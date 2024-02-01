The new Ford Explorer: It’s all in the name

2025 Explorer with a Redesigned Interior, All-New Ford Digital Experience and Available BlueCruise Hands-Free Highway Driving is Ready for Adventure

The adventure continues. Ford Explorer® – America’s all- time best-selling SUV1 – sets a new standard again with an updated lineup of models, all featuring a redesigned interior, advanced new technology and bolder exterior styling to create Ford’s best Explorer yet.

For more than three decades, Explorer has helped define SUV comfort, performance and functionality. The new 2025 Explorer lineup – from well-equipped Active to stylish ST-Line to high-performance ST and top-of-the-line Platinum – continues that legacy with a more refined cabin that features sophisticated new color, texture and material choices, and introduces the new Ford Digital Experience infotainment system.

And for the first time, Explorer drivers who opt for ST-Line, ST and Platinum models can enjoy the convenience of Ford BlueCruise2 hands-free highway driving.

“For nearly 35 years, families have chosen the Ford Explorer, making it America’s all-time best- selling SUV. We have refined almost every part of the new Explorer – focusing on a redesigned interior, additional technology like BlueCruise hands-free highway driving and special editions like the 400 horsepower Explorer ST. It’s the right combination of delivering what the next generation of customers want and love in a large SUV,” said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue.

Explore with More

Travel in comfort – Redesigned interior with softer touchpoints and premium materials makes for more comfortable journeys.

– Redesigned interior with softer touchpoints and premium materials makes for more comfortable journeys. Hands-free exploring – Available Ford BlueCruise 2 makes hands-free highway driving a reality for Explorer owners.

– Available Ford BlueCruise makes hands-free highway driving a reality for Explorer owners. Extend your digital life – The Ford Digital Experience infotainment system enables drivers to access their favorite apps and services from Google and Amazon3, through the new integrated native experience, as well as with Apple CarPlay® powered by iPhone and Android Auto™ through other compatible devices4.

A New Level of Explorer Comfort

The redesigned interior catches the eye with fine details, surfaces and colors, including new wrap-and-stitch soft-touch surfaces on the center console, door panels and redesigned dashboard, and available ActiveX® durable and premium synthetic seating material. Silver mesh accents further the premium feel of the updated interior.

The dashboard has been pushed forward to give front-row passengers a more open and spacious cabin. An integrated tray below the touchscreen houses an available wireless phone charging pad and there are USB connections to charge mobile devices in all three rows.5

“The new Explorer starts with a great foundation. Customers told us they love the way it drives and the choice of rear-wheel and all-wheel drive. So, we focused on improving other areas including redesigning the interior with new materials, textures and colors to make sitting inside Explorer as enjoyable as driving one,” said Kelley Clark, Explorer chief engineer.

Explorer brings new standard interior color schemes across the lineup:

Platinum Mojave Dusk leather instrument panel, door panels and console with matched accent stitching Mojave Dusk leather seats with matched accent stitching



ST Black Onyx instrument panel, door panels and console with red accent stitching Black Onyx ActiveX ® seats with Miko suede inserts and red accent stitching



ST-Line Black Onyx instrument panel, door panels and console with red accent stitching Black Onyx ActiveX ® seats with cloth inserts and red accent stitching

Active Ultra Dark Space Gray instrument panel, door panels and console with Harvest Bronze accent stitching Dark Gray soft-touch seats with Black Onyx inserts and Harvest Bronze accent stitching



Color Your Adventures

Standard on Platinum and ST, and available on ST-Line, Explorer customers can choose from seven ambient lighting options: Ice Blue, Orange, Soft Blue, Red, Green, Blue and Purple.

Elevate Your Driving Experience

Explorer is the first Ford vehicle to include the new Ford Digital Experience, which allows customers to access their digital life inside the car. It is designed to allow greater connection and personalization for our customers through profiles, content and apps, helping make time behind the wheel more enjoyable, even when parked.

The displays on the 13.2-inch touchscreen allow for easy control, and integration with Google Maps allows navigation screens to be displayed on both the touchscreen and the 12.3-inch digital cluster.

Designed to prioritize the use of voice, Google Assistant serves as the default voice assistant and Alexa Built-In is also available as an alternative for in-vehicle controls including to set in- vehicle temperature, search information, find and set a destination and request a specific broadcast or satellite radio station. It can also help with making calls, sending texts, setting a meeting, and controlling connected home devices.

Customers can enjoy streaming music, audiobooks and podcasts using entertainment apps downloaded on Google Play, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, and iHeartRadio, aswell as embedded SiriusXM6 with 360L for a personalized listening experience so they are always available in the vehicle, regardless of whether a smartphone is connected in the vehicle.

While parked, Explorer customers can:

Watch videos and stream their favorite movies and TV shows with apps such as YouTube, Prime Video and more to stay entertained while out and about on daily

Surf the web using the available Vivaldi Browser app – as well as Google Chrome coming soon – including with a Bluetooth-connected keyboard to make typing

Play games on the touchscreen by selecting from a growing list of games available on Google Play, including a Ford-exclusive version of racing game Asphalt Nitro 2; users can connect a Bluetooth-enabled gaming controller for a more immersive experience.

The Ford Digital Experience platform is designed to enable more apps and services in the future and help make the vehicle better over time thanks to over-the-air software update capability, available for the first time to Explorer owners.

Plus, 5G wireless technology7 brings incredibly fast connectivity and, with a Ford Premium Connectivity plan, it will provide the best possible in-vehicle experience. Customers also have the option to activate a Wi-Fi hot spot that gives Internet access to up to 10 mobile devices.

Hands-Free Highway Driving

Select trims of the new Explorer are equipped with Ford BlueCruise hardware, enabling hands- free highway driving that helps make long road trips or navigating stop-and-go traffic easier and more enjoyable. The system includes features such as Lane Change Assist, allowing a driver to switch lanes hands-free with a tap of the turn signal when the path is clear, and In-Lane Repositioning, which helps provide more space by subtly shifting away from vehicles in adjacent lanes. With BlueCruise assisting with the braking, accelerating and steering, it helps reduce some of the stress of driving, allowing you to arrive more energized and refreshed at your destination.

New Explorer customers with BlueCruise-equipped vehicles can choose to activate a Connected Services plan at the time of vehicle purchase for one year or experience hands-free highway driving with a complimentary 90-day trial. At the end of the trial, customers have the flexibility to activate annually or monthly, based on their needs.

Loaded with Standard Equipment

10-way power, heated driver’s seat

4-way power, heated front passenger seat

Ford Digital Experience infotainment system

2-inch LCD touchscreen

3-inch color LCD digital cluster

Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto ™ wireless compatibility

and Android Auto wireless compatibility Alexa Built-in

8 USB ports – including two for third-row passengers

Three 12-volt powerpoints

Ford Co-Pilot360 ™ Assist+ 8

Assist+ FordPass Connect ™ embedded modem 9

embedded modem Class III Trailer Tow Package

Plus:

Rear-wheel drive (4WD available)

Recalibrated 10-speed automatic transmission

Power liftgate

LED headlamps

New Face of Exploration

For 2025, the new Explorer boasts a bolder appearance and stance, with options that allow Explorer owners to further personalize their ride. Uniquely styled front ends include a larger grille, sleeker all-LED headlamps, front skid plate and lower, wider air curtains that help lower the vehicle’s visual center of gravity.

Further enhancing the look, there’s a new black-painted roof option for Platinum, ST and ST- Line.

The updated liftgate maintains the premium appearance, with LED taillamps extending from the vehicle’s corners onto a horizontal nameplate appliqué that stretches across the liftgate.

Explore in Style

Explorer customers can tailor the SUV that’s right for them with a handful of available custom packages:

Platinum Lux Leather Package Adds Platinum badging on front-row seats, Premium Sanctuary Leather seating surfaces with Tri-Diamond Micro-Perforated inserts and accent stitching, piping and quilting on seats and quilting and accent stitching on door panels Available in Mojave Dusk or Salt Crystal Gray interior environments

Platinum Ultimate Package Includes all Platinum Lux Leather Package content, plus a 400-horsepower 0- liter EcoBoost V6 engine and 21-inch Dark Alloy polished aluminum wheels

ST-Line Premium Package Adds features such as power-folding side mirrors, heated second-row seats, PowerFold ® third-row seats, ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers and wireless charging pad

ST-Line Street Pack Adds 21-inch Magnetite-painted aluminum wheels, performance brakes and red- painted performance front and rear brake calipers

Active Comfort Package Adds features such as heated steering wheel, LED fog lamps and signature lightning and ActiveX ® seating material Light Space Gray vinyl instrument panel, door panels and console with Harvest Bronze accent stitching available



Each model in the 2025 Explorer lineup features a unique grille:

Platinum: Unique wing design, satin chrome and Ebony grille

ST: Honeycomb gloss black grille with black mesh insert and ST badging

ST-Line: Honeycomb gloss black grille with black mesh insert

Active: Saw-tooth design, black mesh grille with chrome bars

The new Explorer features seven wheel options, including:

18-inch Sparkle Silver-painted aluminum – standard on Active

20-inch Carbonized Gray-painted aluminum – available on Active

20-inch Ebony machined, painted aluminum – standard on ST-Line

21-inch Magnetite-painted aluminum – standard on ST, available on ST-Line

20-inch Luster Nickel-painted aluminum – standard on Platinum, available on Active

20-inch polished aluminum – available on Platinum

21-inch dark alloy polished aluminum – available on Platinum

ST Back for More Thrills

Engineered by Ford Performance, the special edition Explorer ST continues as the most powerful and fun-to-drive Explorer ever with new options. Powered by a specially tuned 3.0-liter EcoBoost® engine that produces 400 horsepower10 and 415 lb.-ft. of torque, Explorer ST comes standard as a rear-wheel-drive performance SUV. Four-wheel drive is available.

Every Explorer ST and ST-Line customer is eligible to attend the complimentary Ford Performance Racing School’s ST Driving Experience, where they will learn how to get the most out of their Explorer ST. Customers can select the location of their choice – Park City, Utah or Asheville, North Carolina.

There’s also an available Explorer ST-Line special edition for customers who prefer standout ST styling without the need for Ford Performance driving dynamics.

New for this year is Vapor Blue Metallic paint, available on ST, as well as ST-Line and Active models. Other new options for Explorer ST customers include a black-painted roof and new 21- inch Magnetite-painted aluminum wheels.

Your Explorer – Streamlined

The 2025 Explorer series lineup is simplified to include:

Platinum

3-liter EcoBoost ® standard

standard 400 horsepower 0-liter EcoBoost available

Rear-wheel drive standard; four-wheel drive available

20-inch luster nickel-painted aluminum wheels standard

ST

400 hp 0-liter EcoBoost ®

Rear-wheel drive standard; four-wheel drive available

21-inch Magnetite-painted aluminum wheels standard

ST-Line

3-liter EcoBoost ®

Rear-wheel drive standard; four-wheel drive available

20-inch Ebony machine-painted aluminum wheels standard

Active

3-liter EcoBoost ®

Rear-wheel drive standard; four-wheel drive available

18-inch Sparkle Silver-painted aluminum wheels standard

Ordering for the new Ford Explorer opens today, with a starting MSRP of $41,220, including destination and delivery charges.11 Vehicles are expected to start arriving in dealerships in the second quarter of 2024.

1Based on S&P Global Mobility 1946-Current US Total New Cumulative Registrations, for all vehicles identified as SUV’s.

2Ford BlueCruise requires a Connected Service plan that provides regular map updates, FordPass® App, and modem activation. Ford BlueCruise-equipped vehicles come with either a 90-day trial or a 3-year BlueCruise Connected Service plan, after which purchase is required. See ford.com/bluecruise for BlueCruise availability and version details. See the Connected Services section of your Ford Account for your BlueCruise Connected Service plan status and available plan options.

3Eligible vehicles receive 3 years of complimentary access to Alexa Built in. Ford Premium Connectivity offered on eligible vehicles with a 1-year complimentary service. Trials begin upon New Vehicle Warranty start date. Access to Alexa Built-in requires an Amazon account, Ford Digital Experience, activated through the FordPass® App. Some Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play, and Alexa Built-in features require Ford Premium Connectivity connected service plan or Wi-Fi network. Connected service and features depend on compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. FordPass ® App, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply.

4Requires phone with active data service plan and compatible software. In-Vehicle Digital Experience does not control third-party products while in use. Third parties are solely responsible for their respective functionality. Data rates may apply. Not all features are compatible with all phones.

5Available Qi wireless charging may not be compatible with all mobile phones.

6SiriusXM trial subscription will stop at the end of the trial period. Trial is non-transferable. If you do not wish to enjoy your trial, cancel by calling the number below. Service subject to the SiriusXM Customer Agreement and Privacy Policy; visit www.siriusxm.com for full terms and how to cancel, which includes online methods or calling 1-866.635-2349. Services, content and features are subject to change. Available in the 48 contiguous United States, D.C., and Puerto Rico (with coverage limits and capable receiver). Visit listenercare.siriusxm.com for most current service area information. Radio features, content, and display may vary by vehicle. Some features may not be available while driving.

7Connected service and features depend on AT&T network availability and compatible plan. 5G may not be available everywhere. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features.

Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspots. Available Wi-Fi hotspot requires separate AT&T subscription.

8Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. BlueCruise is a hands-free highway driving feature. Only remove hands from the steering wheel when in a Hands-Free Blue Zone. Always watch the road and be prepared to resume control of the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

9FordPass Connect, the FordPass app, and complimentary Connected Service are required for remote features (see FordPass Terms for details). Connected service and features depend on compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot.

10Rating achieved using premium fuel.

