Volkswagen: The new Golf R – Countdown to world premiere has started

World premiere: Volkswagen will introduce the new Golf R01 on 4 November

It’s the flagship model of the most successful Volkswagen of all times. Now the countdown to the world premiere of the new Golf R has started – the wait will finally be over on 4 November! Just one day later, presales of the new sports car will launch in Germany and Europe. Volkswagen is extending its range of sporty Golf models at high speed. The debuts of the GTI03, GTI Clubsport04, GTE05 and GTD06 are now followed by the dynamic flagship model of the eighth Golf generation: the new Golf R. Like all Golf models, the Golf R is also produced at the Wolfsburg plant, the home of the Golf.