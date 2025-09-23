The Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition – where legacy meets design and craftsmanship

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition celebrates the tradition of V12 engines established with the legendary Maybach Zeppelin models

Mercedes‑Benz proudly unveils the Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition (Mercedes‑Maybach S 680: combined energy consumption: 14.2‒13.2 l/100 km | combined CO₂ emissions: 323‒300 g/km | CO₂ class: G) [1], a testament to the brand’s enduring legacy of luxury, innovation and craftsmanship. This S‑Class edition, limited to just 50 cars, celebrates the tradition of V12 engines that have been synonymous with Maybach since the early 20th century. The Mercedes‑Maybach V12 Edition brings this tradition right up to date, offering bespoke design elements through the MANUFAKTUR program, where craftsmanship meets perfection. The model was unveiled to VIP customers and press on 23 September 2025 at the historic Fort Michelangelo in Civitavecchia, Italy.

“The Mercedes‑Maybach V12 Edition is a limited release of just 50 cars, showcasing the brand’s legacy. With roots tracing back to the early 20th century Maybach Zeppelin models, this edition celebrates our iconic V12 engine. It offers bespoke design through the MANUFAKTUR program, reflecting a tradition of combining advanced technology and exclusive style.”

Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach at Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Over 100 years of innovation, supreme craftsmanship and design

Since the 1920s, Maybach has been a symbol of advanced technology, elegance and bespoke design, with each model uniquely equipped to reflect the owner’s personal style.

“Creating only the best from the best, of lasting value, in the highest form of perfection.”

This credo of Wilhelm and Karl Maybach has guided the creation of automotive masterpieces for over a century. The V12 engine has been a cornerstone of Maybach’s history, dating back to the early 1930s – the first series-produced Maybach 12-cylinder engine, installed in the Maybach Zeppelin.

The Maybach Zeppelin was a renowned luxury automobile, produced in various versions. The brilliant engineer Karl Maybach, son of founder Wilhelm, included technically advanced features for high performance, ride comfort and safety. In a Maybach sales brochure from 1934, the model is described as follows: “As the embodiment of a high-quality travel and representation vehicle—as well as a sporty type for the passionate sportsman—the ʻMaybach-Zeppelinʼ is the ultimate automobile of wish fulfilment, characterized by distinguished elegance and power.” Its V12 engine, with seven and eight litres and up to 147 kW (200 hp), delivered impressive power and elasticity, reaching speeds up to 170 km/h.

From the legendary Maybach Zeppelin to the modern standard of automotive excellence: the Mercedes‑Maybach V12 Edition

Building upon the legacy, the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class redefines what a car can be. It’s the flagship saloon, the pinnacle of automotive excellence. The S‑Class doesn’t just deliver comfort, performance and safety; it defines it – with elegance, space and the finest materials. This is also true for the new Mercedes‑Maybach V12 Edition, an almost fully equipped Mercedes‑Maybach S 680. Highlights include electrically operated comfort rear doors, active road noise compensation for an even quieter interior, rear-axle steering and E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL active suspension for better ride comfort and agility. And because the definition of luxury has evolved over time, digitalization and connectivity have become integral parts of the automotive sector. The adaptive MBUX (Mercedes‑Benz User Experience) with brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology, makes the control of vehicle and comfort functions even easier.

However, the commitment to unparalleled luxury and performance extends beyond advanced technology and opulent comfort. The Maybach Zeppelin and the Mercedes‑Maybach V12 Edition have something else in common which is deeply rooted in the heart of the vehicle itself – the engine. At the heart of the Mercedes‑Maybach S 680 lies a masterpiece of engineering. Twelve cylinders, perfectly aligned, create a symphony of power and refinement. With a commanding displacement of 5,980 cc, the engine delivers an extraordinary 450 kW (612 hp) and 900 Nm of torque. The result is effortless acceleration that propels you from standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, all the way to an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. This is power reimagined – smooth, responsive and endlessly exhilarating, ensuring that every journey in the Mercedes‑Maybach V12 Edition is an experience beyond compare.

Continuing the tradition of bespoke artistry with MANUFAKTUR

The Mercedes‑Maybach V12 Edition also continues the brand’s heritage of individual craftsmanship through the exclusive MANUFAKTUR program. A striking two-tone exterior paint finish – MANUFAKTUR olive metallic on the upper body and obsidian black metallic on the lower, accented by a contrasting hightech silver metallic pinstripe – underscores the vehicle’s unique character. Applying this paint finish with meticulous care can take up to 10 working days – twice as long as Maybach’s usual signature two-tone paintwork. 5-hole forged wheels in MANUFAKTUR olive metallic complement the design, while the edition-specific Maybach emblem on the C-pillar adds another touch of exclusivity: The Maybach double-M emblem is complemented by a chrome and gold medal, featuring a prominent “12” as a tribute to the legendary hood ornament of the Maybach Zeppelin DS 8. The 24-carat gold medal ring is adorned with a delicate diamond engraving in a 12-part ring division. The medal inlay, also made of 24-carat gold, features a fine V-pattern engraving, inspired by the V-shaped arrangement of the cylinders of a V12 engine.

Inside, the Nappa leather interior in MANUFAKTUR exclusive saddle brown is paired with high-gloss brown burr walnut wood trim, extending to the steering wheel. The steering wheel is handcrafted, requiring hours of precision work. The roof liner in diamond-quilted saddle brown, special edition embroidery, and a “1 of 50” badge in the centre console reinforce the sense of rarity. A golden inlay graces the rear centre console. The Maybach emblem, complete with its commemorative medal and “12”, is framed by twelve golden circles, a subtle nod to the iconic Maybach brand pattern. The creation of this intricate inlay demands up to seven working days of meticulous handcraftsmanship, a testament to unparalleled artistry.

Each vehicle includes bespoke accessories such as Robbe & Berking silver-plated champagne flutes with edition-specific engraving, a trunk mat with edging in saddle brown matching the interior concept, a key gift box handcrafted in the MANUFAKTUR in Sindelfingen and an edition-specific key ring.

The Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition is only available in select markets and will be delivered to customers from autumn 2025.

About MANUFAKTUR

Through the MANUFAKTUR individualisation program, Mercedes‑Benz and Mercedes‑Maybach elevate their tradition of bespoke customisation to a truly exclusive level, honouring the rich history of craftsmanship. MANUFAKTUR brings together artisanal skill and meticulous attention to detail, qualities that define every step of the personalisation process. It opens up a world of distinctive colours, materials, and hand-finished touches.

MANUFAKTUR team within the Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen consists of dedicated, highly experienced, and specially trained craftspeople, whose expertise is passed down through generations. Alongside traditional craftsmanship, cutting-edge production technologies help bring bespoke automotive dreams to life. Whether upholstering, cutting, embroidering, or sewing, every detail is executed with precise, painstaking care to meet the highest standards of perfection.

The data of the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 at a glance

Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Drivetrain Cylinder arrangement/number V12 Displacement cc 5,980 Output[2] kW/hp 450/612 at rpm 1/min 5,250-5,500 Torque2 Nm 900 at rpm 1/min 2,000-4,000 Drive Fully variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive Transmission 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission Dimensions and weights Length/width/height mm 5,469/1,921/1,510 Wheelbase mm 3,396 Turning circle with rear axle steering 2.5° m 13.40 Luggage compartment volume[3] L 495 Kerb weight/payload/gross vehicle weight[4] kg 2,365/525/2,890 Driving performance and consumption Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 4.5 Top speed km/h 250 Combined energy consumption[5] l/100 km 14.2 – 13.2 Combined CO 2 emissions5 g/km 323 – 300 CO 2 class5 G

[1] The values stated were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure. The energy consumption and CO 2 emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient utilisation of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on the driving style and other non-technical factors.

[2] Information on rated output and rated torque in accordance with Regulation (EC) No. 595/2009 or Regulation (EC) No. 715/2007 in the currently valid version.

[3] Based on guideline ISO 3832:2002-06. Luggage compartment volume may vary depending on optional equipment.

[4] Unladen weight ready to drive according to EU.

[5] The specified values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement method. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient utilisation of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on the driving style and other non-technical factors.

