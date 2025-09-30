The Mercedes-Benz star shines as Actros achieves five-star Safer Truck rating

Mercedes-Benz has joined Volvo in achieving a five-star Euro NCAP Safer Truck rating

In only its second-ever test of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), Euro NCAP’s experts found that improvements made to the design and safety equipment of the Mercedes-Benz Actros since it was first tested in 2024 meant it achieved a maximum five-star rating.

The Actros model joins the Volvo FM and FH Aero models in holding a five-star rating. The accolade reassures fleet operators that they are choosing one of the safest trucks for their drivers and operations, whilst also protecting brand reputation – and fellow road users.

During Euro NCAP’s testing of HGVs, 10 popular trucks were assessed, and eight were awarded a CitySafe rating. The designation is applied to HGVs that are best equipped to tackle the particular challenges and hazards of driving in busy urban environments.

Why we need safer trucks

Because of their size and weight, HGV crashes are the most severe on European roads. Although trucks account for less than 3 percent of vehicles on Europe’s roads, they are responsible for 15 percent of accident fatalities. Furthermore, only 11 percent of casualties in accidents involving HGVs are truck occupants; the rest are car and van occupants, as well as pedestrians and cyclists.

However, HGVs are an economic force for good, fulfilling an essential role in distributing 95 percent of goods consumed across the EU. Euro NCAP’s SAFER TRUCKS campaign aims to support this vital transport sector while ensuring trucks get safer.

Introduced last year, the SAFER TRUCKS testing programme was the first of Euro NCAP’s testing protocols to adopt a new framework, called Euro NCAP’s Stages of Safety, that measures vehicle safety across the lifecycle of an accident: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, and Post Crash Safety. As well as giving each truck a rating out of five stars, it included an additional CitySafe accreditation.

Independent assessment of the safety of the HGV fleet will allow all stakeholders who rely on the haulage sector to select the safest trucks that meet their commercial requirements.

In detail: 2025 Euro NCAP Truck Ratings

The 10 popular trucks tested by Euro NCAP represent around 95 percent of the models available in the long-haul fleet-rigid truck category. Rigid lorries are single-unit vehicles where the cab and cargo area are fixed together; however, they’re versatile enough to pull trailers, allowing them to run at identical weights to articulated combinations. Euro NCAP rated the most common version in 6×2 form without a trailer with all optional safety equipment fitted.

Five other Tractor Units were also reassessed to complement and, where applicable, replace the existing 2024 results. Scania, Renault, and Mercedes-Benz Long Haul Tractors have all improved scores in line with the new, rigid results, showing that these new safety systems are available regardless of vehicle specification.

Each truck was scored across three categories – Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, and Post Crash Safety. Safe Driving allows for occupant monitoring, driver engagement, visibility out of the truck, and vehicle assistance. Crash Avoidance assesses how well the various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) perform at avoiding collisions in a range of scenarios. Post Crash Safety considers the rescue information shared with responders and the ease of extrication.

The impressive results for the Mercedes-Benz Actros models come after the company declined to take part in Euro NCAP’s inaugural test of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in 2024. For 2025 testing, it submitted three Actros models of differing cab heights.

With improvements made to the safety equipment fitted and system performance, the latest and lowest cab Mercedes-Benz Actros was awarded five stars by Euro NCAP, a robust improvement from its previous three-star rating. Two other models in the Actros range, the Actros F and the Actros L ProCabin, with taller cabs, were awarded four stars due to inferior driver vision. However, all three were awarded the CitySafe label, a clear message to fleet buyers and operators that the Mercedes-Benz Actros range can be a safe choice for City operations when specified with the correct safety options.

Volvo, last year’s best-performing manufacturer and first five-star truck vehicle, remains an excellent choice for HGV fleet operators who value the benefits a safer truck can bring. The Swedish manufacturer’s FM and FH Aero maintain their five-star rating and CitySafe designation.

Renault’s T model now comes with a nearside cyclist detection system that can help prevent serious city crashes with a cyclist falling under a turning truck. This enhancement has earned the four-star Renault T a CitySafe award.

Improvements made by Scania to its R-series lorry mean it climbs from three to four stars, while the G-series maintains its four-star rating and continues to boast a CitySafe standard.

DAF maintains its three-star rating and CitySafe designation for its XF truck; however, worthy of note is that DAF makes almost all its safety equipment a standard fit, only charging for a high-performing corner camera. This means that customers do not need to specify costly options that the other manufacturers require.

MAN, the German truck company, declined to take part, but Euro NCAP sourced a TGX model from the market for assessment. It was awarded three stars but was not rated for the CitySafe award due to its inferior driver vision.

Still more work to be done for safer trucks

New testing in 2028 will encourage truck manufacturers to improve their safety systems even further and to more closely reflect where typical passenger car safety technologies are today. Future tests under development by Euro NCAP will expand into crash testing, putting a focus on passive protection, to limit the risk of car occupant fatalities in the case of frontal impact with an HGV.

This is only the second year of Euro NCAP’s Truck Rating, but already we have seen meaningful improvements made by some of the best-known names on the side of a cab. Mercedes-Benz has responded positively to our 2024 tests, making meaningful improvements to its Actros range of trucks, which makes them a safer choice for fleet operators. Renault and Scania also deserve praise for continuing to improve the safety of their vehicles. But there is still a long road ahead to reduce the disproportionate impact trucks have on serious and fatal accident rates. This is why Euro NCAP will continue to develop its testing protocols to give operators and fleet buyers the best information to protect their drivers, their reputational risk, and their bottom line. As we know, the safest truck is also the most cost-effective one. — Matthew Avery, Director of Strategic Development, Euro NCAP

Make Model Sector Rating CitySafe DAF XF Long Haul Rigid 3 stars ✔ MAN TGX Long Haul Rigid 3 stars Mercedes-Benz Actros 420 Long Haul Tractor 5 stars ✔ Mercedes-Benz Actros 420 Long Haul Rigid 5 stars ✔ Mercedes-Benz Actros F 600 Long Haul Tractor 4 stars ✔ Mercedes-Benz Actros F 600 Long Haul Rigid 4 stars ✔ Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabin Long Haul Tractor 4 stars ✔ Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabin Long Haul Rigid 4 stars ✔ Renault T Long Haul Tractor 4 stars ✔ Renault T Long Haul Rigid 4 stars ✔ Scania G-series Long Haul Rigid 4 stars ✔ Scania R-series Long Haul Tractor 4 stars Scania R-series Long Haul Rigid 4 stars Volvo FM Long Haul Rigid 5 stars ✔ Volvo FH Aero Long Haul Rigid 5 stars ✔

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz