The new Cupra Formentor VZ5 marks the return of the iconic 5-cylinder

The new Cupra Formentor welcomes back the VZ5 version: the ultimate expression of combustion performance for car enthusiasts

Cupra is once again pushing the boundaries of performance and design with the most iconic combustion vehicle: the new Cupra Formentor VZ5. Limited to just 4,000 units globally, this edition marks a new chapter for the high-performance crossover SUV, blending raw power with refined aesthetics and cutting-edge technology.

The Cupra Formentor VZ5 remains at the top of Cupra’s combustion engineering, capturing hearts with its distinctive five-cylinder roar and dynamic agility. Now, it returns with a renewed commitment to delivering an emotionally charged driving experience.

“The return of the Cupra Formentor VZ5 is a bold statement of our commitment to performance and emotion. With its iconic five-cylinder engine, this model embodies the essence of Cupra — daring, unconventional, and driven by passion.” says Sven Schuwirth, Executive Vice-President for Sales, Marketing & Aftersales at Cupra. “For the first time, the Cupra Formentor VZ5 will be available in both left- and right-hand drive, opening the door to car enthusiasts in markets such as the UK.”

Under the bonnet of the Cupra Formentor VZ5 is the iconic 2.5-litre TSI five-cylinder engine, delivering 390PS (287kW) and 480 Nm of torque, and re-calibrated to deliver an even more emotive experience. Paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission and Cupra’s all-wheel drive system, and with integrated torque splitter technology, the VZ5 offers precision power distribution across all four wheels, including lateral torque control for enhanced cornering stability.

This new edition introduces bold exterior design elements, including a distinctive front bumper, a front splitter with the engraved VZ5 logo, wider wheel arches, and a refined rear bumper and diffuser – housing the diagonal copper tips of the exhaust system – that give even greater presence on the road.

Specific 20” alloy wheels in copper with the iconic design of the VZ5, dark chrome Cupra lettering, and a curated palette of metallic or matt colour options: Midnight Black, Dark Void, Magnetic Tech Matt, Century Bronze Matt and Enceladus Grey Matt finish the high-performance crossover SUV’s aggressive aesthetic.

Inside, Cupra’s design philosophy continues to evolve, delivering sophistication, sportiness, and digitalisation. Ambient lighting and Cupra-branded interior details elevate the driving environment, while the finishing touch is CUPBucket seats.

Since its original debut, the Cupra Formentor VZ5 has stood as a symbol of the brand’s rebellious spirit and engineering prowess. This re-introduction is more than a refresh – it’s a reaffirmation of Cupra’s belief in the emotional power of driving. With its distinctive five-cylinder rhythm, sculpted design, and limited run of just 4,000 units, the VZ5 is a modern icon.

Designed, developed and produced in Barcelona, the Cupra Formentor VZ5 will enter production in the first quarter of 2026.

