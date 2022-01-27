The Hartford’s Zacchera becomes HLDI Board chair

The Highway Loss Data Institute is pleased to announce the election of Stefanie Zacchera as chair of its Board of Directors

The Highway Loss Data Institute is pleased to announce the election of Stefanie Zacchera as chair of its Board of Directors. Zacchera is vice president of personal lines data and analytics at The Hartford. She succeeds Kathleen Ores Walsh, vice president of pricing and product analytics at USAA. Ores Walsh remains a member of the Board.

“HLDI’s work to identify trends in claims data and maintain a trove of vehicle information provides a major contribution to the cause of road safety and to our industry,” Zacchera says. “It’s an honor to work with my colleagues on the Board to support these efforts.”

“We are delighted to welcome Stefanie as Board chair,” says David Harkey, president of IIHS and HLDI. “Her guidance and expertise will be extremely valuable as we seek to better serve our members during a time of rapid changes in the industry and the economy at large.”

The new vice chair of the Board is Geoff Williams, vice president of auto product management at Allstate Insurance Company.

The other HLDI Board members are:

Chad Covelli, chief operating officer, personal lines, and chief actuary, Rockingham Insurance

David Harkey, president, Highway Loss Data Institute

Robert Harrington, vice president of data, Erie Insurance Group

Tim Hyman, chief underwriting officer, auto, American Family Insurance

Thomas Karol, general counsel, federal, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

Dawn Lee, vice president, product and underwriting, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company

Scott Lombardi, manager, product solutions, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Sean McAllister, chief actuary, NJM Insurance

Justin Milam, vice president, property and casualty actuarial, American National

Chad Mirock, vice president of personal lines, COUNTRY Financial

Thomas G. Myers, enterprise chief actuary, Plymouth Rock Assurance

James Nutting, chief actuary, Farmers Insurance Group

Robert Passmore, vice president, auto and claims, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Rob Payne, vice president of claims, Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Companies

Harry Todd Pearce, director and assistant actuary, GEICO actuarial pricing, GEICO Corporation

Michael Petrarca, department vice president, Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Anthony E. Ptasznik, vice president and ACG chief actuary, Auto Club Group

Arash Sadati, senior director, data science, Kemper Corporation

Shannon Terry, vice president and chief advanced analytics officer, Nationwide

Todd Walker, chief actuary, CSAA Insurance Group

Hui Wang, vice president and actuary, personal risk services, CHUBB

Andrew Woods, vice president, personal lines — research and development, The Travelers Companies, Inc.

SOURCE: IIHS