The new Genesis G70 debuts, completes “Athletic Elegance” design alignment and luxury feature update

Today, Genesis debuted the new G70, which updates the award-winning sport sedan with a fresh design and enriched technology. These changes further align G70’s visual signature with the latest iteration of the brand’s “Athletic Elegance” design language, as seen on the all-new G80 sedan and first-ever GV80 SUV. Likewise, the new G70 benefits from the incorporation of the brand’s latest advanced-safety and driver-assistance technology, further elevating the ownership experience.

Comprehensive Style Update for the Most Athletic Genesis Sports Sedan

The most athletic sports sedan offered by Genesis, the award winning G70 receives a performance and styling update.

Up front, the new G70 gains the brand’s signature Quad Lamps, featuring super thin LED lamps which stretch like wings of the Genesis emblem. The low-slung Crest Grille evokes an aggressive stance that emphasizes the G70’s performance character.

Viewed from the side, the new G70’s profile retains the familiar long hood and short front overhang, communicating its agility even when parked. Four all-new wheel designs further enhance its presence, and a new air extractor positioned aft of the front wheel designed to optimize airflow efficiency. The Parabolic Line adds an elegant touch over the muscular surfaces, just a like a tailored suit for a world class athlete.

At the rear, Genesis’ signature Quad Lamp taillights and prominent Genesis text over the clean of the surface of the trunk lid shows an unmistakable Genesis identity. Dual exhaust tips and a body-colored diffuser add the finishing touches to the sport sedan’s updates.

A total of 14 exterior colors will be offered, including two new metallic options and three matte finishes. Sedona Brown and Tasman Blue are the new metallic offerings, while Verbier White, Melbourne Grey and an all-new G70-exclusive color, Bond Silver, make up the matte-finish options.

Luxury Updates Complement Driver-Focused Environment

The new G70’s driver-focused cockpit benefits from a number of useful improvements as well. A larger, wide-view 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is positioned for easy reach at the center of the dashboard, and features both a Genesis-exclusive user interface and over-the-air navigation updates. The instrument cluster is also enlarged to provide better readability, and the wireless smartphone charger is enhanced to provide improved charging speed.

Finally, windshield and front door acoustic glass enhances interior quietness, making an already appealing environment more serene for all.

Improved Dynamic Driving Experience

The G70’s proven turbocharged, 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder and twin-turbocharged, 3.3-liter, V6 carry over, as does the 2.2-liter, turbodiesel engine. All models benefit from the newly added “Sports+” drive mode, which further optimizes engine and transmission programming, allowing drivers to take full advantage of the G70’s performance potential.

In addition, the 3.3-liter V6 with Sports package benefits from the addition of a Variable Exhaust Valve System, which gives the car a more aggressive exhaust signature, and a new Dynamic AWD System offers a built-in drift mode.

Improved Safety & Convenience

The new Genesis G70 includes a wide array of improved driver safety & convenience features:

· Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)

· Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

· Safe Exit Warning (SEW)

· Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

· Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC)

· Lane Following Assist (LFA)

· Multi Collision Brake (MCB)

· Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)

· Back-up guide lamp

The new G70 comes standard with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, including:

· Over-the-air, wireless updates to the navigation system

· Genesis CarPay

· Voice-recognition car control

· Valet Mode

· Remote 360° view

· Home Connect (Car-to-home, Home-to-Car)

· Phone Connect (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)

In addition, the new G70’s optional equipment includes:

· Genesis Digital Key using NFC technology

· Intelligent Front-Lighting System (IFS)

· Wireless smartphone charging system

· Rearview monitor

· Built-in dash cam

The new G70 will go on sale first in South Korea followed by international markets in 2021.

*Specifications and features discussed are for Korean-market vehicles. International market features are TBD.

SOURCE: Hyundai