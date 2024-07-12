The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+: even more agile for the racetrack

Mercedes-AMG unveiled the newest addition to the AMG GT lineup at the Goodwood Festival of Speed – the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+

Mercedes-AMG unveiled the newest addition to the AMG GT lineup at the Goodwood Festival of Speed – the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+. Agile response to driver input and heightened overall performance provide an even sportier driving experience, including on the racetrack. Increased power, aerodynamic fine tuning and enhanced cooling contribute to coupe’s exceptional driving dynamics and faster lap times.

Arriving at U.S. dealerships in 2025, the 2025 AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ also upholds the key advantages synonymous with the AMG GT model portfolio. Responding to customer feedback for improved daily usability compared to the previous model series, the second-generation AMG GT offers a spacious interior with available 2+2 seating. Advanced technology such as AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with active roll stabilization, active rear axle steering, active aerodynamics and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive further refine the driving experience.

Elevated performance

The Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo delivers 26 more horsepower than in the AMG GT 63, producing a total of 603 hp. For even more powerful acceleration, the engineers in Affalterbach also boosted torque to 627 lb-ft – an increase of 37 lb-ft. This enables impressive overall performance, especially at higher speeds. The AMG GT 63 PRO sprints from 0 to 124 mph in just 10.9 seconds (0.5 seconds faster than the AMG GT 63). The top speed is reached at 197 mph.

Extensively expanded cooling package

The AMG GT engineers reinforced both high and low temperature cooling circuits to ensure optimal drivetrain temperatures. Two radiators are now positioned in the left and right front wheel arches to increase cooling efficiency and ultimately enhance overall vehicle performance on the racetrack.

The top-mounted radiators for the front and rear differentials, along with the transfer case of the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive are now actively cooled. Electrically operated water pumps ensure circulation of coolant in the corresponding circuits and can therefore better and more continuously dissipate heat via the top-mounted radiators.

Additionally, the new geometry of the air vanes on the underbody and revised brake cover plates optimize airflow to the brakes which increases durability and prevents excessive brake temperatures.

Enhanced aerodynamic performance

Aerodynamics and driving dynamics specialists collaborated closely on the aerodynamic fine tuning of the new AMG GT 63 PRO to increase overall performance in terms of longitudinal and lateral dynamics. The unique front fascia has an even more aggressive appearance with additional carbon fiber air deflectors around the enlarged side air intakes. The active aerodynamic profile in the underbody, AIRPANEL active air control system in the front fascia and the AMG Aerodynamics Package with fixed rear wing are also fitted standard. Aerodynamic lift on the front axle is reduced by over 66 lbs. for even greater handling stability. The AMG GT 63 PRO also features additional air deflectors on the underbody – similar to those on the Mercedes-AMG ONE. These fins, which are located at the height of the front and rear axles, accelerate the airflow on the underbody. All aerodynamic measures are coordinated and interact with the fixed rear wing concept, which increases downforce on the rear axle by approximately 33 lbs.

Carbon ceramic brakes, 21-inch forged wheels and extreme performance tires at no additional cost

An AMG carbon ceramic high performance composite brake system is equipped standard. It features six-piston fixed calipers at the front paired with 16.5-inch brake discs – the largest standard ceramic brake discs currently available from Mercedes-AMG – and single-piston floating calipers at the rear. The backs of the carbon ceramic discs are made of lightweight, high-strength titanium, which contributes to the brake system’s reduced unsprung mass. The system provides high stability and fade-resistance – even under extreme load.

Lightweight AMG Performance 21-inch Forged Split Spoke Wheels finished exclusively in Himalaya Grey Matte are fitted standard with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires (295/30 ZR 21 at the front and 305/30 ZR 21 at the rear). Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R extreme performance tires are also available at no additional cost.

Motorsport-inspired exterior and interior

The standard AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package emphasizes the highly dynamic character of the AMG GT 63 PRO with a front splitter, side sill trims, rear diffuser and rear wing made from high-quality carbon fiber. Black-painted brake calipers, AMG Performance seats with a high level of lateral support and an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather/microfiber are also included standard.

At A Glance

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Engine Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo with direct injection Displacement cc 3,982 Output hp 603 at 5,500-6,500 rpm Torque lb-ft 627 at 2,350-5,000 rpm Drive config. AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9G Acceleration 0-60 mph s 3.1 (est.) Top speed mph 197

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz