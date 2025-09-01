The new Kia Stonic unveiled with elevated design and technology

The new Kia Stonic significantly enhanced inside and out with a confident, expressive design inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy

Kia has unveiled the new Stonic, redefining what customers can expect from a compact crossover. A raft of enhancements introduces bold design updates, an upgraded interior, enriched connectivity and a versatile powertrain — all aimed at elevating the customer experience and setting new standards in the segment.

“The new Stonic demonstrates how Kia continues to bring the benefits of elevated design and advanced technology into the mainstream market,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Corporation. “By combining class-leading displays, smart connectivity and comprehensive safety systems with transformative design and practicality, the new Stonic raises the standard for compact crossovers worldwide.”

A compact crossover with substance

Measuring 4,165 mm in length and offering up to 352 liters of cargo capacity, the new Stonic combines compact proportions with versatile interior space. With 1,070 mm of front legroom and practical rear passenger dimensions, it delivers comfort and usability within a smart, urban-friendly footprint.

The powertrain line-up includes a 1.0-liter T-GDI engine, available in both petrol and mild-hybrid (MHEV) specifications. Customers can choose between a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, ensuring a balance of efficiency and everyday performance to suit a wide range of lifestyles.

Confident new design identity

Guided by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the new Stonic embodies a stronger, more expressive character. While maintaining its compact dimensions, it introduces a refreshed front fascia featuring Kia’s Star Map Signature Lighting, a sharper more structured grille, and a striking, updated front bumper design. At the rear, a redesigned tailgate, enhanced taillight signature and cleaner bumper profile further modernize its dynamic appearance.

New wheel designs, including 16-inch and 17-inch alloy options, give the model a more confident presence, with exclusive 17-inch alloys reserved for the GT-Line trim. The updated exterior palette features two vibrant colors — Adventurous Green and Yacht Blue.

Interior redefined with upper-segment influence

Inside, the new Stonic introduces premium features typically reserved for higher segment vehicles. The new panoramic dual display layout combines two connected 12.3-inch screens for full digital instrumentation and advanced infotainment, setting a new benchmark for compact crossovers.

The Multimode Touch Display replaces traditional HVAC controls with a sleek interface that enables users to seamlessly toggle between climate settings and infotainment menus.

Additional updates include a redesigned steering wheel for both Base Line and GT-Line models, a resculpted gear knob, an updated dashboard and a new centre console. Convenience features such as USB-C fast charging ports, wireless smartphone charging and ambient lighting further enhance the in-car experience.

Connectivity for the digital generation

Designed for digitally connected lifestyles, the new Stonic seamlessly integrates Kia Connect, offering cloud-based services, real-time vehicle diagnostics and remote vehicle interaction via the Kia App. The new Digital Key function allows drivers to unlock and start the vehicle using a smartphone or smartwatch, bringing convenience once reserved for premium vehicles into the compact crossover segment.

Class-leading safety

The new Stonic now offers one of the most comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) packages in its class.

Key highlights include:

Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Safe Exit Warning (SEW): Designed to prevent collisions when changing lanes or reversing and alerts occupants to approaching road users before opening their door.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5): Detects potential hazards ahead and assists in mitigating or avoiding collisions.

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control: Proactively adjusts speed as the driver approaches corners.

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA): Maintains a safe distance from the vehicle ahead while keeping the Stonic centred in its lane during highway driving.

By integrating these features, the new Stonic delivers safety technologies often reserved for larger vehicles, positioning itself as a class leader in compact crossover safety.

A global compact crossover

With its bold new design, advanced technology, and flexible powertrain line-up, the new Stonic strengthens its position as a smart, versatile choice in the B-segment crossover market. By combining practicality, connectivity, and safety, the new Stonic underscores Kia’s mission to deliver sustainable and inspiring mobility solutions for customers worldwide.

The new Kia Stonic

Trim Base Line GT-Line Overall length 4,165mm Overall Width 1,760mm Height

(incl. roof rack) 1,520mm Wheelbase 2,580mm Ground clearance 165 / 165 / 183 Head room Front 996mm Rear 975mm Leg room Front 1,070mm Rear 850mm Shoulder room Front 1,375mm Rear 1,355mm Max. cargo capacity (ℓ) 352 Engine (1.0T 998cc) ICE MHEV MT DCT MT DCT Max power (PS) 100 100 115 115 Max Torque (kgf.m) 17.5 17.5 17.5 20.4 Top speed (kph) 179 179 182 182 Acceleration (0-100km/h, seconds) 11.0 12.1 10.7 10.8 CO₂ (low – high, g/km) 126 – 133 125 – 131 121 – 129 120 – 127

Vehicle specifications and features may vary depending on the country/region and are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE: Kia