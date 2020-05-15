The Mercedes-Benz Actros transports urgently awaited protective face masks

In Germany it is now compulsory to wear a mask covering both nose and mouth in many workplaces, on public transport and in shops. As a result the demand for protective masks has once again risen steeply.

Only very recently, a cargo plane landed at the international Frankfurt-Hahn airport in the Hunsrück region. The Boeing 747 was carrying around 100,000 medical respiratory protective masks and 4500 protective coveralls from China. This shipment – urgently needed in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic – was bound for a wholesaler from Waiblingen who would then distribute them to hospitals and medical institutions. The delivery was picked up by a new Actros belonging to Rudolph Trucking & Handling GmbH. Rudolph specialises in the transportation of air freight by road and is certified by the Federal Office of Civil Aviation. The company has its own warehouse and x-ray screening capacities in the Air Cargo Centre at Stuttgart airport and carried out the transport job on behalf of the forwarding company Transmaritim International GmbH.

Protective masks transported daily with the new Actros

“For several weeks now we have been channelling up to four complete truck loads with protective face masks through our warehouse every day and then delivering them with our own fleet throughout the whole of Germany,” reports Bernd Rocker, Managing Director and owner of Rudolph Trucking & Handling GmbH. “We are proud to be able to contribute towards containing the COVID-19 pandemic in this way.” In the last three weeks alone, Rudolph Trucking & Handling has transported around ten million masks to recipients in Baden-Württemberg.

In the meantime, medical respiratory protective masks have been classed as valuable goods and are subject to special protective provisions and close inspection by the authorities. Sometimes they are even transported with an escort. Since the beginning of the crisis Transmaritim has imported 500 tonnes of protective equipment to Germany which includes protective glasses and visors as well as respiratory protective masks and protective coveralls.

The largest individual shipment that Rudolph Trucking & Handling has received and transported during the COVID-19 pandemic was bound for a governmental institution of the State of Baden-Württemberg and was concluded at the end of April. Then 1.5 million masks arrived in Frankfurt/Main by cargo plane and were transported to their next destination by four Actros trailer/semitrailer combinations. Bernd Rocker, Managing Director at Rudolph: “Punctuality and safety are essential for road feeder services and that is why we rely almost only on Mercedes-Benz trucks. We have every confidence in the reliability of our Actros trucks. And if ever repairs are necessary, the effective and flexible service network is ready for us. Especially now, it becomes clear every day just how important air freight and our services are to maintaining international supply chains.”

SOURCE: Daimler