High and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation including cooling

A diesel oxidation catalytic converter (DOC) which reduces the carbon monoxide (CO) emissions and unburnt hydrocarbons (HC)

A particle filter with SCR catalytic converter functionality (sDPF)

An SCR catalytic converter (Selective Catalytic Reduction) for reducing nitrogen oxides. In this process, ammonia is mixed into the exhaust gas upstream of the sDPF in the form of AdBlue®

An additional selective catalytic reduction catalytic converter (SCR) with ammonia slip catalyst (ASC) in the exhaust gas duct

How efficient these measures are can be seen on the basis of the fuel savings of around 13 percent which the new Vito 119 CDI can boast in comparison with its predecessor model[2]. The SCR tank’s capacity is 24 litres for all models.

Maximum comfort with exemplary efficiency: the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission

For the first time the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission is now available without restrictions for all Vito variants with rear wheel drive. The especially comfortable and efficient automatic transmission with a torque converter replaces the 7G-TRONIC and was previously reserved for the Vito Tourer. Drivers can use the DYNAMIC SELECT switch to select the drive programs “Comfort” and “Sport” and thus tailor the shifting behaviour to their driving requirements. Alternatively, they can shift manually in “M” mode using DIRECT SELECT steering wheel gearshift paddles.

Unique drive variety

In conjunction with the new OM 654 engine family the Mercedes-Benz Vito is fitted as standard with rear wheel drive – with the option of 4×4 permanent all-wheel drive. This enables it to negotiate a wide range of surfaces with ease. The vehicle height remains under the two-metre mark even when equipped with all-wheel drive. Thus the Vito does not lose any of its day-to-day usability and can still fit in regular garages as well as multi-storey and underground car parks and car washes problem-free.

In addition, as a variant with front wheel drive, the Vito is available with the entry-level engine from the OM 622 family: The compact four-cylinder with 1.7 l displacement and 75 kW (Vito 110 CDI, combined fuel consumption 6.5-6.4 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 172-169 g/km)4 and 100 kW (Vito 114 CDI, combined fuel consumption 6.5-6.4 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 172-168 g/km)4 are installed transversely and combined with a manual six-speed transmission.

The engine range of the new Vito Panel Van at a glance:

Vito 110 CDI FWD Vito 114 CDI FWD Vito 114 CDI RWD Vito 114 CDI 4×4 Vito 116 CDI RWD Vito 116 CDI RWD Vito 116 CDI 4×4 Vito 119 CDI RWD Vito 119 CDI 4×4 No. of cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line Displacement (cm3) 1749 1749 1951 1951 1951 1951 1951 1951 1951 Rated output (kW/hp) 75/102 100/136 100/136 100/136 120/163 120/163 120/163 140/190 140/190 Rated torque (Nm) 270 330 330 330 380 380 380 440 440 Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 9G-TRONIC 9G-TRONIC 6-speed manual 9G-TRONIC 9G-TRONIC 9G- TRONIC 9G-TRONIC Comb. consumption (l/100 km) NEDC4 6.5-6.4 6.5-6.4 6.1-5.8 6.6-6.5 6.2-5.9 6.1-5.8 6.4-6.3 6.0-5.8 6.4-6.3 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km) NEDC4 172-169 172-168 160-154 173-170 162-156 160-154 169-166 157-154 169-166 Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP

The engine range of the new Vito Mixto with commercial vehicle registration at a glance:

Vito 110 CDI FWD Vito 114 CDI FWD Vito 114 CDI RWD Vito 114 CDI 4×4 Vito 116 CDI RWD Vito 116 CDI RWD Vito 116 CDI 4×4 Vito 119 CDI RWD Vito 119 CDI 4×4 No. of cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line Displacement (cm3) 1749 1749 1951 1951 1951 1951 1951 1951 1951 Rated output (kW/hp) 75/102 100/136 100/136 100/136 120/163 120/163 120/163 140/190 140/190 Rated torque (Nm) 270 330 330 330 380 380 380 440 440 Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 9G-TRONIC 9G-TRONIC 6-speed manual 9G-TRONIC 9G-TRONIC 9G- TRONIC 9G-TRONIC Comb. consumption (l/100 km) NEDC4 6.6-6.5 6.6-6.5 6.0-5.8 6.0-5.9 6.2-5.9 6.0-5.8 6,0-5.9 5.9-5.8 6.0-5.9 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km) NEDC4 174-172 174-171 157-154 157-155 162-157 157-154 157-155 154 157-155 Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP

Diversity for success

The Vito also demonstrates its diversity in other areas. For instance, it is the only model in its class to be available in a choice of three lengths, two wheelbases and three drive systems. With a payload of up to 1369 kg it is also the giant in its class. The wide diversity of variants make it a partner for a large range of trades: as a panel van it reliably meets all requirements in goods and freight transportation. Almost as frequently it is used as a mobile parts store and service vehicle. The Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer, on the other hand, predominantly transports people and goods – often also in factory traffic. The Vito Mixto bridges the gap between the panel van and Tourer: it is particularly suitable for mobile tradespeople teams. Last but not least, customers can choose from different equipment packages. For example, the Vito Tourer is available with the Line BASE, PRO or SELECT.

In view of its use as a commercial vehicle, the optional equipment of the Vito is particularly diverse. There are numerous door and window variants or roof rails with carrier bars. The load compartment can be fitted with a wooden floor, a rail system for load anchoring, lashing rails on the sidewall and interior panelling for maximum functionality. In the panel van a new, optional and hard-wearing lightweight-construction floor made of plastic plays fully to its strengths compared with the standard metal load compartment floor and increases the payload leeway by 12 to 15 kilograms compared with the wooden floor. Roof attachments, carrier systems and load compartment trays are either available ex-factory or as accessories. More comfort and easier handling come courtesy of the rail system in the Vito Tourer, which can be used to move the rear bench seats in the rear effortlessly.

Sportily taut or comfortable: both are possible with AIRMATIC

With the new AIRMATIC the Vito is once again broadening its already wide application spectrum. Because whether it is a bumpy rural road or a perfectly flat motorway: Available for the first time in the Vito, eVito Tourer, V-Class and EQV (combined electrical consumption: 26.4-26.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)1, from November 2020 the air suspension system AIRMATIC will adapt the chassis to the prevailing conditions. Thanks to increased ground clearance the ride comfort is retained even on rough terrain. Damping is regulated for each individual wheel automatically – to suit the current driving situation and the state of the road. This is done rapidly and precisely using two separate valves for the compression and rebound of the dampers. In this way AIRMATIC provides maximum ride comfort in every situation.

Comfort-orientated basic springing turns into safe driving stability with increasing speed. The separate setting of the rebound and compression phase via one valve respectively results in calmer handling. By combining safety and comfort in this ground-breaking way, Mercedes-Benz Vans is assuming a pioneering role in the segment of midsize vans.

Thanks to intuitive operation via the DYNAMIC SELECT switch in the centre console the driver can quickly and easily choose from three different drive programs. On the conventionally powered Vito the Lift program raises the vehicle by up to 35 millimetres, at a speed of up to 30 km/h. At faster speeds the vehicle automatically returns to the normal level. In the Comfort drive program the vehicle remains at standard height. If the Vito reaches a speed of 110 km/h, the van autonomously lowers by 10 millimetres in order to optimise consumption. In the Sport program the vehicle is lowered by 10 millimetres, irrespective of the speed. Irrespective of the selected drive program the pneumatic level control is active fully automatically and irrespective of the load. This ensures significantly more driving stability, including in trailer operation.

The AIRMATIC is available for all variants of the new Vito registered as passenger cars in conjunction with the OM 654 engine.

2. The new electric-drive eVito Tourer: Locally emission-free specialist for transporting passengers

The mobility revolution is already having an increasingly marked impact on urban traffic. In order to guarantee transportation on the last mile in the future, purely electrical drive in the van segment is the logical consequence: With the eVito in 2018 and the eSprinter in 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans took on an early pioneering role for locally emission-free, commercial goods traffic in the urban environment. The driving performance and range of the eVito Tourer now unveiled define a new dimension and fulfil all requirements: be it as a hotel shuttle, as an MPV taxi or vehicle for ride-sharing services.

“The new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer sets benchmarks in its segment with regard to everyday suitability and usability. Thanks to the quick-charging function and a range of 421 kilometres2, 3 it is flexible and provides our customers with high utility. With it, we underscore our idea of an emission-free van,” explains Benjamin Kaehler, Head of eDrive@VANs at Mercedes-Benz AG.

The new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer takes on the autonomous look of the Vito with combustion engine. However, beneath the dynamic front is the electric drivetrain, which powers the front wheels with a peak output of 150 kW. The electric motor, the transmission with fixed transmission ratios, the cooling system and the power electronics form a compact unit. The energy is stored in a lithium-ion battery in the vehicle’s underbody. It is configured low down and centrally, which has a positive effect on the eVito Tourer’s handling. Maximum speeds of 140 km/h (standard version) and 160 km/h (option) ensure rapid progress when driving outside urban areas too

Fast charging – wide range

The Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer comes with a water-cooled AC on-board charger with an output of 11 kW. This means that it is also prepared for AC charging at home or public charging stations. Charging is via the CCS vehicle socket on the left in the front bumper. This can also be used for charging using direct current (DC). This means that the eVito Tourer can be charged from 10 – 80 % in approx. 45 minutes at a quick charging station, thanks to a maximum charging capacity of 110 kW. The battery with a usable capacity of 90 kWh facilitates a range of 421 kilometres2, 3.

Thanks to the intelligent operating strategy, the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer also charges its battery while driving. In overrun or braking mode, the mechanical rotation is transformed into electrical energy and used for charging the high-voltage battery (recuperation). The driver has a considerable influence on this. He or she can vary the strength of recuperation using the gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel, as required. A particularly efficient and comfortable driving style is enabled by a new feature of the eVito Tourer: recuperation state D AUTO . In accordance with the motto, “look ahead and save energy”, information from the safety assistant is linked and the strength of recuperation is adjusted in real time depending on the situation.

In addition, three drive programs aid the customer to choose between maximum comfort and maximum range, while driving, individually and at the touch of a button.

As practical as with conventional drive

As the battery is housed in the underbody, the interior offers unrestricted use. The eVito Tourer thus meets the most discerning requirements regarding functionality and variability in many areas of passenger transportation. The locally emission-free van can be ordered in two different lengths: both with an overall length of 5140 millimetres and in an extra-long version measuring 5370 millimetres.

Taxi companies benefit from features such as the diverse seat configurations. With two rear bench seats, the eVito Tourer becomes a comfortable shuttle vehicle with an agile and especially quiet driving experience to meet all the requirements when it comes to contemporary passenger transportation. Thanks to its flexible seating configurations, it can for example be equipped with up to nine seats or face-to-face seats.

Charging infrastructure: advice and practical implementation

Alongside analysis and advice, Mercedes-Benz Vans also offers hardware solutions for charging infrastructure: for individual customers, the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox Home, featuring a compact, high-quality design, is available through Parts Sales. It must be installed by a competent electrician – who can be chosen freely by the customer – in accordance with local regulations. Even more comprehensive is the offering for customers with more than two vehicles at one location: with the charging infrastructure offering for fleet customers, Mercedes-Benz Vans supports vehicle fleets – via selected partners – from advice and location preparation, installation of the charging hardware, right through to maintenance and support.

Technical data of the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer

CO 2 emissions 0 g/km Combined power consumption1 26.2 kWh/100 km Combined range2, 3 421 km Charging time at a wallbox or at a public charging station (AC charging, max. 11 kW) < 10 h (0 – 100 %) Charging time at a fast-charging station DC charging, max. 50 kW standard DC charging, max. 110 kW (optional) approx. 80 min. (10 – 80 %) approx. 45 min. (10 – 80 %) Drive system Front-wheel drive Output (peak) 150 kW (204 hp) Output (steady) 70 kW (95 hp) Max. torque 362 Nm High-voltage battery Lithium-ion Battery capacity (usable) 90 kWh Battery capacity (installed) 100 kWh Lengths 5140 mm, 5370 mm Max. luggage compartment capacity Long: 999 l, extra-long: 1390 l Speed limitation 140 km/h (standard), 160 km/h (optional) GVW 3500 kilograms

3. Extra safety and assistance systems

Active Brake Assist, DISTRONIC and the digital inside rear-view mirror extend the range of safety assistance systems for the new Vito from the previous 10 to 13 systems. This sees the Vito continuing the tradition of redefining safety standards in its segment. The Vito Panel Van was the first van to be equipped as standard with airbags and seat belt reminders on both the driver’s and co-driver’s side. And with Crosswind Assist and ATTENTION ASSIST among the standard equipment, five years ago the Vito already redefined safety standards in its segment.

Active Brake Assist and DISTRONIC

The new Active Brake Assist can detect the risk of a collision with a vehicle driving ahead, and initially gives a visual and acoustic warning. If the driver responds, the assistance system builds up brake pressure appropriate to the situation. If there is no response, the system actively assists with braking manoeuvres. In urban traffic, Active Brake Assist also reacts to stationary obstacles or crossing pedestrians.

DISTRONIC is also available for the Vito for the first time. Active Distance Assist Distronic keeps the clearance to the vehicle in front set by the driver and can relieve the strain on the driver, for example, when driving on the motorway or in stop/start traffic. The system accelerates the vehicle by itself and brakes it with a maximum of half the vehicle’s braking power in order to maintain a safe distance. If the system detects that stronger braking is necessary, drivers are visually and acoustically warned, so that they can brake the vehicle if necessary. The DISTRONIC package for the Vito also includes the HOLD function.

A tyre pressure loss detection system is standard equipment for the Vito Tourer. In addition, the Vito can be individually equipped with numerous other assistance systems, such as Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. Equally available as an option is PRE-SAFE which provides occupant protection if there is a risk of collision at the rear.

The Intelligent Light System ILS is also available for the new Mercedes-Benz Vito as an alternative to the halogen headlamps. The complete package encompasses LED turn signal lamps, LED daytime running lights and LED dipped beam, main beam and cornering light. The headlamps have a variable light distribution which changes to suit the vehicle speed and thus the prevailing conditions when driving on motorways and out-of-town routes. The Intelligent Light System can also be extended to include the optionally available Highbeam Assist PLUS. It reacts adaptively to the visibility conditions and adjusts the light distribution and range to the respective traffic situation; it does this by actuating the dipped-beam, partial main-beam and main-beam headlamps as required.

Digital inside rear-view mirror: clear visibility to the rear in all conditions

A particular highlight with the current USP in the segment is the digital inside rear-view mirror, which will be available from early 2021. It transmits the image from the HDR camera in the rear window to the mirror’s display, which can be used in the same way as a conventional, visual inside rear-view mirror – even if the boot or load compartment are full to the roof. The advantage: the view of what is happening behind the vehicle is not restricted by head restraints, passengers or other impediments. The camera mounted on the inside of the rear window conveys a field of vision which is twice as wide as a conventional inside rear-view mirror, which is limited due to the window area. A clear safety bonus for the digital inside rear-view mirror.

The digital inside rear-view mirror also comes into its own when visibility is poor: the camera also copes perfectly with multi-storey car parks and rain, transmitting a sharp image to the high-resolution 1600 x 320-pixel TFT LCD screen. The image processing of the digital rear-view mirror ensures that dark and bright areas of the image are displayed in a balanced way. Not even a low sun can affect the image on the display.

Via the familiar anti-dazzle switch the digital inside rear-view mirror can be switched from the camera image to the analogue view. As an optical mirror it facilitates a rearward view of the vehicle interior.

Built-in speed limit

The integrated Speed Limiter is particularly interesting for fleet customers. Depending on the variant the maximum top speed on a Vito registered as a commercial vehicle can be restricted to 120 km/h or 160 km/h. This helps minimise not only fuel costs but also the already low TCO thanks to lower wear.

4. Fully networked and with a new look

The facelift also extends the range of infotainment systems. The new Vito uses digital radio reception (DAB+) for all radio options. This means that crystal-clear and interference-free radio reception is even possible over long distances in consistently good quality. The Audio 10 also has a Bluetooth® interface with hands-free functionality or for streaming music. A smartphone can be charged via the USB interface. The new Audio 30 and Audio 40 infotainment systems meet many customer requirements. They have a 7-inch touchscreen with Smartphone Integration via Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. The integrated navigation system can also be controlled via the screen on the Audio 40 system. In conjunction with Mercedes PRO Connect this means that navigation with Live Traffic Information is possible in the Vito for the first time. Information and displays in the navigation system with 3D city and landmark views are intuitively comprehensible. The screen has a further function: for Audio 30 and Audio 40, it also serves as a monitor if the 180° reversing camera has been selected to capture the traffic area behind the Vito. Because the image signals from the reversing camera are now conveyed digitally, the image is sharper than ever.

The Bluetooth® interface with audio streaming and hands-free functionality for distraction-free telephony while driving and the USB interfaces for charging mobile end devices complete the offering.

New radiator grille and enhancements in the vehicle interior

The designers have modified the distinctive and dynamic design of the Mercedes-Benz Vito. For instance, the new Vito can be identified by the restyled radiator grille, which is coupled with the special equipment items DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist or painted bumpers. The Mercedes star plate is centrally positioned in the radiator grille and surrounded by three black grained louvres. A radiator grille in a chrome design is also available as an option for all Vito models – on which the louvres are in a chrome look.

The designers have also updated the Vito in the interior. The hard-wearing and elegant “Caluma” fabric replaces the previous “Tunja” fabric. The facelift includes new ventilation nozzles with a sporty turbine look on the left and right edges of the dashboard. In conjunction with the optional chrome package, the central dashboard is now framed by an element in high-quality piano lacquer finish. With this option the surrounds of the new ventilation nozzles also come in a chrome design.

Expanded range of colours, new 17, 18 and 19-inch wheel options

As of last year, customers now also have a whole host of new configuration options for the exterior of all Vito models. The colour palette for metallic paint finishes was extended to include graphite grey and selenite grey. Plus, the popular hyacinth red metallic familiar from Mercedes-Benz passenger cars was also added to the selection list for all models. Equally new is the optional steel blue paint finish.

For those who want a striking and dynamic appearance, new light-alloy wheels have been available since the start of 2019: a 10-spoke 19-inch light-alloy wheel design painted in black with a high-sheen finish, as well as two 18-inch light-alloy wheels – one with a 5-twin-spoke design in tremolite grey with high-sheen finish and one with a 5-spoke design in black also with a high-sheen finish. What’s more, 17-inch light-alloy wheels painted in black have also been added to the scope of available equipment. The 17-inch variant is designed in such a way that it offers improved vehicle aerodynamics.

Digital services under the Mercedes PRO brand umbrella

There is growing awareness regarding the efficiency, economy and monitoring of the vehicle fleet, and this includes small and medium-sized operations. The products from the Mercedes PRO connect connectivity and fleet management solution help increase efficiency, lower operating costs, and improve the availability of your vehicles, whilst also facilitating communication between the entire fleet and lessening the driver’s workload. Mercedes PRO bundles all the relevant services on a web-based platform. This provides direct access via www.mercedes.pro to networked products and services which are above and beyond the classic van.

The technical requirements for recording and exchanging data are fulfilled by means of a communications module (LTE) with permanently-installed SIM card. The services themselves can be used either on a PC or a mobile device. The following eight packages are currently available for the Vito:

Live Traffic Information[3]

Optimised Assistance

Simplified Fleet Communication

Digital Records

Efficient Fleet Management

Efficient Driving Style Analysis

Mobile Vehicle Access

Data Interface Mercedes-Benz Vans

Rapid assistance following an accident or a breakdown

The Vito is optimally equipped to deal with emergencies thanks to the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system and the Breakdown Management function available from vehicle handover. The emergency call system comes as standard. Via crash sensors, accidents can be registered immediately and rescue services automatically alarmed if the passengers do not react via an immediately established voice call. Alternatively, the emergency call can also be initiated manually using the SOS button in the overhead control panel. The system establishes a voice call with the Mercedes-Benz emergency call centre. The precise location is then transmitted along with further information which is needed for the rescue and recovery operation.

