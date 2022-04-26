The new Mercedes Benz T-Class: The premium-small van for active lifestyles

The new T‑Class: Mercedes‑Benz is expanding its model portfolio for families and active leisure enthusiasts

Room for the whole family – with up to three child seats on the rear bench seat. Plenty of loading space for leisure and sports enthusiasts. Sliding doors provide quick boarding and disembarking and flexible loading options. Contemporary design, extensive range of safety equipment and versatile connectivity. “Life gets big”: With the new T‑Class, Mercedes‑Benz is bringing comfort into the private small van segment whilst also offering an entry route into the world of the brand with the star to all those who need lots of space. This completely new model combines multifunctionality and a huge amount of space with a high-end level of equipment: Whether it be the standard MBUX infotainment system and electric parking brake, the optional 17-inch light-alloy wheels, KEYLESS-GO or ambient lighting, or even the ARTICO man-made leather/MICROCUT seat upholstery, the new T-Class boasts a versatile range of equipment highlights in its segment. A comprehensive range of standard safety equipment, including seven airbags and numerous driving assistance systems, makes it a state-of-the-art, reliable companion for families and active leisure enthusiasts. Prices start at under 30.000 euros[1] for the T 160 (combined fuel consumption in accordance with WLTP: 6,7 – 7,2 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 153 – 162 g/km)[2] with 75 kW (102 hp) petrol engine, manual transmission and basic specification.

“With the new T-Class we are extending our portfolio with a true premium small van that combines roominess and functionality with style and comfort like no other vehicle in this segment, says Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes‑Benz Vans. The T-Class is perfect for everyone who needs plenty of space – from active families to sports enthusiasts. With it, we are steadily pursuing our strategic course of growth in the premium segments.”

The private small van segment has grown significantly in the last few years. The T‑Class has been developed specifically for families and leisure enthusiasts who need plenty of space for their everyday lives as well as for weekend trips or sports activities, but who also set great store by comfort and style.

Multifunctionality elegantly packaged

The new T‑Class is instantly recognisable as a member of the Mercedes‑Benz family. Its design is distinguished by balanced proportions and a sensual surface design with reduced lines. Muscular shoulders and striking wheel wells underline the vehicle’s power and emotive appeal. The standard chrome-plated radiator grille and body-coloured outside mirror housings, door handles and front bumper add premium-character touches. There are also door sill panels with Mercedes‑Benz lettering and optional 17‑inch light-alloy wheels. The elegant paint shade rubellite red metallic is also available for the T‑Class.

The small van combines compact exterior dimensions with a huge amount of space. The five-seater T‑Class is 4498 millimetres long, 1859 millimetres wide and 1811 millimetres tall[3]. A long-wheelbase variant with up to seven seats will follow.

Further benefits of the T-Class which make everyday life for families and active leisure enthusiasts easier and more comfortable: the low loading sill of just 561 millimetres makes it easier to load heavy objects. Wide-opening sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle allow comfortable access to the rear passenger compartment. This enables children to get in and out of the vehicle quickly and safely in narrow streets and parking spaces. It also provides a choice of loading from three sides, including the tailgate. The sliding doors provide an opening measuring 614 millimetres wide and 1059 millimetres high. The rear seat bench folds down as standard to create a virtually flat loading area with the luggage compartment floor. This allows the vehicle interior to be adapted as needed to the specific requirements of the day. The luggage compartment features a tailgate with heated rear window as standard. A two-section rear door is available as an alternative. Both sections of the door can be locked in the 90‑degree position and can be pivoted to the side at an angle of up to 180 degrees.

New high-value appeal in the small van segment

As far as the interior is concerned, Mercedes‑Benz is bringing a whole new high-value appeal to the small van segment. It is on par with that of the successful compact car family. Even the standard equipment specification includes the following: MBUX infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration, multifunction steering wheel with Touch Control buttons, air conditioning, KEYLESS Start, instrument cluster with 5.5‑inch colour display, height-adjustable driver’s seat, an enclosed glove compartment, a luggage compartment cover and pockets on the front seat backrests. Plus there is LED interior lighting and, depending on equipment specification, ambient lighting with up to eight colours (Style and Progressive Line).

The choice of materials also reflects the premium character. The centre armrest is covered in black ARTICO man-made leather as standard. For the door armrests and door centre panels, the T‑Class has adopted the contemporary finely structured NEOTEX from the Mercedes EQ all-electric models. It combines the appearance of nubuck leather with high-tech neoprene. All models have a high-gloss black trim element in the instrument panel. The interior and load compartment are carpeted. Two equipment lines are available to enhance the high-quality appeal even further.

“Style” and “Progressive” equipment lines for an individual touch

The Style Line focuses on refined styling with dynamic touches. Hallmarks of exclusivity include the standard seat covers in black ARTICO man-made leather/MICROCUT microfibre with double topstitching, and high-gloss black trim elements on the doors and centre console. As an option, these trim elements are available in matt limonite yellow and the seat covers in black ARTICO man-made leather with white contrasting topstitching. Both the front and rear door centre panels are covered in the contemporary NEOTEX imitation leather. Providing additional touches are the chrome highlights on the air vents, loudspeakers and door handles. The driver’s seat has a lumbar support and the front passenger seat is also height-adjustable.

Practical folding tables are installed on the back of the front seat backrests. Items such as smartphones, tablets or children’s toys can be conveniently placed here. Exterior features of the T‑Class Style include 16‑inch, 5‑spoke design wheels and dark tinted windows for the rear and tailgate.

The Progressive Line places even greater emphasis on elegance and luxury equipment. One unmistakable element is the high-end NEOTEX trim with contrasting topstitching on the upper section of the instrument panel. Seats in black ARTICO man-made leather with white topstitching and trim elements in matt silver on the centre console and doors further accentuate the vehicle’s high quality character. The sliding doors have electric windows. The exterior makes a visual statement with a chrome trim strip on the tailgate, 16‑inch 10‑spoke light-alloy wheels and LED High Performance headlamps.

Intuitive MBUX display and operating concept as well as digital services from Mercedes me

The T-Class is equipped as standard with the MBUX (Mercedes‑Benz User Experience) infotainment system. Among its strengths are the self-teaching software, the high-resolution display, smartphone integration with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, the Bluetooth hands-free system and digital radio (DAB and DAB+). Equally pioneering is the intuitive operating concept via 7-inch touchscreen, Touch Control buttons on the steering wheel or – in conjunction with the optional Navigation Package – via the “Hey Mercedes” Voice Assistant. The latter even understands colloquial speech. Users therefore no longer need to learn specific expressions.

The T‑Class is already prepared ex works for the use of many digital services from Mercedes me connect1. These include remote services such as Remote Retrieval of Vehicle Status or Remote Door Locking and Unlocking. These services allow users to conveniently check the most important information about their vehicles at any time from home or while out on the road. Equally practical: Thanks to Navigation with Live Traffic Information and car-to-X communication, customers drive with the latest real-time data. This allows them to avoid traffic congestion efficiently, thereby saving valuable time.

Destinations can also be entered as three‑word addresses using the what3words system (w3w). what3words is the easiest way to specify a location. As part of this system, the world is divided into 3×3-metre squares with an unmistakable three-word address. This can be a great help when searching for a destination.

High level of safety features: numerous driving assistance systems and seven airbags as standard

In matters of safety features the new T‑Class has a lot to offer as well. Numerous driving assistance systems come as standard alongside a tyre pressure loss warning system and the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system. These include Hill Start Assist, Crosswind Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, the fatigue warning system, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Speed Limit Assist. The Driving Assistance Package is available as an option and additionally includes Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (also available as an individual option) and Active Steering Assist2. For additional convenience and safety when entering and exiting parking spaces, there’s the optional Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and reversing camera. In combination with the optional trailer coupling, the T‑Class also has Trailer Stability Assist. Also contributing to the high level of active safety are the optional LED High Performance headlamps (standard for the Progressive Line). They increase safety at night due to their wide beam pattern and light of a colour similar to daylight. They also use less power.

The T-class also meets the high safety standards set by Mercedes‑Benz where restraint systems are concerned. A total of seven airbags are installed as standard to protect vehicle passengers. In the event of a severe side impact, the centre airbag for example is deployed between the driver’s seat and the front passenger seat and thus serves to reduce the risk of the two occupants coming into contact with one another.

When it comes to safety, every little detail has been well thought out: iSize standard child seat fixings with ISOFIX anchorages and TopTether are fitted on the outer rear seats as well as on the front passenger seat. For safety reasons, automatic child seat recognition is installed to ensure that the front passenger airbag is deactivated when your mini co-pilot is on board. A mat integrated in the seat surface detects the weight distribution on the seat in order to determine whether a child seat is fitted. Special child seats equipped with a transponder are not required. To accommodate a fourth child, a booster seat can be installed on the centre seat of the rear bench seat. As additional protection for the little ones, the sliding doors and the optional power windows in the rear compartment are equipped with child safety locks.

Modern, high-torque, fuel-efficient engines

At market launch, one diesel and one petrol engine, each offered with two output ratings, will be available. The four-cylinder engines are noted for their plentiful pulling power, even in the low rev range, and for their optimized consumption figures. For even swifter acceleration, for example when overtaking, the 85 kW diesel model features an overpower and overtorque function. Up to 89 kW of power and 295 Nm of torque can be called upon briefly. All engines are combined with an ECO start/stop function. Alongside the six-speed manual transmission, the two diesel models and the more powerful of the two petrol models are also available with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

An overview of the engine range

Model T 160 d T 180 d T 160 T 180 Cylinders Arrangement/number 4, inline Displacement cc 1461 1332 Output kW/hp 70/95 85/116 75/102 96/131 at rpm 3750 3750 4500 5000 Max. torque Nm 260 270 200 240 at rpm 1750 1750 1500 1600 Fuel consumption, combined WLTP[4] l/100 km 5,3 – 5,9 5,5 – 5,9 6,7 – 7,2 6,6 – 7,3 CO 2 emissions, combined WLTP1 g/km 138 – 154 144 -154 153 – 162 150 – 165 Acceleration

0-100 km/h s 15,1-15,3 13,2-13,6 14,7 11,6-12,85 Maximum speed km/h 164-165 175-177 168 183-184

Focus on sustainability: the new all-electric small van

Sustainability is firmly anchored in the Mercedes‑Benz business strategy. A key element here is emission-free mobility. As part of the “Ambition 2039” initiative, the company is aiming to offer a CO2‑neutral vehicle fleet by 2039 and to ensure that it will have no relevant effects on urban air quality. As early as the end of this year, Mercedes‑Benz is set to have battery-electric vehicles available in all segments in which the brand is represented. From 2025 onwards, all new vehicle architectures will be exclusively electric. Customers will thus have a choice of a fully electric alternative for each model. As a result, sustainability is a key aspect of vehicle development. The T‑Class platform has therefore been designed with powertrain flexibility in mind, enabling both combustion engines and a battery-electric drive to be used. Following on the heels of the eVito, eSprinter, EQV and the upcoming eCitan, the future EQT2 (currently still in development) completes the electric van line-up and will enable Mercedes‑Benz to offer both business and private customers an alternative electric version in all van categories – from the small van to the large van.

The EQT[5] will combine the multifunctionality and high-end appeal of the T‑Class with locally emission-free mobility – and in so doing also has its own unique character. This is evident in the Concept EQT unveiled last year. The vehicle’s distinctive exterior appearance, with aesthetically pleasing black panel front grille gives a foretaste of the production vehicle to come.

[1] German gross list price with 19 % VAT

[2] The values provided are the “WLTP CO 2 values” in accordance with Article2, No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. Fuel consumption figures have been calculated on this basis.

[3] Without roof railing

1 To use the Mercedes me connect services, you must create a Mercedes me ID and agree to the terms of use for the Mercedes me connect services.

2 These functions will be available at a later date

[4] The values provided are the “WLTP CO2 values” in accordance with Article2, No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. Fuel consumption figures have been calculated on this basis.

[5] The vehicle is currently still in development and is not yet available for sale.

