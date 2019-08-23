The Mercedes among small vans

Mercedes-Benz will continue its engagement in the small van segment persistently and has decided on the successor of its small van Citan as part of the Mercedes-Benz Vans product portfolio – including an electric version. The vehicle will again be established in cooperation with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

“The new Citan will undergo a comprehensive new development and clearly be recognisable as a Mercedes-Benz at first glance. We will provide for a distinctive brand-adequate identity in the successor of our small van”, explains Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has been offering the Citan since 2012. The small van with compact dimensions and a large load compartment is ideal for the wide range of challenges encountered in the city. Especially in the growing on-demand transit business the small van will be an even more interesting option for commercial customers. The main foundations for its success were laid by the combination of high functionality, versatility and economy, its comprehensive safety systems and high ride comfort.

With the Citan successor, Daimler AG and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi will continue their strategic cooperation which started nine years ago.

SOURCE: Daimler