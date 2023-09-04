The fourth generation of the Škoda Superb will once again offer a hatchback

New Superb hatchback offers even more space and better aerodynamics

Škoda Auto, about to release the fourth generation of its ICE flagship model series, the Superb, will once again complement its popular Combi estate with an elegant hatchback. The new iteration of this traditional body variant has grown in length and height and at the same time become even more aerodynamic. Its sculptural Škoda design has evolved further and now features a redesigned octagonal Škoda grille and updated door handles. The wide range of powertrains for the new Superb now also includes a mild hybrid. The interior has been completely redesigned. For the first time in the Superb, it comes with a head-up display and a central infotainment display that has grown in size to 13 inches. The gearshift lever, now positioned on the steering column, makes for a roomier centre console. Below the central display are the new Škoda Smart Dials. These rotary push-buttons, each with a small digital display, allow quick and easy access to many vehicle functions. The interior is marked by sustainable materials; the textiles used are made of 100 percent recycled polyester.

Premiere for mild-hybrid drive

The fourth-generation Superb hatchback is available for the first time with mild-hybrid technology. In the 1.5 TSI entry-level model with 110 kW (150 hp), the four-cylinder petrol engine is supplemented with a 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. This enables energy recuperation during braking. The energy thus recovered is stored in the battery and can be used to support the internal-combustion engine with an electric power boost, or to allow the vehicle to coast with the engine completely switched off. In addition to the 1.5 TSI, Škoda offers two 2.0 TSI units with 150 kW (204 hp) and 195 kW (265 hp). Like the most powerful diesel, a 2.0 TDI with 142 kW (193 hp), the top petrol unit comes with all-wheel drive as standard. The generous engine roster is rounded off by a 2.0 TDI with 110 kW (150 hp). For the first time at Škoda, all Superb engines are mated to a 7-speed DSG as standard. All powerplants meet the Euro 6d emissions standard.

Even more space and improved aerodynamics

Compared to its predecessor, the new Škoda Superb hatchback has grown in length by 43 millimetres to 4,912 millimetres and in height by twelve millimetres to 1,481 millimetres. This makes for eleven millimetres more headroom in the front and six millimetres more for rear passengers. Luggage capacity has increased by 20 to 645 litres. Vehicle width, at 1,834 millimetres, and the wheelbase, measuring 2,841 millimetres, have remained unchanged. Optimised air intakes and detailed work on the occupant cell and exterior mirrors have improved aerodynamics, resulting in a cd drag coefficient of just 0.24. The latest iteration of the Superb design language features many of the Škoda brand’s signature sculptural lines.

Completely new interior concept and various Design Selections

The redesigned interior of the Superb now features a free-standing central display with a screen diagonal of up to 13 inches. It is complemented by a head-up display, a first for Škoda’s ICE flagship model, and the new Škoda Smart Dials. These are three rotary push-buttons below the infotainment screen, each featuring a digital display with a diameter of 32 millimetres. The Smart Dials provide quick and easy access to many vehicle functions. The redesigned centre console has a tidy, more spacious and organised look, since the gear lever is now located directly on the steering column. The traditional Active, Ambition, and Style trim levels have been replaced by new options: Essence and Selection, complemented by the Sportline and Laurin & Klement versions. Each of these features a unique interior design, blending contemporary concepts with an emphasis on sustainable materials.

SOURCE: Škoda