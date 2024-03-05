The new EQV and V-Class from Mercedes-Benz – even more classy

Mercedes-Benz MPVs follow the refocused business strategy

Mercedes-Benz will pursue a differentiated strategic approach with its vans in the future. As presented last year (2023), the company is aiming for a premium strategy for its commercial vans. In the future, a focused luxury strategy will apply to all newly developed, privately positioned vans, as is the case for all Mercedes‑Benz passenger cars. The aim is to fully implement this strategic change with the introduction of the upcoming modular and scalable Van Electric Architecture – VAN.EA for short – from 2026. The new private midsize vans EQV and V-Class are an important milestone on this path. Both are further elevated with new exterior and interior designs. There is also an increase in comfort and safety, especially thanks to more intelligent, digital networking. The models have been available to order from Mercedes‑Benz sales partners and online since January 2024. The standard equipment has been comprehensively upgraded and thereby tailored more precisely to customer requirements. The new V-Class starts at a list price of 59,470.25 euros[1], the new EQV from 75,281.78 euros1. The new V-Class also forms the basis for the V-Class Marco Polo camper van, which is offered ex factory. It starts at 80,004.89 euros1 and adopts the model’s attractiveness almost completely.

“We want to offer the most desirable vans and services. To this end, we carefully analysed the wishes of our customers. The new models now have even greater visual appeal and offer even more digital extras. Our MPVs standard equipment has been significantly enhanced, with many previously highly demanded optional features now coming as standard: a well-rounded overall package.”

Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans

Bridge to the future

The Mercedes‑Benz EQV and V‑Class MPVs are very popular in Europe and the Asian market. The customer spectrum ranges from families and leisure enthusiasts to VIPs and businesspeople. The models have always been particularly impressive thanks to their generous amount of space combined with a high level of comfort, as well as a high-quality and unique design. They also offer numerous customisation options with several attractive equipment lines. For the EQV there is the AVANTGARDE line, while the V‑Class is available as an entry-level model, as well as in the STYLE and AVANTGARDE lines and as the top-end EXCLUSIVE version. There are also optional design packages such as the AMG Line and the Night Package for the V‑Class, as well as the EQV Design Packages Exterior and Interior. All these qualities have been further honed.

By making them more attractive, Mercedes‑Benz Vans wants to strengthen the market position of its MPVs. This sets the course for further profitable growth at the upper end of the segment. In the next few years, the new vehicles will form the bridge not only to an elevated experience in an MPV, but also to an all-electric future. The key element for this future is the upcoming innovative “electric-only” vehicle architecture VAN.EA which will be introduced from 2026. In the future, all newly developed midsize and large vans will be based on it. The introduction of VAN.EA is also an important milestone on the way to a net carbon-neutral new vehicle fleet from 2039, which will achieve one of the most important transformation goals in the sustainable business strategy of Mercedes‑Benz AG.

New exterior design for an unmistakable appearance

The highlights of the new EQV and V-Class include a new look. The further-developed design gives them a more distinctive and unique visual position in their segment. The new front design is characterised by a striking radiator grille in different forms and a powerfully defined bumper. Depending on the equipment, the radiator grille is surrounded by an LED light band. The top-line V-Class EXCLUSIVE also has a prestigious, upright Mercedes star on the bonnet for the first time. The adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights with their elegant design, which are available either as standard or as an option depending on the equipment line, add another stylish touch to all models. At the rear, a new chrome trim strip with Mercedes-Benz lettering and newly designed LED lights ensures an unmistakable appearance[2]. The contour of the rear lights is darkened, creating a more precise light signature. The upgraded appearance is rounded off by new alloy wheels with an aerodynamically optimised design in the formats 43.2, 45.7 and 48.3 centimetres (17, 18 and 19 inches) as well as four new paint colours.

New cockpit design with a high-tech look and additional comfort features

The interior design also impresses with an upgraded look, centred on digitisation. The cockpit is primarily characterised by a redesigned instrument panel with two 31.24-centimetres (12.3-inch) widescreen displays, stylish new air vents and a new-generation steering wheel with capacitive hands-off recognition. The modern high-tech design raises the style and perceived value of the MPVs to a new level.

The centre console, which has also been redesigned, supports wireless charging for smartphones if desired[3]. Other new convenience features, some of which are optional, include the KEYLESS start function, heated steering wheel and dimmed rear cabin lighting for driving at night. With 64 colours, the ambient lighting offers an even more individual and homely atmosphere. For more convenient access to the rear, the V-Class and EQV now also have a sliding door on the left-hand side of the vehicle as standard.

MBUX infotainment system: intelligent, interactive, and individual

The new MPVs are equipped as standard with the current generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, offering an incomparable digital and interactive experience. With the enhanced MBUX, drivers of the V‑Class and EQV can benefit from additional functions such as ENERGIZING comfort control and navigation with augmented reality.

The intuitive display and operating concept provides personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort, and vehicle functions. It is operated via the central display, the touch control panels on the steering wheel, the touchpad on the centre console or via dialogue with the teachable voice assistant “Hey Mercedes”, which has also been optimised. Further advantages of the new MBUX generation include increased computing power, additional EV-specific functions and views for the EQV, and parking support features that are shown on the central display.

Customers can create their personal profile directly in their vehicle and synchronise it with the existing profile data in their Mercedes me account[4],[5]. Up to seven different profiles can be stored per vehicle – each with individual information such as the last navigation destination or favourite radio station. By scanning a QR code with the Mercedes me app, the vehicle is automatically connected to the Mercedes me account.

Diverse digital extras from Mercedes-Benz

A large number of digital extras are available with the MBUX infotainment system. They make the EQV and V-Class even more intelligent – and everyday life even easier and more efficient. Additional functions can be used before and after the journey, or even while on the road. These include free services such as maintenance, accident and breakdown management, as well as remote services including locking and unlocking the doors, and opening and closing the windows via the Mercedes me app. Other helpful services include navigation with Live Traffic Information, Car-to-X communication and extended MBUX functions with the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant. If desired, it can, for example, search online for nearby restaurants or hotels. In addition, customers can use the satellite view for the first time. They also now have the option of sharing their location or estimated arrival time with their contacts thanks to Social Navigation.

The Mercedes me Charge[6] digital service is also available for the EQV. It offers customers access to one of the largest public charging networks in Europe with over 620,000 charging points – including the European fast-charging network IONITY. Mercedes me Charge enables charging with electricity from renewable sources at all stations[7]. As the fully electric MPV is equipped with Plug & Charge, drivers can charge and pay particularly quickly and conveniently at compatible charging stations. Manual authentication is not necessary because the charging station communicates directly with the vehicle via the charging cable.

Thanks to MBUX, the EQV is also integrated into the electric mobility ecosystem of intelligent navigation with active range management and cloud-based services and apps. It ensures relaxed driving with transparency and the greatest possible planning security. All EV-specific displays and settings can be operated via the high-resolution central display in the MBUX. Examples include individual settings for cabin pre-conditioning and vehicle charging as well as navigation with Electric Intelligence and Mercedes me Charge functions.

Driving assistance systems: Even better support in all situations

Safety and assistance systems[8] with enhanced and additional functions further elevate the overall appeal. For example, Active Brake Assist now includes the cross-traffic function. It can warn the driver of orthogonal crossing or oncoming vehicles and dangerous overtaking manoeuvres, as well as intervene to brake in an emergency and assist when turning.

The standard equipment of the EQV and V‑Class is extensive: ATTENTION ASSIST, Headlamp Assist including rain sensor, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist and Parking Package.

The adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights with Highbeam Assist PLUS are available for the first time. Featuring 84 individually controllable LEDs, they enable extremely fast and precise adjustment of the headlights to the current traffic situation. Highbeam Assist PLUS continuously illuminates the road ahead without dazzling other road users.

Further systems are included in the new driving assistance package. It contains the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adjustment and extended automatic restarting in traffic jams, Active Steering Assist and Active Speed Limit Assist. The new parking package with 360-degree camera is available for convenient and quick parking. It provides a 360-degree visualisation of camera-assisted parking using 3D images. The parking package includes Active Parking Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Pedestrian Emergency Braking and Drive-Away Assist. It also includes a trailer manoeuvring assistant in combination with a trailer hitch and automatic transmission.

Broad drive portfolio

Customers of the fully electric EQV model can choose between two battery sizes (90 and 60 kWh), with a peak output of 150 kW (204 hp) and a continuous output of 70 kW (95 hp) (WLTP: combined power consumption: 29.43-27.04 kWh/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km)[9]. The electric WLTP range of the EQV is up to 277-365 kilometres9, [10] – also thanks to efficient recuperation and optimised thermal management; the latter further increases real-world efficiency and range. The fully electric MPV supports both alternating current charging (AC) at home or at public charging stations with up to 11 kW, as well as direct current charging (DC) at fast charging stations with up to 110 kW as standard[11]. At a fast charging station, the charging time is around 40 minutes from 10-80 percent SoC (State of Charge)[12] .

For the V-Class, the proven and efficient diesel engine OM654 is available in three performance levels: 120 kW (163 hp), 140 kW (190 hp), 174 kW (237 hp) (WLTP: combined fuel consumption: 8.7‑6.9 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 229‑182 g/km)[13]. In addition, a new petrol engine, the M254, will be available over the course of the year (2024) as a mild hybrid with 170 KW (231 hp) (provisional values WLTP: combined fuel consumption: 11.3–8.9 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 257-204 g/km)[14] – new for Europe and particularly relevant in many Asian markets where the V-Class has established itself, especially China.

The 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and a selection of different chassis and driving programmes ensure equally agile and comfortable driving characteristics in all models. The combustion engine variants are rear-wheel drive; the diesel models also have optional all-wheel drive. The electric models are front-wheel drive. Further technical data and values are available in the “Technical data” chapter.

[1] Recommended retail price in Germany including 19% VAT.

[2] In combination with the separately opening rear window.

[3] The “wireless charging” function requires the smartphone used to have the corresponding functionality (Qi standard 1.2).

[4] A personal Mercedes me ID and consent to the terms of use for the Mercedes me connect services are required to use the Mercedes me connect services. In addition, the respective vehicle must be linked to the user account. After the initial term has expired, the services can be extended for a fee, provided that they are then still offered for the vehicle in question. The services can be activated for the first time within one year of initial registration or commissioning by the customer, whichever comes first.

[5] Only available in markets where Mercedes me has been introduced for Mercedes-Benz Vans models.

[6] To be able to use the Mercedes me connect service Mercedes me Charge, a separate customer charging contract with a selected third-party provider is required.

[7] Green Charging uses guarantees of origin to ensure that an equivalent amount of electricity from renewable energy sources is fed into the grid for the charging processes.

[8] The driver assistance and safety systems from Mercedes-Benz are aids and do not release the driver from his or her responsibility.

[9] Power consumption and range were determined on the basis of Commission Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1151.

[10] The actual range also depends on the individual driving style, road and traffic conditions, outside temperature, use of air conditioning/heating, etc. and may vary.

[11] Maximum charging power at DC charging station with supply voltage 400 V, current 300 A; the maximum charging power depends on various factors, such as the ambient and battery temperature and the state of charge of the battery at the start of charging.

[12] Minimum charging time of 10 to 80% under optimum conditions at DC charging station with supply voltage 400 V, current 300 A; the charging time may vary depending on various factors, e.g. ambient and battery temperature and the use of additional auxiliary consumers, e.g. heating.

[13] The specified values are the determined WLTP CO₂ values in accordance with Art. 2 No. 3 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption values were calculated on the basis of these values.

[14] Fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. To date, neither confirmed values from an officially recognised testing organisation nor an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values are available. Deviations between the values quoted and the official values are possible.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz