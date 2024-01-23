The future on the road: How Continental is transferring technologies from concept tires to series production

PET bottles often end up in waste incineration plants or landfills. By using the ContiRe.Tex technology, Continental and its partners have succeeded in producing high-quality polyester yarn for tires from recycled PET bottles. Depending on the tire size, between nine and fifteen PET bottles can be reused per tire. The PET bottles used come exclusively from regions without a closed recycling loop.

The premium tire manufacturer brought the Conti-Re.Tex technology to production readiness in less than a year. This is remarkable, because in addition to the conversion of corresponding production processes in the tire plants, the use of new raw materials is always a complex balancing act for the engineers and material experts at Continental. After all, only when all the materials are perfectly coordinated with each other can customers benefit from safe, energy-efficient and durable high-performance tires. Series tires with Conti-Re.Tex technology have been available from specialist tire dealers in Europe since April 2022.