The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC: When iconic design meets strength and intelligence

Affalterbach. Sporty, stylish, intelligent and dynamic: The new CLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 7.3-7.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 167-164 g/km)[1] is the latest point of entry to the world of Mercedes-AMG and is more strongly lifestyle-oriented. The four-door coupé shares the progressive technology with the A-Class produced in Affalterbach, but is even bolder with its iconic design and the intelligent MBUX interior assistant. The agile high torque 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine delivers 225 kW (306 hp), which is variably distributed to all four wheels via the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and the all-wheel drive. The sporty driving performance (acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds) is linked with a wide spread of the driving experience – from very sporty to comfortable on long journeys.

“With its iconic design and agile driving dynamics, the new CLA 35 is an attractive offer for a young, active and lifestyle-conscious target group. These customers define their requirements very clearly: They expect exciting design from their vehicle alongside superior performance and inspiring handling characteristics. The new CLA 35 embodies just this attitude to life – and enables stepping in to the fascinating world of AMG Driving Performance in a particularly emotional way”, says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Icon with a slim sporty waistline: the exterior design

The iconic design of the CLA Coupé is one of the main reasons for purchasing the car. The AMG designers therefore more or less kept the basic form with wide wheel arches and a slim sporty waistline. The two powerdomes on the bonnet were also adopted as sporty details. By way of contrast, the new radiator grille with the classic twin louvres and the AMG Line front apron with flics on the air inlets are typical distinctive features of the CLA 35 4MATIC. Other distinctive features include trim elements in silver chrome on the louvres in the outer air inlets. From a side view, the aerodynamically optimised 18-inch light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design (19-inch optionally available) and the accentuated side sill panels catch the eye. The rear view is dominated by the rear apron with a new diffuser insert, the small spoiler lip on the boot and the two round tailpipe trims on the left and right. The two-piece, narrow tail lamps and the number plate housed in the bumper make the rear of the CLA look especially wide.

SOURCE: Daimler