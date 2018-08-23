The Lexus Inspiration Continues at the 67th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Lexus will mark its 21st year as a sponsor of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance with the introduction of two new concept vehicles: the LC Inspiration Series Concept and the UX 250h Concept. Revealed for the first time at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the concepts represent two very different takes on the future of luxury.

LC Inspiration Concept

There are common threads that run throughout the Lexus Inspiration Series — bold designs and exclusive features which help to create an ultimate expression of our flagship coupe.

The second vehicle in Lexus’ Inspiration Series features Flare Yellow exterior paint and a unique set of black 21” forged alloy wheels. Their dark color contrasts with the vibrant yellow paint to give this LC an unmistakable look from any distance. A carbon fiber roof and an active rear spoiler round out the eye-catching elements of this striking coupe.

The interior of the LC Inspiration Series also gets several unique design elements. Bespoke Yellow door inserts made of Alcantara connect the exterior to the cabin while the touring seats feature semi-aniline leather with yellow stitching. That same stitching is also used on the instrument panel, console and glovebox to give the entire cabin a one-of-a-kind look.

The LC Inspiration Series concept is driven by a 471-horsepower, 5.0-liter V8 that sends its power to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s capable of delivering a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds and up to 25 mpg on the highway.





Customized Lexus UX 250h

It doesn’t hit dealers until December, but the all-new 2019 Lexus UX compact crossover is already drawing attention with its cutting-edge styling and luxurious interior.

Built exclusively for Lexus by Clark Ishihara of VIP Auto Salon, the custom UX 250h is transformed on the outside by an Oracal vehicle wrap. In addition to the striking color, this UX features a custom roof rack that holds a very special bicycle. The Lexus F SPORT Carbon Fiber Road Bicycle was created to mark the completion of the Lexus LFA supercar production run. Like the LFA, the Lexus F SPORT bicycle is also assembled by Takumi technicians and features the same CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic) used in the body of the Lexus supercar.

Other modifications to the UX 250h include:

NIA Auto Design ABS Lip Kit

Vossen VFS-1 wheels and Nitto Invo tires

Apexi N1 EXV Damper Suspension

Apexi N1-X Full Catback Exhaust System

Inno Base Rack System with slim fork lock bike system

A full guide for Monterey Car Week can be found here. Editors: Images and product information are available online via http://www.pressroom.lexus.com.