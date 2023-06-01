The Mack® MD Electric model is now eligible for the California HVIP program

Mack Trucks announced today that the recently introduced Mack® MD Electric model is approved to be a part of California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP)

HVIP can help accelerate the commercialization of zero-emission trucks by offering point-of-sale vouchers to increase the affordability of advanced technologies. The MD Electric is the second Mack model to be a part of the program. The first is the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle, which became eligible for HVIP in 2021.

“Mack applied to the HVIP administration to be included in the green funding project to help encourage the further adoption of battery-electric vehicles (BEV),” said George Fotopoulos, Mack Trucks vice president of e-mobility. “Inclusion in this program is another effort by Mack to drive decarbonization, while also helping customers with their purchases.”

The MD Electric is approved for an $85,000 voucher, and the LR Electric is approved for a $120,000 voucher through HVIP.

The Mack MD Electric, introduced to the trucking industry in March 2023 during the 2023 Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, complements its highly efficient, diesel-powered MD model sibling. The addition of a zero-tailpipe emissions battery-electric vehicle) to the Mack medium-duty lineup also supports the company’s long-term sustainability goals.

The Mack MD Electric will be available like its diesel counterpart in Class 6 and Class 7 ratings. The Class 6 model has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET). The Mack MD Electric will be produced at Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, where Mack began production of the Mack MD Series in 2020.

The MD Electric’s three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor and all on-board accessories are powered by Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide lithium-ion batteries, either in a 150kWh or 240kWH configuration. The MD Electric can be charged through AC or DC charging units. The regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the multiple stops the vehicle makes each day.

Developed specifically for medium-duty applications, the Mack MD Electric is built with the same focus on reliability, durability and productivity customers have come to expect from a Mack truck. Designed with the heavy-duty quality of its diesel-powered counterparts, the MD Electric is available in 4×2 configurations featuring a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tight urban settings.

The MD Series cab design features a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches, an industry best. Similar to the diesel-powered Mack MD Series, Mack matched the bold look and styling of the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model, as a basis for the MD Electric grille and hood design. The Mack MD Electric will be supported by Mack dealers, many of which are already Mack Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) dealers.

The MD Electric will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed and dump vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks