The new Isuzu D-Max Utah V-Cross will make you v-happy

Isuzu UK, the pick-up professionals, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Isuzu D-Max Utah V-Cross double cab. A special edition in the D-Max range, the Utah V-Cross will be produced in a limited to a volume of 100 vehicles in total and will be available in both a manual and automatic transmission.

This V-Comfortable and V-Capable pick-up retains all the features of the multi award-winning Isuzu D-Max Utah but also includes the following equipment over a standard double cab:

Front Skirt

18” V-Cross Alloy Wheels

Wireless Charger

Front Camera

Exterior styling is enhanced with a striking front skirt that comprises a grey lower section and gloss black upper section with red stripe detail. In addition, a brand-new wheel for the D-Max range is introduced on Utah V-Cross. This 18” alloy wheel has a 12 V-spoke design and a black diamond cut finish.

Utah V-Cross also contains new technology which has not previously been available on any other D-Max.

A wireless charger has been fitted in the top glove box with a non-slip pad included to ensure that the phone stays in position. Removing the hassle of forgetting your cable, compatible phones can be recharged without a physical connection to a power supply.

A front camera is located on the front bumper and monitors the area in front of the truck that would normally be in the driver’s blind spot. These images are displayed on the touchscreen to aid manoeuvring when parking. For convenience, the display will toggle between the front camera and reversing camera by moving from first gear (or drive) to reverse

In addition to the new features mentioned above, the Isuzu D-Max Utah V-Cross retains its superior 3.5 tonne towing, outstanding 125,000 mile / 5-year warranty (whichever comes first) and 5-year roadside assistance in the UK and across Europe.

Utah V-Cross is available in all standard Utah colours but Isuzu recommend Sapphire Blue, Galena Grey, and Cosmic Black Mica, as these colours provide a particularly strong aesthetic.

Pricing for the new Utah V-Cross manual is only £26,199 CVOTR and £27,199 CVOTR for the automatic. This offers a considerable amount of equipment upgrades for a price walk of only £500 over the standard Utah double cab.

Available to pre-order now, the Utah V-Cross will arrive in dealerships from January 2019.

SOURCE: Isuzu