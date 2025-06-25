The new Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear

Koenigsegg proudly presents Sadair’s Spear

With increased power, reduced weight, a track-focused interior, upgraded brakes and suspension, and finely tuned aerodynamics, Sadair’s Spear delivers an extraordinary combination of blistering track capability and full road legality across global markets and sets a new bar in Koenigsegg´s performance evolution.

A name rooted in heritage

The inspiration behind the name “Sadair’s Spear” is deeply personal. Christian von Koenigsegg previously honoured his father, Jesko, on his 80th birthday by naming the Koenigsegg Jesko after him—a heartfelt tribute for his invaluable support during Koenigsegg’s formative years.

Jesko von Koenigsegg was a passionate gentleman jockey with lifelong ties to Sweden’s equestrian community. His favourite racehorse—the one he rode in his final race in 1976—was named Sadair’s Spear.

Fittingly, the car bearing this storied name is uncompromisingly engineered for peak track performance.

Performance highlights:

A new lightweight, top-mounted double-blade active rear wing optimized for increased downforce.

Elongated rear-end design to enhance aerodynamic efficiency and stability.

Expanded front canards, louvres, and reengineered hood vents, including a new Gurney flap, delivering superior cooling for sustained high-performance.

Redesigned air intakes for enhanced engine breathing, adding 20hp with standard fuel and 25hp using E85.

Improved oil cooling capability, essential for sustained track driving in high-temperature conditions.

Exclusive Sadair’s Spear 7-spoke turbine-blade Aircore carbon fibre wheels, with unique directional designs at each corner.

Upgraded wider, track-oriented tires for exceptional grip.

Bespoke suspension setup featuring lightweight springs and Koenigsegg-designed Triplex dampers for superior track handling.

Enhanced multi-layer carbon-ceramic brakes with upgraded pad materials.

Bespoke interior styling exclusive to Sadair’s Spear.

Unique Sadair’s Spear racing seats with optional 6-point harnesses*.

Aerodynamics – mastery of airflow

Unmatched aerodynamic performance is central to Sadair’s Spear. Koenigsegg’s advanced CFD team meticulously optimized airflow, ensuring unprecedented downforce and cooling. The active, top-mounted double-blade rear wing is carefully crafted for maximum cornering traction at track speeds, working in harmony with refined underfloor strakes and wheel arch louvres.

Balancing this rear downforce, the front-end aero package—including larger canards, enhanced hood vents, and refined wheel arch louvres—further increases cooling efficiency and downforce. Together with the front Triplex damper and Active Ride Height system, these enhancements deliver extraordinary steering feedback and dynamic handling.

Specially designed rear hood scoops further boost engine performance at high speeds, while a revised front hood vent with integrated Gurney flap ensures optimal cooling airflow, providing additional downforce in critical areas.

Drivetrain – exhilarating power redefined

Powering Sadair’s Spear is Koenigsegg’s formidable twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering astonishing responsiveness via the revolutionary flywheel-free Light Speed Transmission (LST), capable of revving at a staggering 46,000 rpm/s.

Enhanced airflow and cooling, coupled with an engine calibration update, increase output to 1,300hp on regular unleaded fuel, and up to 1,625hp using eco-friendly E85 fuel.

Celebrating a decade since the groundbreaking Koenigsegg One:1, Sadair’s Spear pushes the power-to-weight boundary even further, dropping around 35 kg of weight to achieve an extraordinary ratio, even surpassing the iconic 1:1 benchmark.

Koenigsegg continues its unmatched legacy as the world’s only premier manufacturer of fully homologated road vehicles exceeding a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

Interior – minimalism meets performance

Inside, the cockpit of Sadair’s Spear showcases a lightweight, minimalist center console and redesigned carbon fibre seats. Standard three-point seatbelts can be optionally upgraded to a 6-point racing harness*.

True to its track-oriented philosophy, gear changes via the Light Speed Transmission are executed solely through steering wheel-mounted paddles.

Weight reduction continues throughout the interior, saving 2.6 kg through reduced sound insulation, another 1.3 kg with new carbon fibre techniques, and further contributions from lightweight interior and mechanical components, collectively shedding 35 kg.

Koenigsegg’s hallmark comforts and advanced features remain: the steering-mounted SmartCluster display, SmartCenter command interface, USB connectivity, inductive phone charging, Koenigsegg’s innovative Autoskin system, and birds-eye parking assist.

A testament to performance

The final creation is both visually captivating and mechanically groundbreaking, expertly balanced to dominate on roads and circuits alike.

During initial shake-down tests at Gotland Ring, Sadair’s Spear immediately shattered the previous lap record, set by the Jesko Attack by an impressive 1.1 seconds, demonstrating its immense untapped potential.

Christian von Koenigsegg states:

“Sadair’s Spear represents a natural progression for Koenigsegg—an impeccable balance of raw power, refined aerodynamics, and extraordinary road presence. This car is destined to set records. Achieving such track dominance in a fully road-legal vehicle is nothing short of remarkable.”

Sadair’s Spear, with production strictly limited to 30 units—all instantly sold upon its private unveiling—is an iconic addition to Koenigsegg’s storied legacy.

*Six-point racing harnesses available in select markets only.

