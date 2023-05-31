Jeep® brand provides a glimpse of its advanced AI and autonomous off-road driving technology

Coinciding with National Autonomous Vehicle Day in the USA, the Jeep® brand is providing a glimpse of its future-generation, advanced, off-road driving technology

Coinciding with National Autonomous Vehicle Day in the USA, the Jeep® brand is providing a glimpse of its future-generation, advanced, off-road driving technology. In Moab, Utah, a team led by Neda Cvijetic, head of AI & autonomous driving at Stellantis, tested the latest prototypes of automated off-road driving technology being exclusively developed for the Jeep brand.

Installed in two electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models, this AI and autonomous off-road driving technology can enhance the experiences of seasoned off-roaders, as well of customers who are new to driving the trail. This technology will also help Jeep SUV owners in challenging everyday driving conditions. Jeep brand is at the forefront of developing automated off-road driving technology, alongside its growing leadership in off-road electrification with its expanding range of 4xe SUVs.

“In the same way that our 4xe electrification takes Jeep brand’s off-road capability to new heights, these advanced off-road driving systems will help more customers in more countries around world join and enjoy the adventure. These features and technology will have real-life applications on and off the trail in a wide range of driving conditions,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO.

Jeep brand will release a full video showcasing the future generation of its advanced autonomous off-road driving technology this summer.

SOURCE: Stellantis