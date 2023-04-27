The Mobility House and Sycada cooperate to significantly increase smart charging potential for fleets

Leading smart charging provider The Mobility House today announced a new partnership with Sycada, the Netherlands-based zero emission telematics and fleet management company. The Mobility House will add detailed insights in Energy Management to the solutions offered by Sycada, whose online platform for operational excellence in transport supplies planners, traffic control, operations, and drivers with critical information with which to operate their fleets and charging infrastructure. With the intelligent Charging and Energy Management System ChargePilot The Mobility House enables customers and partners to intelligently control charging processes while preventing expensive peak loads and keeping operating costs to a minimum by i.e. taking energy tariffs into account. The hardware-agnostic software also enables prioritization of the vehicles to be charged. This ensures that all buses are ready to depart in due time in accordance with requirements. The collaboration thus allows fleet operators to manage EV charging operations efficiently, locally, and in harmony with the grid.

Like the case with Connexxion, one of the largest electric bus fleets in Europe, the extremely high volume of visitors at Schiphol Airport means that on an average day Connexxion needs 10 MWh flow into the batteries of 100 buses. ChargePilot is so efficient that the company only uses and pays for about 20 percent of the 5 MW that are available from the power connection. Combined with the online platform and tools from Sycada this meant several hundred thousand euros in service charges are saved.

ChargePilot from The Mobility House is now integrated in the Sycada platform. This was a logical step for Sycada CEO Kristian Winge, who explained: “Sycada is collecting and managing massive amounts of data from vehicles and chargers on behalf of our customers. It is great when this data can be used in a collaborative way to further lower the operational costs of zero emission operations. Our strategy is to partner with ‘best of breed’ partners in their fields and we are proud and pleased to work with The Mobility House to accelerate the decarbonization in transport.”

Jan Winkler, Senior Business Development Manager at The Mobility House, said of the new cooperation: ”We are more than excited to partner up with Sycada. Our collaboration allows a smooth and easy operation of electric fleets – a crucial factor for every operator in the truck and bus segment when switching to electromobility. It is partnerships like these which will pave the way to a zero-emisson future.”