The new Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black

New R-Dynamic Black models further heighten the purity and presence that set Jaguar’s definitive sports car apart. Developed from the 300PS four-cylinder and 450PS V8 R-Dynamic Coupé and Convertible*, these exclusive additions to the line-up offer an enhanced specification and an even more luxurious, crafted interior.

F-TYPE’s pure, sculpted form is accentuated by the Black Pack and 20-inch, five split-spoke wheels with gloss black finish. Known as ‘Style 5039’, these wheels are not available on any other model in the range. Complementing these perfectly is the choice of three metallic paints: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red.

The driver-focused ‘1+1’ cabin surrounds the occupants with rich, luxurious materials. The slimline Performance Seats feature 12-way adjustment and are trimmed in Windsor leather with a choice of Ebony with Light Oyster contrast stitching or – for a more sporting theme – Mars with Flame Red stitch. Details such as the beautifully crafted monogram stitch pattern, repeated in the door trim, are among the subtle refinements which make F-TYPE feel special.

The driver-focussed interior, like the exterior, has evolved into a purer expression of the car’s elegance and performance. By concentrating on further refining the traditionally British Jaguar craftsmanship and adding discreet, beautiful details, the sense of luxury and sportiness has been heightened.

The same monogram design is used to emboss the suedecloth wrap for the 12.3-inch reconfigurable Interactive Driver Display, while other refinements include satin-finish aluminium gearshift paddles, an Ebony suedecloth headliner and illuminated treadplates featuring the Jaguar script.

The F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black’s powerful, refined and responsive engines are matched to eight-speed Quickshift transmissions with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the gearshift paddles.

Exclusively rear-wheel drive, the 300PS, 2.0-litre turbocharged Ingenium four-cylinder engine generates maximum torque from just 1,500rpm, delivering exceptional throttle response throughout the rev range. It also provides the performance expected from F-TYPE and enables acceleration from 0-60mph in only 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 155mph.

The 450PS, 5.0-litre supercharged V8 has been developed to offer exploitable, useable and rewarding performance – maximum torque of 580Nm is generated from 2,500rpm. It is offered with a choice of all-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics or – for purists – rear-wheel drive. Both 450PS powertrains feature an electronic active rear differential to optimise traction, and both enable 0-60mph in just 4.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 177mph.

The 300PS and 450PS units are also available in other F-TYPE models, but for truly exceptional performance in all weathers and on any kind of road there is the F-TYPE R. Offered exclusively with all-wheel drive, its supercharged V8 delivers 575PS and 700Nm: the benchmark sprint to 60mph takes just 3.5 seconds, while maximum speed is an electronically-limited 186mph.

The F-TYPE R and P450 models are equipped as standard with Jaguar’s Adaptive Dynamics system with Configurable Dynamics. Using electronically-controlled, continuously-variable dampers, Adaptive Dynamics optimises both low speed comfort and high speed control, while Configurable Dynamics enables the driver to tailor the settings for suspension stiffness, steering weight, throttle response and gearshifts. All 300PS four-cylinder F-TYPEs use meticulously tuned passive monotube dampers to deliver the ride and handling attributes which give these models their unique character.

Customers who choose the any of the V8 F-TYPEs benefit from the Quiet Start function: the electrically actuated bypass valves in the rear silencer remain closed until they automatically open up under load. If desired, Quiet Start can be over-ridden by selecting Dynamic Mode or by pressing the switchable exhaust button before starting the engine.

