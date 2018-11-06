The new BMW R 1250 R, the new BMW R 1250 RS and the new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

For decades, the boxer engine in the BMW Motorrad R, RS and GS Adventure models has stood for distinctive, powerful and reliable propulsion when it comes to dynamic riding along country roads, sporty touring or enjoying long-distance trips and motorcycling adventures to the full. For more than 25 years, BMW Motorrad has used 4-valve technology in this connection, combined with electronic fuel injection and closed-loop catalytic converter technology in order to achieve the best possible power and torque delivery, efficiency and environmental compatibility.

Further advanced boxer engine with BMW ShiftCam Technology for an additional increase in power across the entire engine speed range, reduced emission and fuel consumption levels, optimised running smoothness and refinement.

With the extensively further advanced boxer engine, the new R 1250 R, R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure not only achieve a whole new level of power and torque. It was also possible to significantly optimise refinement and running smoothness – especially within the lower engine speed range. What is more, the new engine offers improved emission and fuel consumption levels as well as a particularly satisfying sound. For this purpose, BMW ShiftCam Technology has been used for the first time in the serial production of BMW Motorrad engines: this enables variation of the valve timings and valve stroke on the intake side. In addition, the intake camshafts are designed for asynchronous opening of the two intake valves, resulting in enhanced swirl of the fresh, incoming mixture and therefore more effective combustion. Other technical changes to the engine relate to the camshaft drive – now taken care of by a toothed chain (previously a roller chain) – an optimised oil supply, twin-jet injection valves and a new exhaust system.

Two riding modes, ASC and Hill Start Control as standard.There are two riding modes available as standard in order to be able to adapt the motorcycle to individual rider preferences. The standard Automatic Stability Control ASC ensures a high level of riding safety due to the best possible traction. The set-off assistant Hill Start Control is likewise a standard feature in all three models, enabling convenient set-off on slopes.

Riding Modes Pro, featuring additional riding modes, Dynamic Traction Control DTC, ABS Pro, Hill Start Control Pro and Dynamic Brake Assistant DBC, available as an optional equipment ex works.

“Riding Modes Pro” is now available as an optional equipment item, featuring the additional riding mode “Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro” (configurable), Dynamic Traction Control DTC, and in the R 1250 GS Adventurre also the riding modes “Enduro” and “Enduro Pro” (configurable). DTC enables even more efficient and safe acceleration, especially when banking. ABS Pro offers even greater safety when braking, even in banking position. The new Dynamic Brake Control DBC provides additional safety when braking, also in difficult situations, by avoiding unintentional accelerator activation. By means of intervention in the engine control, drive torque is reduced during braking so as to make full use of the braking power at the rear wheel. This keeps the motorcycle stable and shortens the braking distance.

LED headlamp for the R 1250 RS and R 1250 GS Adventure as standard and LED daytime riding light for all three models as an ex works optional equipment item.

The new R 1250 RS and R 1250 GS Adventure now feature a LED headlamp as standard. In addition to this, the LED daytime riding light is available as an optional equipment item for the R 1250 RS and the R 1250 GS Adventure as well as for the R 1250 R, which has halogen headlamps.

Electronic suspension Dynamic ESA “Next Generation” with fully automatic load compensation as an option.

With the optional equipment item BMW Motorrad Dynamic ESA “Next Generation”, damping automatically adapts to the situation according to riding state and manoeuvres, and there is also automatic compensation in all load states. This allows finely tuned adaptation of the motorcycle to riding states, achieving optimum damping comfort and a very stable ride response.

Connectivity: Multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display offering many features as standard.

The three new boxer models now have the equipment feature Connectivity as standard including a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. In conjunction with the standard BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller, this means the rider can access vehicle and connectivity functions particularly swiftly and conveniently.

Intelligent Emergency Call as an ex works option.

Ensuring the fastest possible assistance in the event of an accident or in situations of emergency and danger can save people’s lives. The optional equipment item Intelligent Emergency Call summons assistance to the scene as quickly as possible.

As before, this feature can be ordered for all three models.

BMW Motorrad Spezial – high-quality customisation features as optional equipment items ex works.

BMW Motorrad Spezial is range of iconic customisation features that enhance both performance and value, available as optional equipment items ex works. The focus is on harmonious integration in the vehicle as a whole, use of the very highest-quality materials, elaborate manual workmanship and characteristic attention to detail.

The billet packs Option 719 Classic and HP are available for the new boxer models, for example.

The new R 1250 R and R 1250 RS can also be equipped with the Option 719 Classic or Sport Wheels as well as the exclusive paintwork and the Option 719 seat.

An HP sports silencer is likewise available ex works for all three new boxer models.

New attractive colours and style variants.

The new boxer models feature one basic finish each as well as two striking style variants. The Option 718 Special Paint Finish is also available for the new R 1250 R and R 1240 RS.

The highlights of the new BMW R 1250 R, BMW R 1250 RS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure:

Further developed boxer engine with BMW ShiftCam Technology for variation of the valve timings and valve stroke on the intake side.

Even more power across the entire engine speed range, optimised fuel consumption and emission levels, increased running smoothness and refinement.

Increased output and torque: 100 kW (136 hp) at 7 750 rpm and 143 Nm at 6 250 rpm (previously:92 kW (125 hp) / 125 Nm at 6 750 rpm and 125 Nm at 6 500 rpm.

Capacity increased to 1 254 cc (previously: 1 170 cc).

Asynchronous valve opening on the intake side for optimised swirl and therefore more effective combustion.

Camshaft drive now via toothed chain (previously roller chain)

Optimised oil supply and piston base cooling.

Knock sensor system for optimised travel suitability.

Latest generation of BMS-O engine control and use of twin-jet injection valves for even more effective carburetion.

New exhaust system for optimum performance characteristics.

Two riding modes, ASC and Hill Start Control as standard.

Riding Modes Pro, featuring additional riding modes, Dynamic Traction Control DTC, ABS Pro, Hill Start Control Pro and Dynamic Brake Assistant DBC, available as an optional equipment item ex works.

Electronic suspension Dynamic ESA “Next Generation” with fully automatic load compensation.

Standard adjustability of the seat height on the R 1250 GS Adventure (exception Style HP) as well as a wide range of seat height variants ex works.

New optional Sports Handlebars for R 1250 R for a more dynamic riding position.

In addition to standard adjustability of seat height (exception: HP style for the R 1250 GS Adventure), wide range of seat height variants ex works.

LED headlamp for the R 1250 RS (completely new design) and

R 1250 GS Adventure as standard; LED daytime riding light for all models as an ex works optional equipment item.

Connectivity: Multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display offering many features as standard.

Intelligent Emergency Call as an ex works option.

BMW Motorrad Spezial – customisation features as optional equipment items ex works.

Extended range of optional equipment items and original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

The new R 1250 R:

Dynamic naked bike character in one basic colour, two style variants and Option 719 Spezial finishes.

The new R 1250 RS: Sport and touring character in one basic colour, two style variants and Option 719 Spezial finishes.

New front spoiler and cockpit cover (R 1250 R and R 1250 RS).

Newly designed upper trim (R 1250 RS).

The new F 1250 GS Adventure: Off-road and adventure prowess in two modern basic finishes and two striking style variants.

R 1250 GS Adventure with new body features such as black-grained lid for storage compartment with embossed GS logo, trim for the intake snorkel, radiator trim with electroplated look, tank bracket and engine protection bars adapted to the design of the body frame.

