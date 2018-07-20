The Maserati 2019 Range receives its Italian Première at Porto Cervo

The Maserati Summer Experience, which began in June in the locations most in tune with the Brand’s values, has been chosen for the Italian première of the Maserati 2019 range.

The Levante SUV, the Quattroporte flagship and the Ghibli sports sedan – all available in GranLusso and GranSport trims – make their debut on the breath-taking roads of the Costa Smeralda, during the test drives for clients and selected guests. As well as taking the wheel on-road, participants will also thrill to a very special experience on board the Maserati Multi 70 trimaran, captained by Giovanni Soldini. The high-tech yacht and its crew offer the opportunity of an adrenalin-packed experience: the planing “flight” across the waves that won them the new record on the “Tea Route” from Hong Kong to London early this year.

The Experience’s “Drive&Sail” format is the ideal blend of technology, performance and lifestyle, all central to the Maserati identity. A value set that perfectly represents the Brand’s 2019 range, updated with the new GranLusso and GranSport trims for the Levante SUV, now with a strongly differentiated look; sophisticated Adaptive Full LED Matrix headlights; IVC (Integrated Vehicle Control) system; new gear selector with new operating logic; second-level autonomous driving technology; and even more customisation potential thanks to the luxury interior in Ermenegildo Zegna silk and leather or entirely in “Pieno Fiore” full-grain leather, alongside new external colours and new wheels. So many innovations, but maintaining the same superb comfort and safety levels for both the V6 Twin-Turbo petrol and V6 Turbo Diesel power units.

The splendid sea and rocks of Baja Sardinia will provide the backdrop on the evening of Saturday 21 July, when Maserati will entertain its guests in the exclusive private area of Phi Beach, chosen for its unrivalled natural position offering one of the world’s most beautiful sunsets; an exclusive location for toasting the arrival of the 2019 range together with the sparkling Trentodoc by Cantine Ferrari, which has been Maserati partner for years.

The Maserati Summer Experience, steeped in the speed and sporting challenges so central to the Modena-based constructor’s identity, will run until 8 September and will star the entire Maserati 2019 range, in Sardinia’s most glamorous seaside locations.

At the new Maserati Summer Lounge in a prestige waterfront location in Porto Cervo, the quayside luxury temporary store at the Porto Vecchio will enable visitors to admire the cars on display, configure their own cars with exceptional customisation potential, purchase accessories and garments from the Maserati collection, book a test drive and explore the performances of the new Maserati range models.

Throughout the summer season, Maserati will also be a prominent presence at the Costa Smeralda’s most elegant hotels – Cala di Volpe, Romazzino, Pitrizza and Cervo – as well as in one of the world’s most exclusive resorts, Forte Village near Cagliari, where the Trident Brand will operate a lounge and offer cars for test drives.

The Maserati Summer Experience 2018 events can be followed on the Maserati Instagram (@Maserati_Italia) and Facebook (facebook.com/MaseratiItalia/) profiles.

All details and updates are reported in real time in the dedicated section of the www.maserati.it website (https://www.maserati.com/maserati/it/it/Maserati-Life/maserati-summer-experience-2018 ).

