The Kia EV4: Europe-tuned innovation for the next generation of electric mobility

The EV4 hatchback marks the beginning of Kia's electric vehicle production in Europe

The Kia EV4 is the brand’s first all-electric C-segment hatchback, engineered on the dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) to deliver class-leading performance and efficiency. Produced in Žilina (Slovakia), the long-range version is powered by an 81.4kWh battery that charges from 10-to-80% in 31 minutes* and delivers up to 391 miles of range (WLTP) on a single charge**.

Customers can opt for a 58.3kWh standard battery, which charges from 10-to-80% in just 29 minutes. Both battery options power a front-mounted 150kW motor, allowing the EV4 to accelerate from 0-62mph in as little as 7.7 seconds (7.4 seconds for the standard battery) and reach a top speed of 105mph. Finally, an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.27Cd on the hatchback maximises aerodynamic efficiency. The fastback features an even lower drag coefficient of just 0.23Cd. With up to 435 litres of luggage space, a stable ride, and segment-leading range, the EV4 is versatile for both city and long-distance journeys.

The EV4 Hatchback is joined by the EV4 Fastback, produced at Kia’s Gwangmyeong EVO Plant in Korea. This model features the same two batteries*** and motor as the hatchback, providing a maximum range of up to 380 miles (WLTP). The Fastback also has a luggage capacity of 490 litres. Both variants feature Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability for powering external devices and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology for energy sharing****.

Two design approaches to electric mobility

The EV4 embodies Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy in two distinct ways. The EV4 hatchback showcases agility and sporty character with its sloping rear glass, elongated proportions, and wide-set taillights. Its bold EV Tiger Face, vertical headlamps, and Star Map lighting signature give it a futuristic look. In contrast, the EV4 Fastback is sleek and refined, with a long-tail silhouette and minimalist rear design that emphasise elegance and aerodynamic efficiency.

Inside, the cabin combines comfort with high-tech usability: a free-floating interface, asymmetric two and three-spoke steering wheels, an intuitive mix of touchscreens and physical controls with haptic feedback, and customisable ambient lighting create a futuristic yet welcoming environment. The optimised seating architecture further enhances flexibility and convenience.

Made in Europe, for Europe

Production of the EV4 began at Kia AutoLand Slovakia (Žilina), the brand’s sole European production facility that manufactures EVs. The plant benefits from advanced robotics, a highly automated production line, and an experienced workforce of 3,700 employees. The facility’s ability to produce multiple model variants simultaneously ensures the integration of EV production alongside existing models like the Kia Sportage and Kia XCeed.

“Producing the EV4 locally in Europe strengthens our position in one of the world’s most competitive EV markets while ensuring advanced, affordable electric mobility is widely accessible,” says Marc Hedrich, President and CEO of Kia Europe.

Maximum user-friendliness and driving fun

European engineers at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Centre (HMETC) in Rüsselsheim, Germany, optimised the EV4’s handling specifically for European roads. The result is a vehicle with stable, confident handling, precise cornering, and balanced weight distribution, delivering an athletic yet safe driving experience. Special focus was given to cornering performance and high-speed stability.

The EV4’s carefully tuned chassis enhances both comfort and handling. A MacPherson strut front suspension and multi-link rear setup are complemented by third-generation frequency-responsive dampers and hydro-G suspension bushings, reducing noise, vibration, and harshness. The result is a model that embodies Kia’s driving pleasure in everyday life.

Engineered for endurance

The EV4’s fourth-generation battery system features advanced thermal management and optimised coolant distribution to maintain consistent performance under high stress and extreme conditions. Rigorous testing, including a 110,000-kilometre accelerated public road simulation and a 10,000-kilometre Nürburgring campaign run at up to 95% of maximum output with repeated hyper charging sessions, demonstrated minimal wear and outstanding efficiency.

“After testing, engineers confirmed a battery State-of-Health of 95%, proving that the EV4 is built to offer lasting performance and peace of mind for long-term ownership,” says Sjoerd Knipping, COO at Kia Europe.

Safety as a core principle

The EV4 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Using a network of cameras and radars, it constantly monitors its surroundings to help detect potential hazards. Features including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist. More advanced functions, such as Highway Driving Assist, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, and Remote Smart Parking Assist, further enhance convenience by making motorway cruising, city driving, and parking less demanding. Its reinforced structure includes a multi-load path around the battery for impact protection, a roof capable of withstanding more than five times the vehicle’s weight, and a multi-rib rocker panel design for side-impact protection.

Ultimate connectivity and charging experience with the Kia App

“Together, the EV4 and the Kia App deliver an ownership experience that evolves with customer lifestyles, offering seamless connectivity, charging, service, and vehicle control,” says Pablo Martinez Masip, Vice President Product and Marketing of Kia Europe and COO of Kia Connect Europe.

Key features the Kia App unlocks in the EV4 include remote vehicle access, driving insights, and maintenance tools. In addition, Over-the-air (OTA) updates continually enhance functionality after purchase. For example, recent updates added a generative AI assistant and in-car entertainment streaming options, such as Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube. All those are available now in the EV4.

Drivers can efficiently locate charging stations, monitor their charging sessions, and plan routes with designated charging stops using the Kia App. The latest update to the EV Route Planner enables users to specify a target charge level directly from the map view, for both their final destination and each selected charging stop throughout the journey. At the moment, Kia drivers have access to more than 1,000,000 public charging points across Europe. This continent-wide coverage is supported by partnerships with leading charge point operators, including IONITY for high-power charging.

The integrated Google Places deliver reliable navigation data regarding parking availability, operational hours, pricing, and user reviews. Furthermore, the EV4 represents Kia’s inaugural vehicle equipped with factory-installed online navigation, enabling customers to navigate with the latest map throughout the year.

The EV4 includes Digital Key 2, which allows users to unlock the vehicle with a compatible smartphone or smartwatch instead of conventional keys. The Kia Digital Key also supports remote access sharing with others, such as family members or friends.

This release contains European information which may not be reflective of all EV4 variants in the UK.

*In order to achieve the maximum charging speed, EV4 must use a 400-volt electric vehicle charger that delivers at least 150kW of electricity. This exact kW figure to be confirmed in due course. Actual charging speed and charging time may be influenced by the battery temperature and weather conditions.

**All range figures are determined according to the standardised EU measurement procedure (WLTP). Individual driving style and other factors, such as speed, outside temperature, topography and the use of electricity-consuming devices/units, have an influence on the real-life range and can possibly reduce it.

***EV4 Fastback only offered in the UK with 81.4kWh battery option.

****Availability of features such as V2G to vary by region.

