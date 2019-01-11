The future is here! Nissan at NAIAS 2019

Join Nissan at the 2019 North American International Auto Show for the reveal of a new concept model that embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. The future is here!

Nissan will show an exciting concept car and a number of latest production vehicles at this year’s NAIAS, giving customers a glimpse of the company’s newest and future innovations.

Watch the live stream of the Nissan press conference here on the Nissan Global YouTube or follow us on Twitter @NissanMotor.

The auto show held at Cobo Center in Detroit, is open to the public from Jan. 19 to Jan. 27. Press days are Jan. 14-15.

SOURCE: Nissan