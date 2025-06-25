The Mobility House and Schneider Electric unveil solar charging depot for Turlock Unified’s electric school bus fleet

The district will use charge management to maximize solar consumption and minimize utility bills

Turlock Unified School District (TUSD) celebrated the delivery of nine electric buses and charging infrastructure with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their transportation center. They were joined by project partners Schneider Electric , The Mobility House , Turlock Irrigation District , A-Z Bus Sales , Valley Air District and NV5 .

The electric Blue Bird buses will replace diesel buses in the TUSD fleet, reducing air pollution and contributing to the district’s goal to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2035. The buses will be charged by a combination of AC and DC chargers, with power from the solar canopies shading the parking lot. The charging logic of the charge management system, provided by The Mobility House, maximizes the use of on-site solar energy and minimizes the cost of energy purchased from the electric utility.

“I am so proud to congratulate Turlock Unified School District for this important step towards zero emissions transportation, powered by zero emissions energy. Solar energy and electric buses are complementary technologies that provide a vision for the future of sustainable school transportation.” Greg Hintler, CEO, The Mobility House North America

Schneider Electric and The Mobility House have jointly deployed several electric school bus charging infrastructure projects in California to date, including previous installations at Stockton Unified School District and Modesto City Schools, with further deployments planned for later this summer.

“California school districts like Turlock are leading the way towards our electric future,” said Elliott Feldman, Program Manager at Schneider Electric. “Their ambition and drive to implement sustainable solutions is a testament to the role they play in their community.”

SOURCE: The Mobility House