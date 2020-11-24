The new Mercedes-Benz Metris: attractive upgrade for the Mercedes-Benz van

A proven expert for various trades, commerce and services: the success of the Mercedes-Benz Metris is based on strengths such as versatility, flexibility and a balanced price to performance ratio. Now extensively updated, the new version is even more attractive. Highlights for the facelift include new products and features in infotainment, driver assistance systems as well as enhancements to the design. The new generation Metris will arrive in U.S. dealerships the first half of 2021.

Since its U.S. launch in 2015, the Mercedes-Benz Metris represents the epitome of a versatile mid-size van. The Mercedes-Benz Metris features advantages such as – top service at dealerships, top levels of safety and ergonomics, and exemplary Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This mid-size van can easily fit into a parking garage in metropolitan areas, and can also meet the needs of those who utilize a van for daily driving or their professional trade. In addition, it carries many of the rugged characteristics of the Sprinter allowing it to take on various terrains.

Maximum comfort with exemplary efficiency: the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission

For the first time the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission is now available for all Metris variants. The comfortable and efficient automatic transmission with torque converter replaces the 7G-TRONIC that was previously offered on the Metris. Drivers can use the DYNAMIC SELECT switch to select drive programs “Comfort” and “Sport”, and thus tailor the shifting behavior to their driving requirements. Alternatively, they can shift manually in “M” mode using DIRECT SELECT steering wheel gearshift paddles.

Diversity for success

The Metris demonstrates its versatility by offering two wheelbases, including the 126″ standard wheelbase and 135″ long wheelbase for the cargo variants, and a 126″ standard wheelbase for the passenger variant. The range of variants make it ideal for a large variety of trades: as a cargo van it reliably meets all requirements in goods and freight transportation, or as a mobile parts store and service vehicle. While the passenger variant is used predominantly to transport people and goods.

Because of its varied use as a commercial vehicle, the optional equipment of the Metris is particularly diverse with myriad options for door and window variants along with roof rails. The load compartment comes standard with a wooden floor and the option for plastic flooring, a rail system for load anchoring, lashing rails on the sidewall and interior paneling which provides maximum functionality. In the cargo van a new, optional and durable yet lightweight- construction floor made of plastic, plays fully to its strengths.

Active Brake Assist and Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC

The new Active Brake Assist can detect the risk of a collision with a vehicle driving ahead, and first initiates a visual and audible warning. If the driver responds, the assistant builds up brake pressure appropriate to the situation. If there is no reaction the system provides support with active braking maneuvers. In city traffic, Active Brake Assist can also react to stationary obstacles and crossing pedestrians.

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC is also available for the Metris for the first time. Active Distance Assist can maintain the distance to the vehicle traveling ahead set by the driver and helps to relieve the driver, when driving on the highway or in stop-and-go traffic. The system accelerates the vehicle by itself and brakes with a maximum of half the vehicle’s braking power in order to maintain a safe distance. If the system recognizes that stronger braking is necessary, drivers are visually and acoustically warned, so that they – if necessary – can slow down the vehicle. In the package with DISTRONIC the Metris also includes the HOLD function.

A tire pressure loss detection system is standard equipment for the Metris. In addition, the Metris can be individually equipped with numerous other assistance systems, such as Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist.

Digital rearview mirror: clear visibility to the rear in all conditions

The digital interior rearview mirror is a special highlight in the segment. It transmits the image from the HDR camera in the rear window to the mirror’s display, which can be used in the same way as a conventional, visual inside rearview mirror – even if the trunk or load compartment are full to the roof. The advantage: the view of what is happening behind the vehicle is not restricted by head restraints, passengers or other obstacles. The camera mounted on the inside of the rear window conveys a field of vision which is twice as wide as a conventional inside rearview mirror, which is limited due to the window area. A clear safety advantage for the digital inside rearview mirror.

The digital inside rearview mirror also provides great benefit when visibility is poor: the camera also copes perfectly with multi-story parking decks and in the rain, transmitting a sharp image to the screen. The digital inside rearview mirror’s image processing ensures that dark and light image sections are displayed in a balanced way.

Through the familiar anti-dazzle switch the digital inside rearview mirror can be switched from the camera image to the analogue view. As an optical mirror it facilitates a rearward view of the vehicle interior.

Fully networked and with a new look

The new Audio 30 and Audio 40 infotainment systems meet many customer requirements. They have a 7-inch touchscreen with Smartphone Integration via Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. The integrated navigation system can also be controlled via the screen on the Audio 40 system. In conjunction with Mercedes PRO connect this means that navigation with Live Traffic Information is possible in the Metris for the first time. Information and displays in the navigation system with 3D city and landmark views are intuitively comprehensible. The screen has a further function: on the Audio 30 and Audio 40 it also serves as a display if the 180° reversing camera has been selected, in order to show the traffic area behind the Metris. Because the image signals from the reversing camera are now conveyed digitally, the image is sharper than ever.

The Bluetooth® interface has been significantly improved with audio streaming, hands-free functionality for distraction- free calling while driving and USB interfaces for charging mobile devices.

Digital services under the Mercedes PRO connect

The new Metris equipped with a communication Module (LTE) features increased awareness of efficiency, economy and monitoring of the vehicle fleet for small and medium-sized companies. The products from Mercedes

PRO connect help increase efficiency, lower operating costs, improve the availability of your vehicles while also facilitating communication between the entire fleet and lessening the driver’s workload. For more information, please visit www.mercedes.pro.

Rapid assistance following an accident or a breakdown

The Metris is optimally equipped to deal with emergencies thanks to the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system and the Breakdown Management function available from vehicle handover. The emergency call system comes as standard. Through the crash sensors, accidents can be registered immediately and rescue services can be automatically notified if the passengers do not react through an immediately established voice call. Alternatively, the emergency call can also be initiated manually using the SOS button in the overhead control panel. The system establishes a voice call with the Mercedes-Benz emergency call center. The precise location is then transmitted along with further information which is needed for the rescue and recovery operation.

In the event of a breakdown, the driver can receive technical assistance via the Accident and Breakdown Management function. To activate, they must utilize the breakdown button in the overhead control panel. Contact with the Customer Assistance Center (CAC) is established and the current location, together with relevant vehicle data is automatically transmitted. The CAC informs the nearest Mercedes-Benz Service partner who can then either provide assistance on- location or have the vehicle towed to the nearest Mercedes-Benz partner workshop. Downtime can thus be reduced and the subsequent continuation of operations with the vehicle can be ensured more quickly.

New radiator grille and enhancements in the vehicle interior

The designers have further refined the distinctive and dynamic design of the Mercedes-Benz Metris. For instance, the new Metris can be identified by the restyled radiator grille, which is coupled with the special equipment items DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist or painted bumpers. The Mercedes star is centrally positioned in the radiator grille and surrounded by three black grained louvers. A radiator grille in a chrome design is also available as an option for all Metris models – with the louvers also designed with a chrome finish.

The designers have also updated the Metris in the interior. The robust and elegant “Caluma” fabric replaces the previous “Tunja” fabric. The facelift brings new air vents in a sporty turbine look on the left- and right-hand edge of the instrument panel. In conjunction with the optional Chrome Package the central dashboard is now framed by an element in a high- quality piano-lacquer look. With this option the frames of the new air vents are also in chrome.

Expanded range of colors

As of last year, customers now also have a whole host of new configuration options for the exterior of all Metris models. The color palette for metallic paint finishes was extended to include Graphite Grey and Selenite Grey. Plus, the well- loved Hyacinth Red metallic familiar from Mercedes-Benz passenger cars was also added to the selection list for all models. Equally new is the optional Steel Blue paint finish.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz USA