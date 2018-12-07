The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé campaign: Take life with a sporty approach in the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé: “Life is a race”

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is the youngest member of the AMG GT family. It shares both its DNA and its uncompromising racing spirit with the other members of the family. Yet there is one big difference: the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé offers more space and more potential uses and systematically extends the AMG GT family.

Mercedes-AMG is linking the market launch of the family sports car with a campaign in three phases:

The product phase began with the world premiere in March 2018 and positioned the vehicle in the competitive environment with the main message: “The GT 4-Door Coupé – the ideal of a 4-door GT sports car.” The portfolio phase of the campaign to mark sales release in July 2018 followed the message: “The GT 4-Door Coupé – a proud new member of the AMG GT family.” Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton took part in the social media activations. The image phase to conclude the campaign in December 2018 positions the vehicle as follows from the target group perspective: “The GT 4-Door Coupé – Life is a race.”

More information can be found in the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé webspecial at: http://amg4.me/LifeisaRace

SOURCE: Daimler