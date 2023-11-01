The new, fully electric Volvo EM90 is a Scandinavian living room on the move

Ever wanted to travel in a spacious, Scandinavian living room? Now you can, inside the Volvo EM90, our first ever fully electric premium MPV

Ever wanted to travel in a spacious, Scandinavian living room? Now you can, inside the Volvo EM90, our first ever fully electric premium MPV.

Set to be revealed to the world on 12 November, the EM90 is about saving you time and reducing stress. About joy and peace of mind. About quality of life. The EM90 isn’t designed to just create room for more things, but room for life.

Generous cabin width and legroom inside a premium interior are only the beginning. A wide variety of premium materials, luxury lounge seats with so-called zero-gravity cushions, a large panoramic sunroof to enjoy the skies above you, and beautiful Scandinavian design details all come together and create a space that allows you to enjoy life to the fullest while you’re on the move.

“When designing the EM90, we focused on creating a room of personal comfort and an experience that emphasises traveling in style and elegance,” said Sophie Li, the head of design at our Design Studio in Shanghai. “In creating the EM90 interior, we focused on a car that works just as well when you’re on the move for work as when you travel with your family. This was an exciting assignment for the entire design team.”

Travel comfortably in your own personal space

The EM90 contains the most spacious and flexible interior that we have ever offered. It’s suitable for both family and business use, allowing you to use the car as a personal space for de-stressing and relaxing together with your loved ones, by yourself, or to get some work done in an inspirational environment.

The car is a premium 6-seater that provides everyone with their own zone and personal space. This includes personalised entertainment and comfort adjustment options, controlled through the armrest and an elegant touchscreen on a natural FSC-certified wood surface material.

In the second row, special lounge seats provide passengers with all the amenities they could wish for: a massage function, individual ventilation and heating options, as well as built-in tables and cupholders.

The second-row lounge seats also feature zero gravity cushions with a seven-layer structure and a thickness exceeding 120mm, including high-density damping layers for both comfort and support. Meanwhile, the third row is easily accessible thanks to the sliding rear doors and long-sliding second row seats.

The panoramic sunroof covers the entire cabin and comes with a curtain and multiple ambient lighting settings, which provide a genuine Scandinavian mood. From a setting that recreates the famous Northern lights to themes that evoke Swedish forests and the dawn of Midsummer, you can find calm by picking your preferred Scandinavian experience.

Sophisticated design inspired by nature

Scandinavian design details are spread throughout the cabin, from the sophisticated Orrefors crystal used in the gear shifter to back-lit birch wood deco panels on the dashboard, doors and the back of the front row seats. These illustrate how our designers seamlessly integrate beautiful materials with technology throughout the EM90.

The upholstery and deco patterns are inspired by both Scandinavian nature and Asian art, creating a symbiosis that brings together modern, sophisticated design and the beauty of the natural world around us. For example, the seat upholstery patterns are inspired by mountain ranges in the mist, while the back-lit wood panels reflect the beauty of rays of light shining through a bamboo forest.

“Inside the EM90, we’ve brought together inspiration from Scandinavian and Asian sources that reflect the majestic natural beauty around us and will resonate with customers,” said Sophie Li. “Whichever interior room you choose, you can be sure that you’ll travel inside a premium, stylish and calming interior that reflects modern Volvo Cars design.”

The Volvo EM90 is coming first to China and will make its debut on 12 November 2023. Pre-orders will start for customers in China on the same date.

When the car is moving, items placed on the table may dislocate and may cause injury to a passenger or property damages during an unexpected stop or collision. Trays, leg rests and reclined positions are recommended to be used when the car is stationary.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars