The new BMW M8 Coupe and BMW M8 Competition Coupe

The new models draw the energy for their exceptional performance exploits from the most powerful engine ever developed for a BMW M GmbH car. The high-revving V8 unit with M TwinPower Turbo technology develops 441 kW/600 hp in the new BMW M8 Coupe and new BMW M8 Convertible, and 460 kW/625 hp in the Competition models. The high-performance power unit teams up with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, and the engine’s power is channelled to the road via the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The model-specific chassis technology has been designed and tuned with the specific demands of track use in mind. One of the features of the chassis that stands out in particular is a newly developed integrated braking system, an M-specific version of which presents the driver with two different brake pedal feel settings. The new range-topping models from BMW M GmbH will celebrate their world premieres as part of the BMW Group #NextGen event taking place at BMW Welt in Munich on 25 – 27 June 2019.

The precise interaction between powertrain, chassis technology and aerodynamics has been carefully honed over the course of intensive testing at the BMW Group’s test track in Miramas in southern France, the winter testing centre in Arjeplog, Sweden and the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit, along with other race circuits. Experience collected from the development of the BMW M8 GTE racing car also played a role in the configuration process. The performance-focused character of the engine, transmission and chassis allows the new BMW M8 Coupe and new BMW M8 Convertible to power from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 / 3.4 seconds. The new BMW M8 Competition Coupe sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds, the new BMW M8 Competition Convertible in 3.3 seconds.

Fast responses, a thirst for revs, and sustained power delivery: V8 engine with signature M performance traits.

The high-revving V8 engine presents a compelling blend of razor-sharp responses, a feverish appetite for revs and sustained power delivery across an extraordinarily wide rev band. The M TwinPower Turbo technology of the 4.4-litre unit includes a pair of turbochargers – positioned in the “V” between the cylinder banks and boasting optimised efficiency – and indirect charge air cooling, plus a direct fuel injection system working with maximum pressure of 350 bar. Another technological highlight is the cross-bank exhaust manifolds.

In the new BMW M8 Coupe and new BMW M8 Convertible, the engine serves up peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) between 1,800 and 5,600 rpm – and goes on to deliver maximum output of 441 kW/600 hp at 6,000 rpm, en route to the 7,200 rpm cut-off. The power unit in the Competition models sustains its peak torque up to 5,800 rpm and develops maximum output of 460 kW/625 hp at 6,000 rpm, its race-derived, high-revving instincts taking an even more prominent lead. The most powerful variant of the V8 teams up with a special engine mounting for a more rigid connection with the vehicle structure. This results in even crisper engine response and also has a positive effect on the immediacy of turn-in and the transmission of engine noise into the cabin.

A sophisticated cooling system ensures optimum operating temperatures at all times, both in everyday use on urban routes and when the cars are stretching their legs on the track. The central cooling module, for example, is flanked by two high-temperature water circuits. And the system also features an additional engine oil cooler and separate transmission oil cooler. The particular challenges of track driving are reflected in the design of the oil supply system. The oil sump has a smaller front chamber, which steps in when extra capacity is needed. An additional suction stage allows the map-controlled oil pump to draw lubricant from the smaller chamber. This ensures a reliable supply of oil at all times, even under extreme lateral and longitudinal acceleration.

