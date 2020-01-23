The music is changing: Maserati starts testing its first 100% electric powertrain

Implementing its plans for the electrification of its range, as previously announced, Maserati has started the testing phase of its new full electric propulsion systems that will equip the future models of the Brand.

Some experimental vehicles have now been built equipped with the new innovative powertrain, 100% electric with 100% Maserati technology, developed at the new Innovation Lab in Modena.

During this experimental phase, the sound that will characterise the electric engine will also be developed.

The next full electric models will have a distinctive signature sound, already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines. Customers will therefore benefit from 100% electric propulsion vehicles that will combine driving pleasure, comfort and performance with a unique and unmistakable sound.

Thanks to the tests conducted in various conditions of use on both road and track, important data will be acquired for the development and definition of the new electric powertrains, which will be used for future models in the Maserati range.

The new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be the Brand’s first cars to adopt 100% electric solutions and will be built at the Turin production hub.

SOURCE: Maserati