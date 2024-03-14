The Kia K4 teased ahead of New York International Auto Show premiere

Kia releases teaser images providing first glimpse of the K4 next-generation compact sedan

Kia today unveiled a series of teaser images of the Kia K4 next-generation compact sedan. The images evoke an exceptional fusion of advanced technology and alluring aesthetics seamlessly encapsulated within the K4’s sleek contours.

Sinuous flowing lines impart an aura of sleek sophistication, subtly entwined with ample space and practicality and a pure sporting ambience.

Kia will reveal the full design of the K4 on March 21, 2024, followed by the vehicle’s global premiere at the New York International Auto Show, March 27, 2024.

Kia will present a live broadcast of the global premiere in New York, which everyone is welcome to join at worldwide.kia.com as the K4 introduces new standards for design, innovation and driving appeal to the compact sedan sector. Kia will release further updates ahead of the event.

SOURCE: Kia