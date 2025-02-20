The new Audi Q4 40 e-tron: a strong electric entrant

Range up to 258 miles thanks to battery capacity of 63 kWh (gross); 204PS enables impressive performance

Audi is strengthening the Q4 e-tron model lineup by adding a new entry-level variant. The fully electric premium model offers extensive standard equipment, a range of up to 258 miles, and DC charging power of 165kW. With manual battery preconditioning and predictive maintenance reminders, the Q4 40 e-tron ensures even more convenience and ease in everyday driving. The entry-level model with a 63kWh battery can be ordered starting March 13.

The Audi Q4 e-tron was the UK’s second best-selling electric vehicle in 2024. To broaden the appeal of Audi’s Q4 e-tron family, as well as lower the price point, Audi UK is introducing a new entry-level version with a smaller 63kWh battery. This enables an electric range of up to 250 miles for the SUV bodystyle and 258 miles for the Sportback. Under ideal conditions, the battery’s state of charge (SoC) increases from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes when charged at a fast-charging station. Up to 93 miles (Sportback: 96 miles) of range can be added to the battery in just 10 minutes. The maximum DC charging power is 165 kW.

The Q4 40 e-tron can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 8.1 seconds, hit a top speed of 99mph, and has a combined electric power consumption of 3.9 miles/kWh. At the rear axle, a permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) with 204PS (150kW) of power and high efficiency as well as superior power delivery provides the propulsion. The towing capacity of both model variants is 1,000kg at an incline of 12 percent and 1,200kg at an eight-percent incline.

Shorter charging stops and peace of mind for maintenance

Just like with the other members of the Q4 family, charging times are optimised for the Q4 40 e-tron thanks to the intelligent route planner and the automatic battery-preconditioning function connected to it.

Drivers who like to plan their charging stops themselves now have the option of manually enabling battery preheating. The manual preconditioning is carried out via the MMI, which shows how many kilowatt are currently available for fast-charging the high-voltage battery and how much additional charging power is available thanks to the preconditioned battery. Manually preconditioning the battery ensures the best possible charging results at every charging station.

Optimal connectivity for every situation

As with the other variants of the Q4 e-tron lineup, the Audi application store is available in the MMI of the Q4 40 e-tron. Without using a smartphone, it offers access to a large and increasing selection of popular apps in the categories of news and podcasts, sports and games, and videos and entertainment. To use this, a one-year 25 GB data package is already included and can be activated via Cubic Telecom*. The data connection is established directly via the vehicle’s external antenna, which improves signal quality and saves smartphone battery power.

Thanks to extensive navigation content, customers can plan their vehicle charging with pinpoint accuracy. Filters can be used to define the desired battery charge level at a destination or to select charging stations from specific providers – for example, IONITY. The smartphone interface connects a smartphone to the vehicle and seamlessly transfers its content directly to the MMI touch display. Certain content, such as navigation, telephony, music, and selected third-party apps, can be transmitted wirelessly or via a USB-C cable.

ChatGPT includes a variety of options that go beyond the previous voice control. With the upgraded voice-operated system, infotainment, navigation, and climate settings can be controlled and everyday questions can be asked. Since the information can be requested in normal, ordinary language, driving is safer because the driver can always keep their eyes on the road.

ChatGPT is provided by Azure OpenAI Service. The basis for this new feature for Audi customers is Cerence Inc.’s Chat Pro solution with automotive-grade ChatGPT integration.

Premium standard features at a lower price point

A new entry point to Audi’s fully electric lineup, the Q4 40 e-tron is priced from £46,600 in the UK. The Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron starts at £48,100. The extensive standard equipment includes Audi MMI navigation plus, Audi connect navigation & infotainment, and the fully digital 10.25-inch Audi virtual cockpit instrument cluster.

SOURCE: Audi