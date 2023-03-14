The new GLC Coupé: The lifestyle model in the successful Mercedes-Benz SUV family

Combining elegant design with sporty driving performance

Stylish design and dynamic driving pleasure: where the new GLC Coupé comes into its own. As the sporty sibling of the GLC SUV, it rounds off the best-selling Mercedes-Benz series of vehicles. The first impression, before the GLC Coupé even starts: elegance, dynamism and offroad adventure. Striking proportions, dramatic surfaces and precisely moulded edges define an unmistakeable look, complemented by a clearly laid-out, high-quality interior.

The GLC Coupé combines sporty performance with high efficiency. All models are equipped with electric drive technology, either as a plug-in hybrid with an all-electric range suitable for everyday needs or as a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator for an extra boost and energy recuperation. And the new GLC Coupé is at home on almost any terrain. Whether on or off the road, it impresses with its comfort and agility. The sports suspension is standard. The optional 4.5° rear axle steering makes the vehicle even more manoeuvrable. It is offered in the Technology package along with AIRMATIC air suspension. Off the road, the Coupé scores with numerous features such as 4MATIC all-wheel drive and purely electric off-road driving in the plug-in models. The off-road screen and the “transparent bonnet” as an element of the 360° camera enhance the comfort of the driving experience.

The high standards of the new GLC Coupé are evident in every detail. The hardware and software of the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system offer even better user‑friendliness. Brilliant images in the driver and central display make it easy to control vehicle and comfort functions. The two LCD screens present clear and structured information. The full-screen navigation gives the driver the best possible route guidance. MBUX Augmented Reality for navigation is available as an option. A camera registers the surroundings in front of the vehicle. The central display shows the moving images and also superimposes virtual objects, information and markers. These include traffic signs, directional arrows, lane-change recommendations and house numbers. This makes navigation much easier, especially in urban areas.

The Hey Mercedes intuitive voice assistant is increasingly effective in responding to natural language and user preferences. Music streaming services can be seamlessly integrated into MBUX, including personal settings[1], allowing customers to enjoy a personalised music experience in the vehicle. Additional information is provided by the audio Tourguide, which is part of the “MBUX Voice Assistant” from Mercedes me. In response to the voice command “Hey Mercedes, start Tourguide”, the MBUX infotainment system reads out information about points of interest along the route. The system responds to the approximately 3,400 brown signs along German motorways. The MBUX Smart Home function allows customers on the road in the new GLC Coupé to access smart home systems, for example to monitor and adjust temperatures, lighting, blinds or electrical appliances.

The design: Sensual purity, intelligence and emotion

The defining feature of the new GLC Coupé is its sporty silhouette. It is immediately recognisable as a member of the Mercedes-Benz SUV family. Standard equipment includes the AVANTGARDE exterior with 18‑inch light alloy wheels and the chrome package. Hybrid models roll off the line on mixed-profile tyres with different widths on the front and rear axles. Accentuating the width of the car is the seamless transition from the headlights to the radiator grille. The Mercedes-Benz pattern is standard on the radiator grille cover.

The dramatic surfaces continue to define the exterior design. It is enhanced with precisely moulded edges that accentuate the proportions and the muscular wheel arches. They also strike a balance between elegance and power. The AMG Line is available with 19-inch or 20-inch mixed-profile tyres and wheel arch liners in the vehicle colour. Also offered as optional extras are easy-entry running boards and, from AMG Line upwards, a Night package. Other features of the sporty, confident appearance are the wide track and flush wheels in 18- to 20-inch sizes. Several of the wheels available ex factory feature a high-sheen finish with bicolour surfaces. Their aerodynamics are also optimised through their special shape. Accentuating the width of the vehicle are the two-part tail lights with black-coloured and dark red connecting elements, closed off below by the simulated chrome underguard.

The interior: Modern and sporty

The interior of the new GLC Coupé is equipped with the modern AVANTGARDE line as standard. The dashboard is clearly structured. The upper section has a wing-like profile with new, flattened vent outlets. The lower section has a generous trim area that flows seamlessly into the curved centre console. The 12.3-inch (31.2 cm) high-resolution LCD screen in front of the driver appears to float freely above the wing profile and trim surface. The 11.9-inch (30.2 cm) central display rises from the centre console and likewise appears to float above the trim surface. Like the dashboard, the screen surface is slightly angled towards the driver.

The modern, scaled-back design of the door panels frames both ends of the dashboard. The door centre panel with integrated armrest transitions from a vertical to a horizontal surface. Reflecting the design of the centre console, the front section takes the form of a metallic high-tech element. It can be used as a grab or closing handle and houses the power window controls. A new feature is the floating control cluster, into which the door opener and seat adjustment controls are integrated.

The seat design plays with layers and contoured surfaces, lending them visual lightness. The head restraints and their connection to the backrest with an enclosed cover have been redesigned. Now offered as a special feature (standard for the AMG Line) is a leather-lined dashboard with nappa-look beltlines. Some trim elements have innovative surfaces. These include interpretations of open-pored wood veneers in brown, anthracite and black, featuring aluminium inlays.

Dimensional concept and practical details for day-to-day operating convenience

The dimensions underscore the dynamic and muscular look of the new GLC Coupé. With a length of 4,763 mm, it is 31 mm longer and 5 mm higher than its predecessor. The track widths are larger, by 6 mm at the front (now 1,627 mm) and 23 mm at the rear (now 1,640 mm). The longer vehicle length benefits the wheelbase and the front and rear overhangs. The width has remained the same at 1,890 mm.

With even more boot volume than before, the GLC Coupé is ready for big road trips: 545 litres (45 litres more than the preceding model) to 1,490 litres (a plus of 90 litres) in the mild hybrid models and 390–1,335 litres in plug-in hybrids. The EASY-PACK tailgate is standard. This opens or closes conveniently at the touch of a button using the ignition key, the switch in the driver’s door or the unlocking handle on the tailgate.

Significantly improved aerodynamics

In its aerodynamically most favourable configuration, the minimal drag coefficient of the GLC Coupé is as low as C d = 0.27. This makes it three hundredths better than its predecessor (C d = 0.30) The developers optimised the vehicle with respect to aerodynamic drag and wind noise with the help of extensive digital flow simulations (CFD – computational fluid dynamics) as well as tests in the aeroacoustic wind tunnel.

The new GLC Coupé is a pleasantly quiet vehicle with a serene sound signature and low rolling and wind noise. This is achieved with acoustic optimisation of the bodyshell and sophisticated sound insulation. An acoustic membrane in the windscreen is standard equipment. The optionally available, acoustically effective thermal insulation glass meets even higher comfort expectations. A new optional extra for the GLC Coupé is a panoramic sunroof. It offers a significantly increased opening area: 6 cm longer than the new GLC SUV. In case of strong sunshine, the sunroof can be covered with a roller blind (fitted as standard).

Comfort appointments: Improvements in many details

ENERGIZING is the name of the Mercedes-Benz concept for networked comfort systems. The optional ENERGIZING Plus package brings them to life at the touch of a button or by voice command and bundles them in up to seven comfort programmes. At the same time, the system creates a matching atmosphere in the interior – e.g. invigorating in case of fatigue or relaxing in case of an elevated stress level. The ENERGIZING COACH suggests an appropriate fitness or wellness programme based on vehicle and trip data. It also factors information about vital signs and current wellbeing into its intelligent algorithm if the driver is wearing a suitable smart watch.

The AIR-BALANCE package is part of the ENERGIZING Plus package. It offers an individual, subtle fragrancing experience in the interior – according to personal preference and mood. At the same time, the outside and inside air is ionised and filtered. The ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL feature continuously monitors air quality in the vehicle interior using air quality and fine particle sensors. If thresholds are exceeded, it switches the air conditioning to air recirculation mode. A two-stage filter concept can additionally filter fine dust and a large proportion of pollutants from the air.

Significant upgrades to standard equipment

Standard equipment of the new GLC Coupé already includes the AVANTGARDE Line, among other features. This includes large displays, smartphone integration, wireless phone charging and heated seats for drivers and passengers. In addition, the package logic has been considerably simplified. Features frequently combined by customers in the past are now offered as packages. Where design options such as paint finish, upholstery, trim and wheels are concerned, our customers can configure their vehicles individually as before.

Engines: Electrified four-cylinder units

The new GLC Coupé is available with electrified drives. The mild-hybrid units include a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG) and a 48-volt on-board electrical system. The integrated starter-generator in the mild hybrid variants supports the combustion engine especially at low engine speeds. Complemented by the turbocharger, this delivers outstanding power. The 48-volt on-board electrical system supports hybrid functions such as coasting, boosting and energy recovery, thus increasing efficiency. The motors also start quickly and comfortably with the help of the ISG, with the start/stop function barely perceptible to the driver.

Three further engine variants are plug-in hybrids, which have sufficient electric-only range to meet practical needs. The improved hybrid driving programme reserves electric driving mode for the most suitable sections of the route. It prioritises electric driving on journeys in urban areas, for example. Regardless of whether it is a petrol or diesel model: As plug-in hybrids, all variants are both highly efficient and dynamic on the road.

The range simulator: An indicator of individual electric range

For many customers, the electric operating range is an important factor when deciding on an electrified vehicle. The range simulator of the new GLC Coupé takes into account such external factors as ambient temperature, driving profile and heating or cooling requirements. This clarifies under what conditions the actual electric range may differ from the certified figure.

A noticeably more electric driving experience

The high power density of the hybrid drive unit comes courtesy of a permanently excited internal rotor synchronous motor. The peak torque of the electric motor is ready to go right from the start, resulting in high agility when moving off, along with dynamic driving performance. The full electric power is available up to 140 km/h. In the new GLC Coupé, Mercedes-Benz uses an electromechanical brake booster. It automatically controls the flexible transition between hydraulic braking and recuperation depending on the driving situation to ensure optimal energy recovery and braking performance at all times. As a result, the maximum recuperation power of up to 100 kW is achieved more frequently.

The high-voltage battery is an in-house development by Mercedes-Benz. It has an installed capacity of 31.2 kWh. Starting from empty, a full recharge with the optional 60 kW DC charger is completed in around 30 minutes. The GLC Coupé is equipped as standard with an 11 kW three-phase AC charger.

Suspension: Agility and safety

The dynamically designed suspension system of the new GLC Coupé is based on a new four-link front suspension and a multi-link independent rear suspension mounted to a subframe. The hybrids have air suspension and level control at the rear axle as standard. All other variants are equipped with a sport suspension. The variable steering ratio is also standard across the board. On request the new GLC Coupé is available with the Tech Package. This includes the AIRMATIC air suspension system and active rear-axle steering with a 4.5° steering angle. AIRMATIC provides continuously adjustable damping for the compression and rebound stages of the shock absorbers.

The new GLC Coupé is especially agile and stable with the optional rear-axle (included with the Tech package). At speeds below 60 km/h, the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction to the front wheels – and by up to 4.5° when parking. The wheelbase then feels shorter, making the vehicle more manoeuvrable and agile, and the turning circle is reduced by 90 cm to 10.9 metres. When the speed reaches 60 km/h or more, the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front wheels by up to 4.5°. The virtually extended wheelbase has noticeable advantages in the form of improved handling stability and safety at high speeds, during fast lane-changes or sudden evasive manoeuvres. In addition, during dynamic manoeuvres the vehicle is more responsive to steering commands. The rear axle steering is combined with a more direct steering ratio at the front axle so that the number of steering wheel turns from lock to lock is reduced.

Assistance systems: Comfort and safety

The latest generation of the Driving Assistance Plus[2] package contains additional and improved functions. These reduce driver workload in day-to-day situations for more comfortable and safer driving. When danger threatens, the systems are able to respond to impending collisions as the situation demands. For example, the DISTRONIC active distance assist can maintain a pre-set distance to vehicles ahead on all road types: on motorways, country roads or in town. The current speed limit can be selected as the speed setting at the push of a button. The active brake assist uses the sensors installed in the vehicle to detect imminent collisions with crossing or oncoming traffic or rear-end collisions. In case of danger, the system can issue an acoustic and visual alert. If the driver fails to brake hard enough, it can also assist by appropriately increasing the braking force or initiating an emergency stop. One of the new features of Active Steering Assist is lane detection with an additional 360-degree camera, which offers advantages especially at low speeds, for example when forming an emergency lane. The stop sign and red traffic light warning functions of the Traffic Sign Assistant are new.

Sophisticated parking systems for support with slow manoeuvres

Thanks to more powerful environment sensors, the parking systems can better support drivers when manoeuvring. The integration of the sensors into MBUX makes operation more intuitive and provides support through the visual display. Optional rear-axle steering is integrated into the parking assistant and paths are calculated accordingly. Emergency braking functions also serve to protect other road users for improved road safety.

The new Parking package with 360° camera is available as an optional extra. It also includes the “transparent bonnet” and the active parking assist functions with PARKTRONIC. The all-round visibility and parking assistance make it easier to manoeuvre: The central display clearly shows the immediate surroundings. Four cameras (front, rear, both sides) provide the images, which are combined in a virtual 360° bird’s-eye view. In addition, the display shows different viewing angles such as front, rear or trailer mode. Drivers decide whether to use the displays to park themselves or to let the parking assistant take control. The Memory Parking Assistant is available as an operational extra: It remembers parking locations such as how to get into and out of the garage at home. After the training process is completed, the system lets the driver at the wheel choose whether to carry out the automatic parking process. If obstacles are detected, the system stops until they are removed.

DIGITAL LIGHT: extremely bright with optional projection functions

The new GLC Coupé has LED High Performance headlamps as standard. DIGITAL LIGHT is available as an optional extra. The light is created by a matrix of LEDs in the headlight unit that can be individually controlled. This permits a targeted and dynamic distribution and control of light in response to conditions. The result is excellent visibility for the driver without impairing that of other road users. DIGITAL LIGHT with projection function is available as an option. This offers extra safety for the driver and allows communication with other road users. For example, it can make driving safer by projecting guiding lines, symbols and animations. The intelligent technology highlights pedestrians in the danger zone with a spotlight function and clarifies their position with projected direction points. A warning symbol appears when drivers go the wrong way on motorway entry ramps or one-way streets. The same symbol appears before the vehicle runs a red light or stop sign.

Over hill and dale: Off-road with the GLC Coupé

As before, the new GLC Coupé is also suitable for off-road driving and has several new features and systems designed for that use. Standard equipment includes an off-road driving mode and DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation). The plug-in models offer all-electric off-road driving. With electric motor’s full torque of 440 Nm available from the very first turn of the engine, its power is easy to control at all times. This allows highly precise, controlled driving even in challenging terrain. In addition, because the electric motor only consumes energy when it is actually moving the vehicle, power demand will be low at normal off-road speeds. As a result, a long all-electric driving time is possible even on demanding terrain.

In off-road mode, the GLC Coupé with the 360° camera offers a “transparent bonnet”. The central display shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle, including the front wheels and their steering position. This enables the driver to recognise obstacles such as large stones or deep potholes sooner and more easily.

The off-road screen mode uses the two displays for clear presentation of information, controls and key functions for off-road conditions. Among other things, the driver’s display shows inclination, gradient, topographical altitude, geo-coordinates and a compass as well as road speed and engine speed when operating with an internal combustion engine. The central display shows the current position on the terrain as well as the steering angle of the front wheels. If the vehicle has rear-wheel steering it also shows the steering direction of the rear wheels. All the driving functions relevant for off-road operation can be controlled easily on one screen.

The Technology package (optional) with AIRMATIC air suspension including level control and rear-axle steering also brings its comfort advantages to bear when off-road, where it offers additional benefits. For example, AIRMATIC allows a high ground clearance off-road, regardless of the load, and long suspension travel for the best possible traction. The rear-axle steering increases off-road manoeuvrability even further.

New with the GLC Coupé: Trailer menu and towing route planner for navigation: In the central display, routes can be planned that are suitable for driving with the previously defined trailer. This takes into account permitted widths and heights along the route, among other aspects. As soon as the ballhead is engaged and the electrical connection is made, the towing route planner prompts the driver for input via MBUX. Is a small trailer attached to the vehicle? Or a larger one such as a caravan or horse box? Or a bicycle carrier? The aim of these and other innovations and functions for operation as a towing vehicle is to make towing as safe and pleasant as possible. The 4MATIC all-wheel drive provides outstanding traction on any surface. When towing a trailer, the ESP® stabilisation program is activated. It can compensate for dynamic imbalances while driving.

The enhanced Trailer Manoeuvring Assist (optional) in the new GLC Coupé makes manoeuvring with a trailer easier, safer and more comfortable. The system automatically regulates the steering angle of the towing vehicle up to a speed of 5 km/h and an uphill gradient of up to 15 percent. It is also integrated into MBUX and can be operated intuitively. In addition to stabilising the combination when reversing, for the first time the system can also guide it around driver-defined bends of up to 90°. It automatically steers the towing vehicle and maintains the selected angle. This allows more precise positioning of the trailer. The driver can also select the “pull straight” function when the trailer has reached the desired direction and is to reverse straight. The entire manoeuvring process can be followed from different camera perspectives on the central display. Dynamic lines show the trajectory and the vehicle width.

High level of passive safety

Whether in right- or left-hand drive, with petrol engine, diesel engine or as a plug-in hybrid: when it comes to crash safety, all models meet the stringent Mercedes safety standards.

Together with the familiar PRE-SAFE® protection concepts for frontal and rear impacts, the PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side function forms a virtual crumple zone around the vehicle. It is optionally available with Driver Assistance Package Plus. As only a limited crumple zone is available in the case of a side impact, it pushes the affected driver or front-seat passenger towards the middle of the vehicle and away from the acute danger zone when the system detects an imminent side collision. To do this, the system inflates air chambers in the side bolsters of the front-seat backrests in a fraction of a second.

All in all, the safety concept of the GLC Coupé is based on an intelligently designed body with a particularly rigid passenger cell, selectively deformable crash structures and situational interaction between the seat belts, belt tensioners and airbag systems. In addition to legal requirements, the vehicle also fulfils internal Mercedes-Benz test requirements and test criteria derived from real accidents.

The occupants are particularly well protected by the vehicle structure in the event of a crash. The bodyshell concept incorporates all areas – front structure, passenger cell, side walls and floor assembly. All structural elements and body parts are designed to withstand stresses through the material mix and appropriate wall thicknesses. The overall concept leads to homogeneous load distributions and high energy absorption with moderate deceleration acting on the occupants. In addition, sufficient protective space is provided for them.

Mild hybrid models:

GLC 200 4MATIC GLC 300 4MATIC GLC 220 d 4MATIC GLC 300 d 4MATIC Displacement cm³ 1,999 1,999 1,993 1,993 Rated output kW/hp 150/204 190/258 145/197 198/269 at engine speed 1/min 6,100 5,800 3,600 4,200 Add. elect. output (boost) kW/hp 17/23 17/23 17/23 17/23 Rated torque Nm 320 400 440 550 Add. torque (boost) Nm 200 200 200 200 Combined fuel consumption (WLTP)[3] l/100 km 8.0-7.1 8.2-7.3 5.8-5.1 6.1-5.5 Combined CO2 emissions (WLTP)3 g/km 182-162 185-165 152-135 160-145 Acceleration

0-100 km/h s 7.9 6.3 8.1 6.4 Top speed km/h 227 246 225 249

Plug-in hybrid models:

GLC 300 e 4MATIC GLC 400 e 4MATIC GLC 300 de 4MATIC Petrol engines Diesel Displacement cm³ 1,999 1,999 1,993 Rated output, piston/diesel engine kW/hp 150/204 185/252 145/197 at engine speed 1/min 6,100 5,800 3,600 Rated torque, piston/diesel engine Nm 320 400 440 at engine speed 1/min 2,000-4,000 2,000-3,200 1,800-2,800 Rated output, electric motor kW 100 100 100 Rated torque, electric motor Nm 440 440 440 System output kW/hp 230/313 280/381 245/335 System torque Nm 550 650 750 Rated battery capacity kWh 31.2 31.2 31.2 Top speed km/h 220 239 219 Top speed, electric km/h 140 140 140 Acceleration

0-100 km/h s 6.7 5.6 6.4 Combined fuel consumption, rated (WLTP)[4] l/100 km 0.6-0.5 0.6-0.5 0.5-0.4 Combined CO2 emissions, weighted (WLTP)4 g/km 15.0-11.0 15.0-11.0 13.0-10.0 Combined power consumption, weighted (WLTP)4 kWh/100 km 22.4-20.2 22.4-20.2 22.7-20.3 Electric range (EAER comb.) (WLTP)4 km 119-131 119-131 113-130

Facts & Highlights

The most important facts about the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé in brief

Exterior design: The overall visual statement is defined by the sporty coupé silhouette. At first sight, it imparts a sense of elegance, dynamism and offroad adventure. Other characteristic elements include the simulated chrome underguard, the roof rails painted in black and the optional running boards. New contoured side edges make a model-specific statement. The headlights gently connect to the radiator grille, lending emphasis to the vehicle’s sporty, muscular look. In combination with the optional DIGITAL LIGHT, they feature daytime-driving ellipses. Another visual highlight is the radiator grille with the Mercedes-Benz pattern (standard).

Interior design: The GLC Coupé’s interior combines sportiness with contemporary styling, with the dashboard horizontally divided into two sections, generous trim surfaces, and a portrait-format central display that appears to float above them. The avant-garde seat design and door panels emphasise the high quality of the interior.

Noise comfort: The new GLC Coupé is a pleasantly quiet vehicle with a serene sound signature and low rolling and wind noise. In that regard, it exceeds even the high standard of its predecessor. Taken together, the acoustic measures are a big factor behind the “welcome home” atmosphere synonymous with Mercedes‑Benz.

MBUX: The latest generation of the infotainment system offers two large displays and full-screen navigation.

Operating convenience: The Hey Mercedes voice assistant is even more responsive, with optimised learning capabilities. The MBUX Smart Home function turns the GLC Coupé into a mobile control centre for the networked home. The MBUX Voice Assistant is now enhanced with a new Mercedes me service – the “Tourguide” acoustic travel guide.

Entertainment: MBUX fully integrates all the major music streaming providers, including personal preferences and settings. The optional Burmester® surround sound system offers 15 premium speakers and a total output of 710 watts.

Drive systems: Like the SUV, the new GLC Coupé is systematically designed for electrification. The engine programme includes four-cylinder petrol and diesel units, always combined with an electric motor. Four of these are mild-hybrid units with an integrated second-generation starter-generator (ISG). Three further engine variants are plug-in hybrid units. All the plug-in hybrids have an electric range of more than 100 kilometres (WLTP).

More electric than ever: Thanks to the electric range suitable for real-world needs, day-to-day distances can usually be covered all-electrically. The improved hybrid driving programme reserves electric driving mode for the most suitable sections of the route. Electric driving is prioritised on journeys in urban areas, for example.

Comfort and agility: The sports suspension and variable ratio steering are standard with the new GLC Coupé. Other components are a new four-link front axle system and a multi-link independent rear suspension with rear-mounted tie rod. This offsets lateral forces, which stabilises the handling characteristics. The AIRMATIC air suspension has variably adjustable damping for compression and rebound.

Agile and safe: Agility and handling stability are increased with the optional rear-axle steering, combined with a more direct steering ratio at the front axle. The steering angle at the rear axle is up to 4.5°. This reduces the turning circle by 90 centimetres, to 10.9 metres.

A strong performer both on and off the road: The GLC Coupé has significantly improved on- and off-road attributes for adverse weather conditions and stretches with unmetalled roads. These include simplified operation using the off-road screen, clearer information thanks to the “transparent bonnet” in conjunction with the optional 360° camera, and outstanding traction and handling safety by virtue of improved control systems. With the plug-in hybrids, fully electric off-road driving is possible.

Wind resistance: In its aerodynamically most favourable configuration, the minimal drag coefficient of the GLC Coupé is as low as C d = 0.27. This makes it three hundredths better than its predecessor (C d = 0.30).

Assistance systems: The latest generation of the Driving Assistance Plus package contains additional and improved functions, including Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist and Traffic Sign Assist. Added functions are the Parking package with 360° camera and “transparent bonnet”, Memory Parking Assist and Trailer Manoeuvring Assist.

DIGITAL LIGHT: This headlight technology (optional) provides excellent light and additional functions such as the optional projection of auxiliary markings and warning symbols onto the road.

Comfort appointments: Improved components and systems include, among others, ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL, AIR-BALANCE, GUARD 360°, and ambient lighting. The new panoramic sunroof is 6 cm longer than in the GLC SUV. The optional multi‑contour seat included with the ENERGIZING Comfort Plus package now has extended massage functions.

Towing vehicle: The new trailer menu and the towing route planner make it safer and more pleasant to operate a towing vehicle. Moreover, the 4MATIC all-wheel drive provides outstanding traction on any surface.

[1] To use the Mercedes me connect services, you must create a Mercedes me ID and accept the Terms of Use for the Mercedes me connect services. The services shown and their availability and functionalities depend in particular on the vehicle model, year of manufacture, selected special equipment and country.

[2] The driver assistance and safety systems are aids and do not relieve drivers of their responsibility. Please observe the instructions in the owner’s manual and the system limits described there.

[3] The figures shown are the WLTP CO 2 figures measured according to Article 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

[4] The figures shown are the WLTP CO 2 figures measured according to Article 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures. Electrical consumption [and range] have been determined on the basis of Regulation No. 2017/1151/EU.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz