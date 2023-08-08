The new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 – exclusively from China for China

Eighth generation of the world’s most successful business sedan in an exclusive version for the Chinese automotive market

Sporty elegance, groundbreaking technology and luxurious space at the rear are combined in the model variants of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 which have been specially developed for the Chinese automotive market. Adapted in numerous details to the specific requirements of Chinese target groups, the versions of the new business sedan feature an extended wheelbase and distinctive proportions. This results in particularly generous space and comfort in the rear, which is further enhanced by exclusive equipment features.

For the first time, the BMW 5 Series Sedan for China will be offered not just with highly efficient combustion engines but also with an all-electric model in the form of the BMW i5. The car’s progressive character is also reflected in the further developed BMW iDrive featuring “QuickSelect”: with its BMW Curved Display and China-specific digital services, this enables an innovative form of interaction between human being and automobile.

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 for China are based on the eighth generation of the world’s most successful business sedan. More than 10 million BMW 5 Series vehicles have been produced since 1972. The BMW 5 Series continues to grow in popularity in China too, with some 530,000 vehicles of the series having been delivered to Chinese customers from 2020 to 2022 alone. This makes the BMW 5 Series Sedan the market leader in the premium upper mid-range vehicle segment. A total of around two million units have been sold since the start of local production in China.

The fourth generation of model variants specially developed for China is being launched in the form of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5. The new models will be produced exclusively for the Chinese market at the Dadong plant operated in Shenyang by the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd.

Distinctive proportions, exclusive design features.

Right from the outset, the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 for China have been designed with a clear focus on the needs of Chinese target groups. Its exterior design combines signature brand features with innovative elements, ensuring it is oriented towards the stylistic preferences of a young generation of customers in China who value inspiring charisma and individual flair. A characteristic combination of dynamic performance and elegance gives the new models a distinctive and emotional appearance.

The upright front section of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 for China signals a self-confident presence. It features a modern interpretation of BMW’s hallmark twin headlights and a BMW radiator grille that extends far forward with striking contour lighting. The side view is dominated by clear-cut, amply designed surfaces. Distinctive proportions are ensured by a roofline that slopes gently to the rear combined and a wheelbase that is extended compared to other variants of the new business sedan available worldwide. At the powerful rear of the new models slim LED lights divided by a chrome strip add a powerfully expressive accentuation.

An innovative lighting design likewise contributes to the inspiring appearance of the new models. The interior lighting, the LED headlights, the contour lighting of the BMW radiator grille and the light carpet in the entrance area create a carefully coordinated, five-stage welcome and goodbye scenario. One exclusive detail of the models designed for the Chinese market is the number “5″ illuminated as standard in the area of the Hofmeister kink on the C-pillar. On the new BMW i5 its blue light pulsates discreetly and at a low frequency while the high-voltage battery is charging. With other engines the number lights up in white.

Luxurious ambience and intelligent technology in the interior.

The interior of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 for China is both modern and luxurious due to design features and technological innovations that were first presented in the new BMW 7 Series and the BMW iX. With the BMW Curved Display, the redesigned steering wheel, the BMW Interaction Bar and the further developed BMW iDrive with “QuickSelect”, intelligent interaction between human being and automobile is raised to a unique level in the BMW 5 Series segment. With Crafted Clarity glass applications for selected controls and a Titanium Bronze inlay for the passenger side instrument panel, the cockpit acquires an exclusive flair that is specifically oriented towards Chinese styling.

The ride experience at the rear is characterised by generous legroom and exclusive details. Another comfort feature adopted directly from the luxury sedans of the BMW 7 Series is the BMW Theatre Screen: with its 31.3-inch panoramic display, 8K resolution and 5G connectivity, it enables a high-quality video streaming experience during travel. In combination with the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, the BMW Theatre Screen transforms the rear of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the new BMW i5 into a private cinema on wheels. Other features include 4-zone automatic climate control, a model logo embossed into the headrests, and seat surfaces with exclusive quilting and bicolour design.

SOURCE: BMW Group