The new Mercedes-Benz Citan: a grand offering in the small van segment

Compact external dimensions coupled with a generous amount of space and a high load capacity open up a diverse range of applications

Compact external dimensions coupled with a generous amount of space and a high load capacity open up a diverse range of applications for the new Mercedes-Benz Citan, especially in inner-city delivery and service provision operations.

SOURCE: Daimler

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here