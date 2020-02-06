The industry’s first intelligent power devices enabling standalone system protection

ROHM recently announced the availability of the BV2Hx045EFU-C, a family of high voltage (41V) dual channel output high side switch (Intelligent Power Devices, IPD) optimized for automotive ECUs in transmission control, engine control, and other vehicle systems. IPDs are semiconductor devices that protect electronic circuits from breakdown (i.e. due to overcurrent during abnormalities). Unlike conventional fuses, IPD as semiconductor fuses can protect circuits without degrading or breaking down, making it possible to achieve maintenance-free systems.

In recent years, as electrification has progressed following technological innovations in the automotive field (i.e. electric vehicles, autonomous driving), the concept of functional safety that can minimize risk and severity of accidents in the event of emergencies is needed to achieve safer vehicle systems. Fuses are typically used as a countermeasure to protect systems from overcurrent in the event of ECU malfunctions, but issues related to maintenance and degradation caused by aging can arise after the fuse melts, calling for increased adoption of IPDs.

The new BV2Hx045EFU-C are the industry’s first high-side IPDs capable of providing standalone protection against overcurrent by incorporating an original overcurrent protection function. Conventional IPDs only protect against inrush current at startup, so MCUs and overcurrent detection ICs are needed for protection of steady-state currents, and there is still the possibility of an out of control situation due to compatibility issues with subsequent circuits connected to the IPD output. In contrast, this new series can protect the system against both inrush and steady state overcurrent, ensuring greater system safety by providing a high reliability solution with fewer parts compared to conventional products. In addition, the overcurrent protection range can be adjusted with external components to enable broad compatibility.

SOURCE: ROHM