The most powerful combustion model in Audi Sport history: The new 2025 Audi RS Q8 performance

Audi has added a new model to the top of its 2025 Q8 lineup: the new RS Q8 performance

Audi has added a new model to the top of its 2025 Q8 lineup: the new RS Q8 performance. The 631 hp range-topping SUV is positioned as the most powerful production combustion model in the history of Audi Sport; combining impressive everyday usability and practicality with outstanding handling and acceleration performance credentials owners have come to expect from RS models. In addition to the uprated 4.0L biturbo V8 engine, the 2025 RS Q8 performance benefits from massive carbon ceramic brakes (17.3/14.6” F/R), retuned adaptive sport air suspension, and a quattro® all-wheel-drive system with an optimized self-locking center differential. Building on these suspension and drivetrain enhancements, the RS Q8 performance also features several new exterior design elements inspired by the updates made to the upgraded 2025 Q8 and SQ8 models. New matte carbon exterior design packages and interior RS design packages extend RS-specific personalization options a step further.

With the new 2025 Audi RS Q8 performance, Audi Sport has intensified its focus on the driving dynamics of its highest performing SUV. A new front apron with distinctive air intakes, honeycomb structure and matte gray blade clearly identifies the RS Q8 performance as the top model in the series. The large Singleframe grille features a reinterpreted structure where each individual honeycomb cell is now three-dimensional. The treatment at the rear also plays a part in advancing the models’ position at the top of the range, with two hot oval tailpipes and a diffuser between them, divided by a wedge-like reflector.

“The new RS Q8 performance embodies sportiness and elegance,” says Rolf Michl, Managing Director of Audi Sport. “The top model of the Q8 series combines a passion for performance, prestige, and suitability for everyday use to create an exhilarating experience.”

Biturbo V8 engine in top spec; standard quattro® all-wheel drive

The advanced eight-cylinder engine in the RS Q8 performance is the most powerful production combustion engine in Audi Sport’s history, producing 631 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, and helping propel the 5-passenger SUV from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, on its way to an electronically limited top track speed of 190 mph.

By reducing back pressure, the newly developed, lighter exhaust system increases the output of the biturbo 4.0L V8 in the RS Q8 performance, and creates a sportier, more evocative sound. Optionally, the exhaust system can be replaced with the RS sport exhaust system, which further intensifies the sound experience and stands out with glossy black tailpipes.

The new RS Q8 performance arrives standard with permanent quattro® all-wheel drive, which Audi Sport combines with an eight-speed Tiptronic® transmission tuned to provide even swifter shift times. The wholly mechanical center differential, with its compact and lightweight design, distributes engine power to the front and rear axle at a ratio of 40:60. If slippage occurs at either axle, no more than 70 percent of the drive torque is sent forward, and up to 85 percent can be directed to the rear axle. This distribution model results in more precise cornering, less understeer, and a more exact turn-in feel.

Adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilization

For an ideal balance of sportiness and comfort, the RS Q8 performance comes standard with RS-tuned adaptive air suspension with controlled damping. Tailored specifically for this model, it can vary the ride height by up to 3.5” (90 mm).

The RS Q8 performance also features as standard electromechanical active roll stabilization (eAWS), which significantly minimizes lateral movements of the body. With eAWS, each axle features a compact electric motor connecting the two halves of the suspension’s stabilizer bar. When driving straight ahead, the two halves are disconnected, which reduces body-pitch movements on uneven surfaces. When the car begins to corner, the electric motors turn the stabilizers in the opposite direction of each other, noticeably reducing lateral tilt, or body lean. A 48-volt lithium-ion battery supplies the eAWS with power, and the lightweight and compact energy storage unit can absorb and release high currents in a very short time, able to supply each of the system’s two electric motors with a maximum of 1.5 kilowatts of power.

Standard all-wheel steering with high-torque electric spindle drive also contributes to the agility and stability of the RS Q8 performance. When changing lanes quickly, the rear wheels can turn up to 1.5 degrees in the same direction of the front wheels, improving stability. At lower speeds, the rear wheels can turn up to five degrees in the opposite direction of the front wheels, reducing the turning radius and making the SUV easier to maneuver in tight spots.

New lighting technology, lighter wheels, and RS-specific option packages

Available on other 2025 Audi Q8 models, the RS Q8 performance comes standard with HD Matrix-design LED headlights with Audi laser light, which are instantly recognizable via the blue housing incorporated into the headlight. The Audi laser light acts as an extra supplemental high beam with a focused light pattern.

New digital daytime running-light signatures give the Q8 a characteristic and unmistakable appearance. Users can select one of five individual light signatures via the MMI, including a checkered-flag design exclusively available to the RS Q8 performance. Also for the first time, the RS Q8 performance now features digital OLED rear lights. The OLED taillights accommodate five selectable digital light signatures as well, each paired with the front DRL signature.

An extensive range of nine paint finishes is available for the exterior, including three new metallic options: Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue, and Chili Red. The RS Q8 performance is further distinguished by standard Matte gray exterior elements – including mirror caps, window surrounds, front spoiler, front side flaps, side sill inserts, and rear diffuser trim – while remaining trim is finished in high-gloss black.

An optional Black optic package featuring 23″ 5-Y-spoke design milled cut and forged wheels in a bi-color finish, with black exterior trim and black mirror housings is available. Additionally, an all-new Matte carbon package joins the options list and includes 23″ 5-Y-spoke design forged wheels finished in matte black, black exterior trim, and matte carbon items consisting of the front grille mask, front bumper inlays, mirror housings, rear diffuser trim, and inlay between the taillights.

An exclusive option for the RS Q8 performance, the 23” lightweight-alloy wheels are manufactured using a high-tech forging and milling process. Inspired by motorsports, the 5-Y spoke design improves brake cooling and reduces the unsprung mass at each corner by almost 11 lb. (5 kg) compared to the standard 22” wheels, and are available in either bicolor metallic black, matte gray, or matte black. The wheel option also includes high-performance Pirelli P Zero 295/35 R23 tires, which are designed to offer consistently better grip on wet and dry roads, making for more precise and dynamic handling.

The standard RS ceramic brake discs measure 17.3” (440 mm) front and 14.6” (370 mm) rear and are paired with 10-piston front calipers in a gray finish, which are optionally available in red as well. In order to accommodate the massive brakes, the standard wheel is a 22” 10-spoke-star design alloy piece, fitted with 285/40 R22 summer tires.

A red or gray RS design package plus is also available for the interior. The blade in the center console, the floor mats, steering wheel, and seat-belt edges feature red or gray contrasting stitching. The steering wheel is covered with Alcantara, and the gear selector lever knob, door panels, center armrests, and the side of the blade in the center console are covered in Dinamica microfiber. With the RS design package plus, the honeycomb-patterned perforated sports seats also feature contrasting stitching, with seat backs featuring an RS logo embossed in the chosen package color, along with matching seat center panels revealed through the perforated fabric, and Carbon twill matte inlays completing the RS look.

Additional special features for the RS Q8 performance include an entrance LED that projects the lettering “RS performance” onto the ground, and the 12.3” Audi virtual cockpit plus features a shift light indicator in manual mode. This changes the rpm display from green to yellow to red depending on engine speed, and flashes in a manner used in motorsports to indicate the optimal time to change gears. Visible via symbols in the Audi virtual cockpit, Launch Control fully exploits the acceleration potential of the RS Q8 performance, helping to return 0-60 mph sprints in as little as 3.4 seconds, on the way to an electronically limited top speed of 190 mph.

SOURCE: Audi