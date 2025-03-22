The most spacious, versatile and technologically advanced smart redefines its segment

smart is celebrating the smart #5’s European premiere by setting the stage for the rollout of the brand's first premium mid-size all-electric SUV

smart is celebrating the smart #5’s European premiere by setting the stage for the rollout of the brand’s first premium mid-size all-electric SUV. With this model, smart is taking a further step toward future-oriented mobility and expanding its portfolio with the most spacious and versatile, fully electric vehicle to date.

We are proud to launch the smart #5 as our first-ever mid-size family SUV in Europe, built on an advanced 800-Volt platform for superior efficiency and performance. As our most versatile model to date, the smart #5 combines range, usability, and future-proof technology. This milestone, coinciding with smart Europe’s fifth anniversary, showcases our international team’s innovation and engineering expertise. Dirk Adelmann​, CEO smart Europe

Third all-electric model from smart within three years in Europe

smart has expanded its all-electric portfolio with three unique and innovative models. Building on the success of the smart #1 and #3, the smart #5 is the brand’s first mid-size SUV, offering more space, versatility, and advanced technology than ever before. It is powered by an 800-Volt platform, enabling significantly extended range and ultra-fast charging capabilities. In addition to its state-of-the-art electric drive, the smart #5 features advanced driver assistance systems and an intelligent cockpit, setting new standards in ease of use and convenience for all passengers. With its spacious interior and features for flexibility in use in all its available lines, the latest addition to the smart product portfolio is designed to meet the diverse needs of European customers.

Performance and innovation for every journey

With five distinct model lines available – and an additional high-performance version set to debut at a later date – smart offers its European customers a diverse range of options.

The entry-level model, the smart #5 Pro with a 76 kWh Lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP) features advanced comfort elements, a panoramic halo roof, seamless connectivity, and driver assistance systems. From the smart #5 Pro+ onward, all models have a 100-kWh Lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide battery (NCM) and are built on the advanced 800-Volt platform, delivering a range of up to 590 kilometers (according to WLTP)1 and a high charging performance.

The technically advanced smart #5 Pulse takes all-road capability to the next level with an intelligent dual-motor all-wheel drive, an extra-wide dual OLED central display, and an energy-efficient heat pump.

Designed for adventure, the smart #5 Summit Edition combines premium quality with practical innovations. It boasts all-wheel drive and off-road enhancements such as an electric trailer hitch as well as a roof platform and side ladder as accessories2. A unique color combination further emphasizes its distinctive character.

For those seeking elegance and efficiency, the smart #5 Premium provides a refined driving experience, premium comfort, and multiple color trim options.

Iconic design with refined elegance

The smart #5 embodies the smart design language “Love, Pure, Unexpected,” blending sophistication with modern aesthetics. Signature elements such as the panoramic halo roof, frameless doors, and short overhangs create a sleek and dynamic silhouette. Design highlights include characteristic, oblong front and rear headlights, dual-colored mirrors, and line-specific features such as the floating wheel caps with the central smart logo that remains upright while driving3. Inside, premium touches like oak wood trim, premium leather upholstery and curved, oblong design elements emphasize the vehicle’s premium character, delivering an elevated driving experience.

Developed for urban environments and far beyond

The smart #5 offers outdoor-oriented features and integrated equipment for off-road driving. With five off-road driving modes in the Pulse line and Summit Edition (Adaptive, Sand, Snow, Mud and Rock), the vehicle adjusts to different ground surfaces. In both variants acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds underlines the vehicle’s dynamic potential.

Thanks to its state-of-the-art 800-Volt battery platform, the smart #5 achieves great charging and electric range performance. The 100-kWh NCM battery delivers up to 400 kW DC charging power and supports fast 4C charging, allowing it to be charged from 10% to 80% State of Charge in just 18 minutes under optimal conditions. Plug & Charge functionality according to ISO 15118 enables seamless and secure authentication at compatible charging stations. With a range of up to 590 kilometers (according to WLTP), the vehicle ensures maximum flexibility for long journeys. Additionally, a Vehicle-to-Load power outlet with 230 Volt integrated into the charging port allows users to charge electronic devices on the go. With this setup, the smart #5 works well as a travel companion for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike.

Versatility meets comfort

With a wheelbase of 2,900 mm and an overall length of 4,695 mm, the smart #5 models provide sufficient space for all passengers. Thoughtful storage solutions include 34 compartments, a 72-liter illuminated frunk, and spacious rear cargo capacity of up to 1,530 liters. For maximum versatility, all seats can be adjusted to transform the cockpit into a comfortable resting and sleeping area.

Inside, the smart #5 combines modern design with cutting-edge technology and premium materials. Exceptional legroom, heated rear seats, and electrically adjustable backrests ensure superior comfort. Additional highlights such as an electric sunshield, airplane-style LED reading lights, and 256-color ambient lighting create a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere for every journey.

Intelligent innovation for all senses at the fingertips

At the heart of the smart #5’s digital ecosystem is the latest-generation AMD V2000 chipset, powering an intuitive human-machine interface (HMI). This advanced system features a 25.6-inch Augmented Reality head-up display, a 10.25-inch Full HD digital instrument cluster, and two 13-inch OLED center and passenger screens, ensuring a seamless and interactive user experience. The enhanced AI-supported voice control, paired with a new snow lion avatar, provides guidance and hands-free control of numerous vehicle functions. In addition, the smart OS 2.0 offers optimized EV routing and a new video center, which enables video streaming in the vehicle. Thanks to the 3D engine from Unreal, the display graphics are very fluent, detailed, and allow an easy operating of all features of the digital user interfaces.

For an unparalleled audio experience, the new smart #5 is equipped with the Sennheiser Signature Sound System, featuring 20 high-performance speakers4. In combination with the lifting speaker on the dashboard, synchronized with ambient lighting, the audio system elevates every journey. To ensure a personalized soundscape, users can fine-tune the audio to their preferences with a range of customization options, including Sound Effect Adjustment, Immersion Level, Bass Level, and Sound Focus Zones. With a maximum output of 1,190 Watts and onboard speakers designed to align with multiple input formats, from Stereo and Surround to a full 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos setup, the system delivers an adaptable and immersive listening environment on the road.

Active and passive safety: Well prepared for any unforeseen driving situation

The smart #5 is equipped with advanced safety features such as V-shaped curtain airbags, cushion airbags, and seat-integrated seat belts – reinforcing smart’s dedication to the highest safety standards. The steel-aluminum hybrid body balances performance and lightness, utilizing high-strength steel and aluminum alloy for increased rigidity and protection. Battery and passenger safety have been further improved, ensuring maximum security in various conditions. Additionally, the ADAS hardware configuration has been enhanced, with optimized functions such as the smart Pilot Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Highway Assist (HWA). With this meticulous approach, smart ensures that every vehicle is well adapted to European roads and customer expectations.

Developed for Europe: Tested for maximum comfort and performance

smart is committed to the specific development of its European vehicle versions, ensuring they meet the expectations and needs of respective customers. All smart #5 models have undergone rigorous testing across Europe, covering diverse climate conditions and a wide range of traffic scenarios. The European Research & Development team plays a key role in this process: beyond mandatory testing, it conducts extensive additional evaluations to optimize quality, safety, and driving performance.

In Germany, the smart #5 will be available for €45.900 in the Pro line, € 50.900 in the Pro+ line, € 55.400 in the Premium and Pulse line and € 56.900 in the Summit Edition.

The smart #5 will be available to order for customers starting April 24, 2025, in Germany, with rollouts across further European markets throughout the second and third quarters of 2025.

SOURCE: smart